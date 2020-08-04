Successfully reported this slideshow.
References • Principles of fermentation technology, PF Stanbury, A Whittakker, SJ Hall • Industrial microbiology –Casida L...
  1. 1. Basic Concepts of Fermentation Dr. Dhanya KC Assistant Professor Department of Microbiology St. Mary’s College, Thrissur- 680020 Kerala
  2. 2. The word fermentation - Latin word ‘fervere’ - to boil Boiling appearance of fruit juice or malted grain by the action of yeast - generation of CO2 bubbles Biochemistry - Energy generation by anaerobic catabolism Industrial microbiology - Process for production by culture of microbe - Both aerobic and anaerobic processes
  3. 3. 5 major groups of commercial fermentations 1. Microbial cells (biomass) as the product 2. Produce microbial enzymes 3. Produce microbial metabolites 4. Produce recombinant products 5. Transformation process
  4. 4. 1. Microbial biomass Production of yeast – inoculum for other fermentations Production of microbial cells - single-cell protein- food 2. Microbial enzymes Highly utilized Microbial system possess high productivity Recombinant DNA technology - microbial synthesis of enzymes of animal origin
  5. 5. 3. Microbial Metabolites Intermediates and products of metabolism 1o metabolites - Synthesis during exponential phase, Part of normal growth • Intermediates and products of anabolism - building blocks e.g. amino acids, nucleotides, vitamins • Intermediates from catabolism - not building blocks, but related to energy production e.g. citric acid, acetic acid, ethanol 2o metabolites Synthesis during Stationary phase Not directly involved in the normal growth, Role in defense system e.g. antibiotics, pigments, toxins
  6. 6. 4. Recombinant products Genes from higher organisms - introduced in microbial cells Recombinant microbe- synthesize heterologous protein E coli, S cerevisiae, filamentous fungi - insulin, interferon, human serum albumin, factors VIII and IX, epidermal growth factor, bovine somatostatin.
  7. 7. 5. Transformation processes • Microbes behave as chiral catalysts • convert a compound to more valuable compound • Addition, removal or modification of functional groups at specific sites on a complex molecule. • Catalyze dehydrogenation, oxidation, hydroxylation, dehydration and condensation, decarboxylation, amination, deamination and isomerization. • Operate at relatively low temperatures and pressures • No need of heavy-metal catalysts • Production of vinegar, steroids, antibiotics and prostaglandins
  8. 8. Component parts of a fermentation Process 6 basic components 1. Formulation of media – for inoculum and in production fermenter 2. Sterilization of the medium, fermenters and ancillary equipment 3. Production of inoculum 4. Growth of organism in fermenter under optimum conditions 5. Extraction and purification of product. 6. Disposal of effluents
  9. 9. Principles of fermentation technology, PF Stanbury, A Whittakker, SJ Hall, 1995, Butterworth-Heinemann publications
  10. 10. References • Principles of fermentation technology, PF Stanbury, A Whittakker, SJ Hall • Industrial microbiology –Casida L. E. J. R.

