Hydrolyzing agents upload

Hydrolysing Agents
Water- Highly reactive substrates are readily and completely hydrolyzed by water alone. Eg: Grignard reagents Diazonium Ch...
Acids-accelerates hydrolysis reactions eg: HCl, H2SO4
Alkali a)Dilute alkali- used in hydrolysis of esters ,amides,fats etc. Saponification-Hydrolysis of fats and oils by NaOH ...
Topic Hydrolyzing agents is discussed here with some examples

