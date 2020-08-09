Genome editing delivery systems

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Delivery technologies for genome editing 1
Effective therapies for many genetic diseases are still needed  >3,000 human genes associated with mendelian diseases . ...
Protein therapeutics for treating certain genetic disorders 1. Protein replacement/augmentation therapies 2. Antibodies  ...
Most of these pr therapeutics target a limited number of biomolecules that are involved in a small proportion of genetic d...
AAV-mediated delivery of a functional gene tiparvovec (AAV1-LPLS447X) for LPLD  The first gene therapy to receive marketi...
RNA modification therapies: RNAi & ASOs Product Condition Status ASO-based product Homozygous familial hypercholesterolaem...
Limitations of ASO & RNAi and AAV gene transfer  Delivery barriers in a subset of organs and tissue types  Incomplete su...
AAVs facilitate gene transfer and episomal expression in non-dividing cells, but:  Expression decrease over time (cell tu...
Genome editing in contrast to gene-transfer approaches, uses programmable DNA nucleases  Precisely modification of genome...
10
11
12
Specificity & potential for off-target effects  Off-target can lead to  Unwanted mutations  Oncogenes  Tumor suppresso...
Genome editing for genetic diseases  Treatment of monogenic diseases vs multigenic diseases  Each monogenic disease may ...
Factors affect on treatment  Indel formation vs HDR repair  The nature of the cellular target:  HSC vs mature cells  E...
All the tools can create DSBs Two cellular endogenous DNA repair pathways:  HDR (with template (donor) DNA)  NHEJ 16
NHEJ can disrupt disease-causing genes or restore the reading frame of a dysfunctional gene  Efficient but error-prone  ...
Many diseases requiring gene correction or addition (by HDR) rather than gene inactivation  Nature of the cell (HDR is la...
The average mutation rate of TALEN and CRISPR is substantially higher than that of meganucleases and ZFNs  Meganucleases ...
20
Multiplex gene editing  ZFNs & TALENs: Mismatched dimers can form off-target  CRISPR  High efficiency  Without substan...
The most substantial challenge is the safe and efficient delivery of genome-editing biomacromolecules  Delivery of genome...
23
For HDR-mediated gene editing, it is also necessary to provide a donor ssDNA or dsDNA template Nucleases CRISPR–Cas system...
Classifications  Ex vivo or in vivo  Viral or non-viral 25
Genome-editing systems can be delivered ex vivo or in vivo Ex vivo  Some nanomaterial and integrating lentiviral vectors,...
Delivery of biomacromolecules: viral or non-viral Viral vector to encapsulate a gene, in RNA or DNA form  Lentiviruses  ...
Viral vectors 28
Viral vectors with ssDNA may generate higher HDR rates than dsDNA or plasmid DNA 29
As opposed to lentiviruses, adenoviral DNA does not integrate into the genome and is not replicated during cell division ...
AAVs: random integration with a negligible frequency  Stable integration at a specific site (AAVS1in chromosome 19)  Gen...
32
IDLVs have been used to deliver both ZFNs and donor templates in vitro  Mostly episomal  Gradually diminishes by dilutio...
Adenoviral and AAV vectors  Adenoviral vector more efficiently expressed ZFNs in primary T cells than an IDLV  Deliverin...
 8–60% rates of HDR in primary human T cells by:  mRNA of megaTAL  Donor in AAV Viral ---- In vitro and ex vivo 35
Applications of ex vivo gene editing  Gene-edited HSCs could be used to treat a range of genetic blood disorders  Modifi...
Genome-editing tools for inserting CARs  Integrating viral vectors to insert CARs into the genome  Semi-random integrati...
Genome-editing tools to make universal T cells  Personalized process is expensive  Difficulty of generating high numbers...
Effective levels of HDR in human primary T cells by: Electroporation of ZFN mRNA AAVs delivery of donor template 39
In vivo approaches 40
AAV delivery of ZFN for treatment of hemophilia  Small size of ZFNs facilitates their packing into AAVs  AAV-8 delivery ...
Dual-vector system for in vivo targeting of single & multiple genes in mouse brain  SpCas9 and sgRNA expression cassettes...
A single AAV-8 vector for packaging of sgRNA & SaCas9  Thyroxine-binding globulin promoter/SaCas9  sgRNA (targeting PCSK...
Adenovirus-mediated delivery or dual AAV vectors for treatment of DMD model  The mutated exon 23 of DMD was deleted  Par...
Reversing the mutations of the ornithine transcarbamylase in newborn mice  Two AAVs  One expressing SaCas9  The other c...
46
Nonviral 47
Non-viral methods advantages  Can avoide the transcription process  Low immunogenicity  Precise control of the duration...
The most widely investigated physical transfection method is electroporation  Electroporation of Cas9 and two different s...
Electroporation of Cas9 mRNA and sgRNA resulted in modest gene editing )instability of unmodified sgRNA( Non-Viral ---- In...
Mechanical deformation method by constricting channels: ‘squeeze’ delivery  Microfluidic devices with dimension smaller t...
Mechanical deformation of cells for CRISPR-mediated efficient gene editing  ssDNA, siRNAs, and large-sized plasmids into ...
iTOP for Direct intracellular pr delivery: hypertonicity-induced micropinocytosis+ propanebetaine  iTOP-mediated delivery...
Nanoparticle-mediated delivery: synthetic lipid-based or polymer-based delivery vectors  The efficiency is often dependen...
Conjugating Cas9 proteins and sgRNAs to CPPs may facilitate intracellular delivery • Embryonic stem cells • Dermal fibrobl...
Conjugation of R9 to a surface-exposed Cys on TAL effector repeat  Reversible under reducing conditions  Knockout of the...
Delivery of ZFNs without any delivery vectors was reported to disrupt endogenous genes  In several cell lines and in prim...
Hydrodynamic injection the first in vivo use of CRISPR: for treatment of tyrosinaemia  Transient tissue damage  Limited ...
Physical methods  Electroporation of Cas9 & sgRNA plasmid into skeletal muscles  Restored function of local tissue in a ...
Lipid nanoparticle-mediated delivery of Cas9 mRNA + AAV encoding an sgRNA & donor template  HDR-mediated correction occur...
Nanoparticles  Intratracheally delivered chitosan-coated poly(lactic-co-glycolic) acid (PLGA) nanoparticles encapsulating...
Cas9–sgRNA complex was loaded into DNA-based self- assembled NPs (DNA nanoclews) coated with PEI Non-Viral ---- In vivo 62
Fusing therapeutic pr to negatively charged pr & complexes with cationic transfection reagents  Cre or TALE transcription...
64
Injection of genome-editing systems into animal embryos and zygotes  Co-injection of DNA donors with Cas9 mRNA and sgRNAs...
Current status  HIV gene therapy: CCR5 modification of CD4+ T cells & HSPCs by ZFN  Gene therapy for haemophilia B AAV d...
Technologies Delivery Disease Treatment type Company CRISPR–Cas9 Lipid nanoparticles Liver diseases: transthyretin amyloid...
CRISPR Therapeutics http://www.crisprtx.com/programs/pipeline Our lead program targeting the blood diseases β-thalassemia ...
69
70
Genome editing delivery systems

61 views

Published on

Viral and non-viral delivery systems for delivery of genome editing tools (protein, nucleic acids and RNPs) in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo.

Published in: Science
Genome editing delivery systems

  1. 1. Delivery technologies for genome editing 1
  2. 2. Effective therapies for many genetic diseases are still needed  >3,000 human genes associated with mendelian diseases .  ~4,000–7,000 additional disease-associated genes will be uncovered in the next decade.  <5% of rare diseases have an effective treatment  It is difficult to use small-molecule, BMT or surgical approaches to treat most genetic diseases 2
  3. 3. Protein therapeutics for treating certain genetic disorders 1. Protein replacement/augmentation therapies 2. Antibodies  To treat disorders for which a deficient protein functions at least partially in the extracellular milieu 3
  4. 4. Most of these pr therapeutics target a limited number of biomolecules that are involved in a small proportion of genetic diseases Therapeutic protein Condition Recombinant acid α-glucosidase Pompe Recombinant factors VIII Haemophilia A Recombinant factors IX Haemophilia B Humanized vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGFA)-specific antibody Age-related macular degeneration 4
  5. 5. AAV-mediated delivery of a functional gene tiparvovec (AAV1-LPLS447X) for LPLD  The first gene therapy to receive marketing authorization in Europe  In 2012 became the first gene therapy product based on viral gene-transfer technology received marketing approval in Europe.  $1 million per treatment 5
  6. 6. RNA modification therapies: RNAi & ASOs Product Condition Status ASO-based product Homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia FDA approved Alicaforsen Pouchitis Advanced stages Other RNA modification therapies Transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis Phase III 6
  7. 7. Limitations of ASO & RNAi and AAV gene transfer  Delivery barriers in a subset of organs and tissue types  Incomplete suppression of disease proteins  Off-target effects  Safety concerns (gene transfer):  Genomic integration  Mutagenesis  Oncogenesis 7
  8. 8. AAVs facilitate gene transfer and episomal expression in non-dividing cells, but:  Expression decrease over time (cell turnover)  Loss of episomal genomes in growing tissues of paediatric patients  Lack of precise control of therapeutic genes  Unusable for gain-of-function genetic diseases  Limited size of encapsulated transgenes  Pre-existing immunity  CD8+ T cell-mediated adaptive response against the AAV capsid 8
  9. 9. Genome editing in contrast to gene-transfer approaches, uses programmable DNA nucleases  Precisely modification of genome  Potential to treat and even cure a range of important diseases via:  Deletion of disease-prone sequences  Correction of mutations  Site-specific insertion of therapeutic genes 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. Specificity & potential for off-target effects  Off-target can lead to  Unwanted mutations  Oncogenes  Tumor suppressors  DNA repair genes  Potential toxicity  Specificity may also be affected by  Dosage  Expression pattern of tools  Number, type and stage of edited cells 13
  14. 14. Genome editing for genetic diseases  Treatment of monogenic diseases vs multigenic diseases  Each monogenic disease may require various efficiencies of editing:  Restoration of 3–7% F9 to reverse symptoms of haemophilia B  α1-antitrypsin deficiency may require >30% gene correction in the liver 14
  15. 15. Factors affect on treatment  Indel formation vs HDR repair  The nature of the cellular target:  HSC vs mature cells  Effective delivery  Immune response to the corrected genes  ~30% of patients with haemophilia A who received protein therapy developed inhibitory antibodies 15
  16. 16. All the tools can create DSBs Two cellular endogenous DNA repair pathways:  HDR (with template (donor) DNA)  NHEJ 16
  17. 17. NHEJ can disrupt disease-causing genes or restore the reading frame of a dysfunctional gene  Efficient but error-prone  Small “indels” at the desired genomic locus  Shifting the reading frame  Production of nonfunctional proteins 17
  18. 18. Many diseases requiring gene correction or addition (by HDR) rather than gene inactivation  Nature of the cell (HDR is largely restricted to cells at S/G2 phases )  Optimization of the conditions of delivery may facilitate enhanced HDR  Timing of providing the donor template  Format and dose of the donor  Synchronization of the cell cycle  Suppressing NHEJ 18
  19. 19. The average mutation rate of TALEN and CRISPR is substantially higher than that of meganucleases and ZFNs  Meganucleases and ZFNs: low efficiencies in inducing site- specific DNA breaks  TALENs and CRISPR: ~80–90% success rates in mammalian cells to induce >1% mutation frequencies 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. Multiplex gene editing  ZFNs & TALENs: Mismatched dimers can form off-target  CRISPR  High efficiency  Without substantially increasing the required dose 21
  22. 22. The most substantial challenge is the safe and efficient delivery of genome-editing biomacromolecules  Delivery of genome editing vs ASO, RNAi & “classic gene transfer”  One or a limited number of doses could be sufficient  Classical gene replacement therapy: long-term transgene expression  RNAi therapy: repeated dosing  Multiple components must be delivered to the nucleus 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. For HDR-mediated gene editing, it is also necessary to provide a donor ssDNA or dsDNA template Nucleases CRISPR–Cas system  In the format of DNA, mRNA or protein • Meganucleases: ~1 kb • ZFNs: two molecules ~1 kb each • TALENs: two molecules ~3 kb each  Cas in the format of DNA, mRNA or protein  Guide RNA, in the format of DNA or RNA • ~3.5–4.5 kb Genome editing tools: size & components 24
  25. 25. Classifications  Ex vivo or in vivo  Viral or non-viral 25
  26. 26. Genome-editing systems can be delivered ex vivo or in vivo Ex vivo  Some nanomaterial and integrating lentiviral vectors, may not be suitable (low efficiency or safety concerns)  Use of physical methods that are not suitable for systemic application: In vivo : Additional hurdles  Viral:  Broad tropism  Long-term transgene expression  Lipid-based and polymer-based nanoparticles and conjugate technologies for RNA 26
  27. 27. Delivery of biomacromolecules: viral or non-viral Viral vector to encapsulate a gene, in RNA or DNA form  Lentiviruses  Adenoviruses  AAVs Non-viral delivery  Physical methods  Electroporation  Microfluidic-based technologies  Nanomaterial-based methods  Cationic lipids  Cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs)  Self-assembled nanoparticles 27
  28. 28. Viral vectors 28
  29. 29. Viral vectors with ssDNA may generate higher HDR rates than dsDNA or plasmid DNA 29
  30. 30. As opposed to lentiviruses, adenoviral DNA does not integrate into the genome and is not replicated during cell division  IDLVs  Low risk of insertional mutagenesis  Delivery to various human cell types  Free-ended, ds genome: insertion at off-target sites or spontaneous DSBs  Adeno:  Several infections  Neutralizing antibodies  Adenoviruses that infect different species 30
  31. 31. AAVs: random integration with a negligible frequency  Stable integration at a specific site (AAVS1in chromosome 19)  Gene is inserted between the ITRs that aid in concatemer  Episomal nonreplicative concatemers 31
  32. 32. 32
  33. 33. IDLVs have been used to deliver both ZFNs and donor templates in vitro  Mostly episomal  Gradually diminishes by dilution in dividing cell  Short-lived expression of ZFNs  In HEK293T and Epstein–Barr virus-transformed B lymphocytes: High efficiency  In CD34+ HSPCs:  Without hotspot: Low (~0.1% of total cells) Viral ---- In vitro and ex vivo 33
  34. 34. Adenoviral and AAV vectors  Adenoviral vector more efficiently expressed ZFNs in primary T cells than an IDLV  Delivering ZFNs in HSCs from most to least efficacious:  mRNA electroporation > plasmid electroporation > adenoviral vector > IDLV  20–40% gene addition in HSPCs by:  Electroporation of ZFN mRNA  AAV6-mediated delivery of the donor template Viral ---- In vitro and ex vivo 34
  35. 35.  8–60% rates of HDR in primary human T cells by:  mRNA of megaTAL  Donor in AAV Viral ---- In vitro and ex vivo 35
  36. 36. Applications of ex vivo gene editing  Gene-edited HSCs could be used to treat a range of genetic blood disorders  Modified primary T cells are promising tools for cancer immunotherapies  Insertion of CARs  Deletion of PD1  Universal T cells Ex vivo applications 36
  37. 37. Genome-editing tools for inserting CARs  Integrating viral vectors to insert CARs into the genome  Semi-random integration  Safety concerns  Alternative: genome-editing tools to insert CARs specifically at a designated site Ex vivo applications 37
  38. 38. Genome-editing tools to make universal T cells  Personalized process is expensive  Difficulty of generating high numbers of healthy T cells  Reducing immune rejection by knocking out genes involved in immune surveillance (eg. HLA).  Increased consistency  Increased availability  Increased potency  Increased safety Ex vivo applications 38
  39. 39. Effective levels of HDR in human primary T cells by: Electroporation of ZFN mRNA AAVs delivery of donor template 39
  40. 40. In vivo approaches 40
  41. 41. AAV delivery of ZFN for treatment of hemophilia  Small size of ZFNs facilitates their packing into AAVs  AAV-8 delivery of ZFNs and donor  Gene targeting in the liver  To correct factor IX.  Integration of gene into Albumin locus  Long-term expression of FVIII and FIX  Useful for the treatment of lysosomal enzyme deficiencies Viral ---- In vivo, ZFN 41
  42. 42. Dual-vector system for in vivo targeting of single & multiple genes in mouse brain  SpCas9 and sgRNA expression cassettes into two separate AAVs  Packaging of SpCas9 with:  Minimal polyadenylation signal  Truncated version of the neuron-specific promoter Viral ---- In vivo CRISPR 42
  43. 43. A single AAV-8 vector for packaging of sgRNA & SaCas9  Thyroxine-binding globulin promoter/SaCas9  sgRNA (targeting PCSK9) expression cassette  >40% indel formation at the Pcsk9 locus in liver  Significant decrease in serum PCSK9 and total cholesterol Viral ---- In vivo CRISPR 43
  44. 44. Adenovirus-mediated delivery or dual AAV vectors for treatment of DMD model  The mutated exon 23 of DMD was deleted  Partially restoring DMD expression in skeletal muscle  Enhancing skeletal muscle function Viral ---- In vivo CRISPR 44
  45. 45. Reversing the mutations of the ornithine transcarbamylase in newborn mice  Two AAVs  One expressing SaCas9  The other carrying a sgRNA & donor Viral ---- In vivo CRISPR 45
  46. 46. 46
  47. 47. Nonviral 47
  48. 48. Non-viral methods advantages  Can avoide the transcription process  Low immunogenicity  Precise control of the duration  Transient expression  Decrease the risk of off-target effects & tumorigenesis  Nucleotide chemical modifications,  Viral nanoparticles engineered based on native viral structure  Repeated administration  Improved efficacy  Potential to transfer large genetic payloads 48
  49. 49. The most widely investigated physical transfection method is electroporation  Electroporation of Cas9 and two different sgRNA-encoding plasmids  significant gene deletion in HSPCs and in primary T cells  Electroporation of [Cas9 + in vitro transcribed sgRNA ] RNP  Higher efficiency genome editing  Decreased off-target effects  Less cellular toxicity Non-Viral ---- In vitro & ex vivo 49
  50. 50. Electroporation of Cas9 mRNA and sgRNA resulted in modest gene editing )instability of unmodified sgRNA( Non-Viral ---- In vitro & ex vivo 50
  51. 51. Mechanical deformation method by constricting channels: ‘squeeze’ delivery  Microfluidic devices with dimension smaller than the diameter of specific cells  Diffusion of target materials to through transient membrane pores Non-Viral ---- In vitro & ex vivo 51
  52. 52. Mechanical deformation of cells for CRISPR-mediated efficient gene editing  ssDNA, siRNAs, and large-sized plasmids into different cell types:  Adherent and non-adherent cells (HEK293T, MCF7, SUM159, SU-DHL-1)  Hard-to-transfect lymphoma  Embryonic stem cells  “Squeeze” delivery of RNPs to HSPCs:  Significantly higher than electroporation  Less toxicity Non-Viral ---- In vitro & ex vivo 52
  53. 53. iTOP for Direct intracellular pr delivery: hypertonicity-induced micropinocytosis+ propanebetaine  iTOP-mediated delivery of recombinant Cas9 pr & sgRNA  High levels of indel formation in cells Non-Viral ---- In vitro & ex vivo 53
  54. 54. Nanoparticle-mediated delivery: synthetic lipid-based or polymer-based delivery vectors  The efficiency is often dependent on the type and status of the cell  Commercially available transfection reagents for use in cell culture  Cationic liposomes to deliver Cas9 and sgRNA-coding plasmids  Cationic lipids + RNPs or engineered negatively charged TALE: higher gene-editing efficiency than with nucleic acid complexes Non-Viral ---- In vitro & ex vivo 54
  55. 55. Conjugating Cas9 proteins and sgRNAs to CPPs may facilitate intracellular delivery • Embryonic stem cells • Dermal fibroblasts • HEK293T cells • HeLa cells • Embryonic carcinoma cells • Efficient gene disruptions • Reduced off-target mutations relative to plasmid transfections 55
  56. 56. Conjugation of R9 to a surface-exposed Cys on TAL effector repeat  Reversible under reducing conditions  Knockout of the human CCR5 and BMPR1A genes at rates comparable to those achieved with transient transfection of TALEN expression vectors 56
  57. 57. Delivery of ZFNs without any delivery vectors was reported to disrupt endogenous genes  In several cell lines and in primary CD4+ T cells  Intrinsic cell-penetrating capabilities  Effective concentration is at micromolar levels Non-Viral ---- In vitro & ex vivo 57
  58. 58. Hydrodynamic injection the first in vivo use of CRISPR: for treatment of tyrosinaemia  Transient tissue damage  Limited use in clinical trials  Approximately 0.4% of hepatocytes were corrected  Sufficient to rescue  Because the repaired hepatocytes have a growth advantage Non-Viral ---- In vivo 58
  59. 59. Physical methods  Electroporation of Cas9 & sgRNA plasmid into skeletal muscles  Restored function of local tissue in a mouse model DMD Non-Viral ---- In vivo 59
  60. 60. Lipid nanoparticle-mediated delivery of Cas9 mRNA + AAV encoding an sgRNA & donor template  HDR-mediated correction occurred in >6% of liver cells   Off-target nuclease activity was below the limit of detection using an unbiased genome-wide analysis Non-Viral ---- In vivo 60
  61. 61. Nanoparticles  Intratracheally delivered chitosan-coated poly(lactic-co-glycolic) acid (PLGA) nanoparticles encapsulating ZFN mRNA  AAV encoding a constitutive CAG promoter to target the site where the SP-B cDNA was under the control of an inducible promoter Non-Viral ---- In vivo 61
  62. 62. Cas9–sgRNA complex was loaded into DNA-based self- assembled NPs (DNA nanoclews) coated with PEI Non-Viral ---- In vivo 62
  63. 63. Fusing therapeutic pr to negatively charged pr & complexes with cationic transfection reagents  Cre or TALE transcription activators tagged with GFP  Nanomolar concentrations  Complexation with lipofectamine  Cas9–sgRNA and lipofectamine complexes  Genetic modifications of inner ear cells in vivo Non-Viral ---- In vivo 63
  64. 64. 64
  65. 65. Injection of genome-editing systems into animal embryos and zygotes  Co-injection of DNA donors with Cas9 mRNA and sgRNAs 65
  66. 66. Current status  HIV gene therapy: CCR5 modification of CD4+ T cells & HSPCs by ZFN  Gene therapy for haemophilia B AAV delivery of ZFN & donor template of FIX  Gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis I&II AAV delivery of ZFN & donor template of IDUA & IDS 66
  67. 67. Technologies Delivery Disease Treatment type Company CRISPR–Cas9 Lipid nanoparticles Liver diseases: transthyretin amyloidosis, α1- antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus and inborn errors of metabolism In vivo Intellia Therapeutics HSCs and CAR T cell programmes by CRISPR–Cas9 Electroporation - Ex vivo Intellia Therapeutics CRISPR–Cas9 & CAR T cell AAV-mediated local delivery Eye disease In vivo Editas Medicine CRISPR–Cas9 CRISPR–Cas9 & CAR T cell - Haemoglobinopathies, Immunodeficiencies, B-cell malignancies ex vivo CRISPR Therapeutics CRISPR–Cas9 - diseases in the liver, eye, lung and other organs In vivo CRISPR Therapeutics 67
  68. 68. CRISPR Therapeutics http://www.crisprtx.com/programs/pipeline Our lead program targeting the blood diseases β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease has entered clinical testing, as has our first allogeneic CAR-T program targeting B-cell malignancies. We are also advancing additional blood stem cell, immuno-oncology, regenerative medicine and in vivo programs towards the clinic. 68
  69. 69. 69
  70. 70. 70

