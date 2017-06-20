Lecture #5 Introduction to rails

Introduction to Ruby- on-Rails Evgeniy Hinyuk Ruby-developer Github Twitter
Who am I? Photo taken: 1.07.2016 self-educated junior ruby-developer
Now
RAILS
What is Rails? • Ruby on Rails is an extremely productive web application framework written in Ruby by David Heinemeier Ha...
Full-stack framework. •Includes everything needed to create a database-driven web application, using the Model-View-Contro...
MVC
Convention over Conﬁguration •Rails shuns configuration files in favor of conventions, reflection, and dynamic runtime ext...
Rails Strengths •Ruby •Metaprogramming •DRY •Active Record •Convention over Configuration •Scaffolding •Built-in testing •...
Rails installation
Rails server
App directory structure • app - main app directory • bin - rails needed scripts • conﬁg - conﬁgurations for environment, r...
Gemﬁle A Gemﬁle is a ﬁle which is used for describing gem dependencies for Ruby programs. What is Gemﬁle?
Scaffolding
Development Workﬂow • Use the rails command to create the basic skeleton of the application. • Create a database on the My...
Rails and DB
ActiveRecord • Rails Active Record is the Object/Relational Mapping (ORM) layer supplied with Rails. • Each Active Record ...
Associations Active Record supports three types of associations: • One-to-one (has_one); • One-to-many (has_many); • Many-...
Model in DB • Each entity (such as book) gets a table in the database named after it, but in the plural (books). •  Each s...
Validations The implementation of validations is done in a Rails model. The data you are entering into the database is def...
Migrations Rails Migration allows you to use Ruby to define changes to your database schema, making it possible to use a v...
Migrations
Routes The routing module provides URL rewriting in native Ruby. It's a way to redirect incoming requests to controllers a...
` Rails named routes starts with HTTP verb. It supports all the verbs such as: GET, POST, PUTPATCH, DELETE.
Routes Also rails have a special route for root path. You can match any url to any action.
Resourceful Routes
Nested Routes
Controller The Rails controller is the logical center of your application. It coordinates the interaction between the user...
Controller
CRUD
Strong params It provides an interface for protecting attributes from end- user assignment. This makes Action Controller p...
Action View In Rails, web requests are handled by Action Controller and Action View. Typically, Action Controller is conce...
Layout Use multiple layouts
Helpers The Rails framework provides a large number of helpers for working with assets, dates, forms, numbers and model ob...
Rails advanced A lot of USEFULL gems
Testing How we test rails app • Unit tests • Functional tests • Integration tests • Rspec • Factory Girl • Cucumber • Capy...
Books 1. Ruby on Rails tutorial 2. Well-Grounded Rubyist 3. Rails 4 Way
Conclusion •Rails is good for prototyping and quick development •Rails is fun! •Rails is full-stack framework based on ruby
Thank you for your listening
Questions?
Homework Write a simple web app which allows you to create an event(bbq, pizza-day, or etc.). Add credentials to it (place...
Lecture #5 Introduction to rails

