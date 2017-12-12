ENERGY SYSTEMS (P7, M4, D2) DANIEL TAYLOR
WHAT IS ENERGY?  The strength and vitality required for sustained physical or mental activity. (https://www.google.co.uk/...
WHERE DO WE GET ENERGY FROM? Energy is used up all the time for body processes. The amount of energy you need depends on y...
ATP Adenosine triphosphate-It serves as a source of energy for many metabolic processes. ATP releases energy when it is br...
THE ENERGY SYSTEMS The atp-cp system energy system Anaerobic lactic (glycolytic) energy system Aerobic energy system Whils...
ATP-PC SYSTEM  Creatine phosphate (CP), like ATP, is stored in muscle cells. When it is broken down, a large amount of en...
LACTIC ACID SYSTEM The lactic acid system is an anaerobic ener- gy system in which the high-energy compound adenosintripho...
AEROBIC ENERGY SYSTEM The aerobic system accesses a massive store of virtually unlimited energy.The aerobic system produce...
100 METRE RACE At the start of the race the atp-cp system, this happens immediately as a quick burst. The energy in this s...
1500 METRE RACE In the first 100 meter race the immediate energy system is used. This means the athlete can get a good sta...
REFERENCES AND BIBLIOGRAPHY https://www.ptdirect.com/training-design/anatomy-and-physiology/the-atp-pc-system
×