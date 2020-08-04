Types of fermenters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Types of Bioreactors or Fermenters Dr. Dhanya KC Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology St. Mary’s College, Thris...
Bioreactors or Fermenters A device to cultivate microorganisms – products Containment system - right environment Optimal g...
Major structural variations or designs of bioreactors used in industry
1. Stirred tank reactors or Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors Sparger
2. Bubble column reactors
3. Air lift reactors
Tower reactor
4. Fluidized bed reactors (FBR)
5. Packed bed reactors
6. Flocculated cell reactors 7. Photo bioreactors (PBR) 8. Membrane Bioreactor
9. Acetator and Cavitator
10. Cylindro-conical vessels
11. The Waldhof-type fermenter Top view of Waldhof aeration wheel
13. The cyclone column bioreactor 12. Deep jet fermenter
14. Rotating disc fermenter (Rotating disc contactors)
15. Hollow fibre reactor 16. Microcarriers 17. Perfusion cultures
References • Principles of fermentation technology, PF Stanbury, A Whittakker, SJ Hall • Industrial Biotechnology, Lesson ...
  1. 1. Types of Bioreactors or Fermenters Dr. Dhanya KC Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology St. Mary’s College, Thrissur-20, Kerala
  2. 2. Bioreactors or Fermenters A device to cultivate microorganisms – products Containment system - right environment Optimal growth and metabolic activity Maximum production
  3. 3. Major structural variations or designs of bioreactors used in industry
  4. 4. 1. Stirred tank reactors or Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors Sparger
  5. 5. 2. Bubble column reactors
  6. 6. 3. Air lift reactors
  7. 7. Tower reactor
  8. 8. 4. Fluidized bed reactors (FBR)
  9. 9. 5. Packed bed reactors
  10. 10. 6. Flocculated cell reactors 7. Photo bioreactors (PBR) 8. Membrane Bioreactor
  11. 11. 6. Flocculated cell reactors 7. Photo bioreactors (PBR) 8. Membrane Bioreactor
  12. 12. 6. Flocculated cell reactors 7. Photo bioreactors (PBR) 8. Membrane Bioreactor
  13. 13. 9. Acetator and Cavitator
  14. 14. 10. Cylindro-conical vessels
  15. 15. 11. The Waldhof-type fermenter Top view of Waldhof aeration wheel
  16. 16. 13. The cyclone column bioreactor 12. Deep jet fermenter
  17. 17. 13. The cyclone column bioreactor 12. Deep jet fermenter
  18. 18. 14. Rotating disc fermenter (Rotating disc contactors)
  19. 19. 15. Hollow fibre reactor 16. Microcarriers 17. Perfusion cultures
  20. 20. References • Principles of fermentation technology, PF Stanbury, A Whittakker, SJ Hall • Industrial Biotechnology, Lesson 6: Types Of Bioreactor, Rai University

×