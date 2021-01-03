Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unit:1 Systems and their representations Topic: Modelling of physical systems: Electrical System
Electrical System
Transfer Function of a Electrical System Using KVL: Using, i(t) = 𝑑𝑞(𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 Using, q t = C𝑉𝑐(𝑡) Taking, Laplace Transform F...
Example 1 Find Transfer Function of the system: 𝑸 (𝒔) 𝑽(𝒔) Here, input is voltage and output is the charge (q(t)) displace...
Comparing with Mechanical System 2 ( ) 1 1( ) ( ) Q s V s Ls Rs C    Comparing Electrical System with Mechanical System...
Example 2 Find Transfer Function of the system: 𝑰 𝟐 (𝒔) 𝑽(𝒔) Taking, Laplace Transform For Loop 1: For Loop 2: Solving the...
Mechanical Gear
Mechanical Gear We are assuming the system to be lossless thus no energy is wasted in the form of heat or anything as the ...
Mechanical Gear T1 can be reflected to the output by multiplying by N2/N1. The result is shown in below figure ,from which...
Mechanical Gear equivalent system at the input after reflection of impedances Thus, Rotational mechanical impedances can b...
Example 1: Find the transfer function, θ2(s)/T1(s) Step1: Step2: Step3:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Control system done byedheerendra

6 views

Published on

Topic: Modelling of physical systems: Electrical System

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Control system done byedheerendra

  1. 1. Unit:1 Systems and their representations Topic: Modelling of physical systems: Electrical System
  2. 2. Electrical System
  3. 3. Transfer Function of a Electrical System Using KVL: Using, i(t) = 𝑑𝑞(𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 Using, q t = C𝑉𝑐(𝑡) Taking, Laplace Transform Final Transfer Function Find Transfer Function of the system: 𝑽 𝒄(𝒔) 𝑽(𝒔)
  4. 4. Example 1 Find Transfer Function of the system: 𝑸 (𝒔) 𝑽(𝒔) Here, input is voltage and output is the charge (q(t)) displacement Using KVL: Using, i(t) = 𝑑𝑞(𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 Taking, Laplace Transform 2 1 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )Ls Q s RsQ s Q s V s C    2 ( ) 1 1( ) ( ) Q s V s Ls Rs C   
  5. 5. Comparing with Mechanical System 2 ( ) 1 1( ) ( ) Q s V s Ls Rs C    Comparing Electrical System with Mechanical System We can say: B Mechanical Electrical Force (F) Voltage (V) Displacement (x) Charge (q) Mass (M) Inductance (L) Damper (B) Resistance (R) Spring (K) Reciprocal of capacitance (1/C) Velocity (Ve) Current (I)
  6. 6. Example 2 Find Transfer Function of the system: 𝑰 𝟐 (𝒔) 𝑽(𝒔) Taking, Laplace Transform For Loop 1: For Loop 2: Solving the equation
  7. 7. Mechanical Gear
  8. 8. Mechanical Gear We are assuming the system to be lossless thus no energy is wasted in the form of heat or anything as the gears turn, the distance travelled along each gear’s circumference is the same. Thus 1 1 2 2r r  1 2 2 2 1 1 r N r N     As ratio number of teeth ∝ ratio of radius
  9. 9. Mechanical Gear T1 can be reflected to the output by multiplying by N2/N1. The result is shown in below figure ,from which we write the equation of motion as
  10. 10. Mechanical Gear equivalent system at the input after reflection of impedances Thus, Rotational mechanical impedances can be reflected through gear trains by multiplying the mechanical impedance by the ratio
  11. 11. Example 1: Find the transfer function, θ2(s)/T1(s) Step1: Step2: Step3:

×