Старобогородчанська сільська рада об’єднаної територіальної громади Богородчанського району Івано-Франківської області РІК...
була утворена у 2015року внаслідок об'єднання сільських рад: Старобогородчанська сільська рада - населення 4481 чол. Нивоч...
Адміністративно-територіальний устрій та територія ОТГ Площа Старобогородчанської ОТГ складає 84,33 км2 , що становить 10,...
НАСЕЛЕННЯ Старобогородчанської ОТГ (6120 ос.) в розрізі населених пунктів, 2016 р.
ВЛАСНІ ДОХОДИ ОТГ за 2016 рік • План на 2016 рік
Відкриття підрозділу місцевої пожежної охорони в с.Старі Богородчани
ПРИДБАННЯ ТРАКТОРА
Заміна вікон у Старобогородчанській ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст. ст. Облаштування дитячого майданчика в селі Лесівка Облаштування комп’ют...
ДЕРЖАВНИЙ ФОНД РЕГІОНАЛЬНОГО РОЗВИТКУ Проект “Придбання автомобіля швидкої медичної допомоги для Старобогородчанської ОТГ”...
ІНФРАСТРУКТУРНА СУБВЕНЦІЯ НА ОТГ Субвенція на суму 4 млн. 564 тис. грн. Станом на 31.12.2016 року реалізовано 8 проектів.
МІЖНАРОДНІ ІНВЕСТИЦІЇ Старобогородчанська ОТГ одна із 25 громад відібраних в рамках програми “Децентралізація приносить кр...
МІЖНАРОДНИЙ ФОНД «ВІДРОДЖЕННЯ» ГО Громадський центр “Ділові ініціативи” Проект «Підтримка розвитку Старобогородчанської об...
ПРОЕКТ U-LEAD Створення ЦНАП Старобогородчанської ОТГ 24 січня 2017 року в м.Київ відбулося урочисте підписання угоди про ...
Дякую за увагу. Старобогородчанський сільський голова ОТГ Здерка Ярослав Михайлович 77712 Івано-Франківська область, Богор...
Презентація успішного досвіду функціонування Старобогородчанської сільської ради об'єднаної територіальної громади

  1. 1. Старобогородчанська сільська рада об’єднаної територіальної громади Богородчанського району Івано-Франківської області РІК ДІЙ ТА РЕАЛІЗОВАНИХ МОЖЛИВОСТЕЙ ДЛЯ РОЗВИТКУ ГРОМАДИ
  2. 2. була утворена у 2015року внаслідок об'єднання сільських рад: Старобогородчанська сільська рада - населення 4481 чол. Нивочинська сільська рада - населення 1639 чол. Старобогородчанській сільській раді підпорядковуються такі населені пункти: село Старі Богородчани: 3601 чол., село Скобичівка 880 чол. Нивочинській сільській раді підпорядковуються такі населені пункти: село Нивочин: 616 чол., село Гринівка 659 чол., село Лесівка 364 чол. На території громади функціонують: 3 школи, 2 НВК, 1 дитячий садочок; 1 амбулаторія загальної практики сімейної медицини, 4 ФАП.   Станом на 01 січня 2017 року в громаді проживає 6120 особи. СТАРОБОГОРОДЧАНСЬКА ОБ’ЄДНАНА ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНА ГРОМАДА
  3. 3. Адміністративно-територіальний устрій та територія ОТГ Площа Старобогородчанської ОТГ складає 84,33 км2 , що становить 10,56 % від загальної площі Богородчанського району та 0,61 % від загальної території Івано-Франківської області.  
  4. 4. НАСЕЛЕННЯ Старобогородчанської ОТГ (6120 ос.) в розрізі населених пунктів, 2016 р.
  5. 5. ВЛАСНІ ДОХОДИ ОТГ за 2016 рік • План на 2016 рік
  6. 6. Відкриття підрозділу місцевої пожежної охорони в с.Старі Богородчани
  7. 7. ПРИДБАННЯ ТРАКТОРА
  8. 8. Заміна вікон у Старобогородчанській ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст. ст. Облаштування дитячого майданчика в селі Лесівка Облаштування комп’ютерного класу Старобогородчанської ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст.
  9. 9. ДЕРЖАВНИЙ ФОНД РЕГІОНАЛЬНОГО РОЗВИТКУ Проект “Придбання автомобіля швидкої медичної допомоги для Старобогородчанської ОТГ” на суму 1473,8 тис. грн.
  10. 10. ІНФРАСТРУКТУРНА СУБВЕНЦІЯ НА ОТГ Субвенція на суму 4 млн. 564 тис. грн. Станом на 31.12.2016 року реалізовано 8 проектів.
  11. 11. МІЖНАРОДНІ ІНВЕСТИЦІЇ Старобогородчанська ОТГ одна із 25 громад відібраних в рамках програми “Децентралізація приносить кращі результати та ефективність” (DOBRE) USAID.
  12. 12. МІЖНАРОДНИЙ ФОНД «ВІДРОДЖЕННЯ» ГО Громадський центр “Ділові ініціативи” Проект «Підтримка розвитку Старобогородчанської об’єднаної територіальної громади, Богородчанський район, Івано-Франківської області» за підтримки Міжнародного фонду «Відродження» в рамках Програмної ініціативи «Демократична практична» Результати проекту: - Стратегія розвитку ОТГ на 2017-2026 рр. - План соціально-економічного розвитку ОТГ на 2017 рік. - Статут ОТГ.
  13. 13. ПРОЕКТ U-LEAD Створення ЦНАП Старобогородчанської ОТГ 24 січня 2017 року в м.Київ відбулося урочисте підписання угоди про партнерство в рамках проекту U-LEAD. Відповідно до договору буде профінансовано проект «Створення ЦНАП Старобогородчанської ОТГ», завдяки якому в ОТГ у 2017 році буде облаштовано та відкрито сучасний ЦНАП.
  14. 14. Дякую за увагу. Старобогородчанський сільський голова ОТГ Здерка Ярослав Михайлович 77712 Івано-Франківська область, Богородчанський район, с. Старі Богородчани, вул. І.Франка, буд. 1

