Elt methods and techniques

Syllabus

Elt methods and techniques

  1. 1. 1 Far-western University Faculty of Education B.Ed. in English Education Course Title: ELT Methods and Techniques Semester: Fifth Course No. : Eng.Ed.354 Full marks: 100 Credit Hour: 3 (45 hours) Pass marks: 45 1. Course Introduction This is an introductory course in English language teaching primarily meant for prospective secondary level English teachers. The course aims at orienting the students to the essentials of English language teaching thereby enabling them to design tasks and activities for successful delivery of English language lessons. The course consists of five units. The first unit familiarizes them with the basic concepts of language learners, teachers and language teaching. The second unit presents the overview of English language methods and techniques. The third unit engages the students in designing tasks and activities for teaching language systemand skills. The fourth unit prepares them to plan lessons, manage class and deliver lesson sequence in class. Finally, the last unit enables them to design language tests, administer them and assess the language performance of the students. 2. General Objectives General objectives of this course are to: a) orient the students to the essentials of language teaching b) familiarize them with various methods and techniques of language teaching c) help them design language tasks and activities d) enable them to plan and deliver lessons effectively e) assist them to design and administer language tests. 3. Contents in detail with Specific Objectives Specific Objectives Contents in Detail  Discuss the context for language learning  Realize and reflect on the good characteristics of good language teachers  Create environment for successful language learning Unit One: Language learners and teachers 1.1 Language learners 1.1.1. Reasons and contexts for learning 1.1.2. Learner differences 1.1.3. Student motivation 1.1.4. Responsibility for learning 1.2 Language teachers 1.2.1. Good teachers 1.2.2. Rapport building 1.2.3. Teacher knowledge, skills and tasks
  2. 2. 2 1.3 Describing learning and teaching 1.3.1. Children and language 1.3.2. Acquisition and learning 1.3.3. Successful language learning  Assess the various ELT methods and techniques in terms of their relevance, merits and demerits  Adapt the features of various language teaching methods for their classroom purposes Unit Two: Overview of ELT methods and techniques 2.1. Introduction to English language pedagogy 2.2. The Grammar-Translation Method 2.3. The Direct Method 2.4. The Audio-lingual Method 2.5. The Silent Way 2.6. Desuggestopedia 2.7. Community Language Learning 2.8. Total Physical Response 2.9. Communicative Language Teaching 2.10. Content-based Instruction 2.11. Task-based Language Teaching 2.12. The Political Dimensions of Language Teaching and Participatory Approach 2.13. Learning Strategy Training, Cooperative learning, and Multiple Intelligences 2.14. Emerging Uses of Technology in Language Teaching and Learning  Design tasks and activities for teaching language system and skills  Present model lessons and get feedback from peers  Design activities integrating various language aspects and skills Unit Three: Teaching the language system and skills 3.1. Teaching the language system 3.2. Teaching listening 3.3. Teaching speaking 3.4. Teaching reading 3.5. Teaching writing  Plan language lessons in a sequential order  Manage classes appropriate to the lesson objectives  Select and use appropriate activities from the reference into the lesson Unit Four: Planning lessons and classroom management 4.1. Planning lessons 4.2. Planning sequence of lessons 4.3. Planning activities for a language lesson 4.4. Classroom dynamics 4.5. Materials and tools in language teaching 4.6. Activities in the language classroom  Explain the qualities of good tests Unit Five: Language testing 5.1. Reasons for testing
  3. 3. 3  Design and administer the tests  Assess the language performance 5.2. Qualities of good tests 5.3. Test types 5.4. Designing and marking tests 4. Methodology and Techniques Modes of instruction:  Lecture  Seminar  Exercises  Guided study  Tutorial  Independent study  Project work Modes of learning:  Attending lectures,  Doing assignments,  Writing papers,  Independent and private study,  Reading books, reviewing journals and papers,  Critiquing  Group study  Peer discussion 5. Evaluation Scheme  Internal 40%  External 60% The internal examination will be conducted as follow: a) Regularity and class participation 5% b) Quizzes: 3 5% c) Class presentation: 1 20% d) Term paper/assignment: 1 20% e) Mid-term Exam 20% f) Investigative Project Work: 1 20% g) Group Work and Pair Work/Group Project: 1 10% 6. Prescribed Texts 1) Harmer, J. (2008). How to teach English. London: Pearson Longman. 2) Larsen-Freeman, D and Anderson, M. (2011) Techniques and principles in language teaching. Oxford. OUP 3) Lindstromberg, S. (Ed.) (1999). The standby book: Activities for the language classroom. Cambridge: CUP.
  4. 4. 4 7. References 1) Brown,D. (1994). Principles of languagelearning and teaching.London:Prentice Hall. 2) Doff,A.(1988). Teach English- A training courseforteachers(Trainers’Handbookand Teachers’Book).Cambridge:CUP. 3) Huges,A.(2008). Testing forlanguageteachers.Cambridge:CUP. 4) Nunan,D. (1998).Languageteaching methodology.New York:Prentice Hall. 5) Richards,J.C.&Rodgers,T.S.(2005).Approachesand methodsin languageteaching. Cambridge:CUP. 6) Scrivener,J.(2005). Learning teaching. Oxford. Macmillan.

