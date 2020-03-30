ΕΠΑΝΑΛΗΨΗ ΣΤΑ ΚΛΑΣΜΑΤΑ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ώρα για λίγα Μαθηματικά! Τα πεθύμησες; Ας κάνουμε μια επανάληψη στα κλάσματα! Αντιγράφω στο τετράδιο που εργάζομαι τις ασκήσεις και τις λύνω με προσοχή! Αν ξέχασα τον τρόπο, συμβουλεύομαι τα βίντεο στην πιο κάτω ανάρτηση. Στα προβλήματα γράφω απλά τον αριθμό του προβλήματος, την εξίσωση, τη λύση και την απάντηση. Θυμάμαι να υπογραμμίζω τις λέξεις-κλειδιά και να κυκλώνω την ερώτηση. 1. Γράψε τους μικτούς αριθμούς που ακολουθούν, σαν καταχρηστικά κλάσματα : 5 2 9 = 𝟒𝟕 𝟗 3 5 6 = 2 5 8 = 4 8 9 = 5 1 7 = 10 1 6 = 25 3 4 = 8 7 9 = 2 3 11 = 6 5 7 = 2. Να μετατρέψεις τώρα τα καταχρηστικά κλάσματα σε μικτούς αριθμούς: 19 3 = 𝟔 𝟏 𝟑 54 5 = 24 7 = 29 3 = 52 8 = 207 10 = 37 5 = 82 9 = 16 4 = 351 50 =
  2. 2. 3. Να προσθέσεις τα πιο κάτω ετερώνυμα κλάσματα: Βάζω την απάντηση μου σε κουτάκι με χρώμα και άμα χρειάζεται απλοποιώ το αποτέλεσμα! Αν προκύψει καταχρηστικό κλάσμα το μετατρέπω σε μικτό αριθμό! =+ 10 3 9 2 20 𝟗𝟎 + 27 𝟗𝟎 = 47 𝟗𝟎 =+ 9 5 11 3 ― + ― = ― =+ 7 1 6 5 ― + ― = ― =+ 7 2 6 1 ― + ― = ― =+ 7 2 3 2 ― + ― = ― =+ 8 1 7 3 ― + ― = ― =+ 6 1 12 7 ― + ― = ― =+ 15 7 5 2 ― + ― = ― =+ 22 5 11 4 ― + ― = ― =+ 5 3 20 1 ― + ― = ― =++ 3 1 12 1 4 1 ― + ― + ― = ― =++ 5 2 10 1 15 2 ― + ― + ― = ― =++ 18 1 3 2 9 2 ― + ― + ― = ― =++ 5 1 10 3 20 7 ― + ― + ― = ― 4. Να λύσεις τα πιο κάτω προβλήματα: α. Ένας ζαχαροπλάστης χρησιμοποίησε 4 7 kg καρύδια και 3 4 kg φουντούκια για την παρασκευή τάρτας. Πόσα κιλά ξηρούς καρπούς χρησιμοποίησε συνολικά ο ζαχαροπλάστης; β. Η Άννα έβαψε ένα τοίχο στο δωμάτιό της με 2 5 L μπογιά κίτρινου χρώματος. Εάν το δοχείο που αγόρασε περιείχε 1 L, πόση μπογιά περίσσεψε; γ. Η Ερατώ διένυσε 3 8 km σε ένα μονοπάτι της φύσης και ο Αλέξανδρος 1 6 km περισσότερο από την Ερατώ. Πόσα Km διένυσαν συνολικά και οι δύο μαζί;
  3. 3. Προαιρετικές ασκήσεις για όσους δεν τις έχουν κάνει (αν θέλω τις λύνω στο βιβλίο): Βιβλίο Μαθηματικών, Μέρος 2, άσκηση 12 σελ.70 Βιβλίο Μαθηματικών, Μέρος 3, άσκηση 1 σελ.73 5

