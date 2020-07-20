Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Far-western University Faculty of Education B.Ed. in English Education Course Title: Interdisciplinary Reading Semester:...
2  acquaint with the Fairclough's approach to globalization 3.2. Fairclough’s approach to globalization and language 3.3....
3 The internal examination will be conducted as follow: a) Regularity and class participation 5% b) Quizzes: 3 5% c) Class...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Interdisciplinary reading

26 views

Published on

Syllabus

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Interdisciplinary reading

  1. 1. 1 Far-western University Faculty of Education B.Ed. in English Education Course Title: Interdisciplinary Reading Semester: 8𝑡ℎ Course No. : Eng.Ed.481 Full marks: 100 Credit Hour: 3 (45 hours) Pass marks: 45 1. Course Introduction This course is designed with a view to enhance the students' horizons of knowledge through the reading of interdisciplinary texts in English. The course includes broader themes such as intercultural communication, humanities and social sciences, science and environment, creative and critical thinking, and so on. 2. General Objectives General objectives of this course are as follows:  to acquaint the students with various issues related to humanities and social sciences  to expose the students with intercultural communication  to familiarize the students with the concept of language and globalization  to enhance the students reading skills in the themes of science and environment.  to enhance the students' creative and critical thinking abilities 3. Contents in detail with Specific Objectives Specific Objectives Contents in Detail  read comprehend and enhance the intercultural awareness Unit One: Intercultural Communication (10) 1.1 American Values and Assumptions 1.2 Where Do we Stand? 1.3 Time Talks with an Accent 1.4 Polite But Thirsty 1.5 Friends and Strangers 1.6 Cultural Diversity and Cultural differences Source : New Directions  read comprehend and review the texts from humanities and social sciences Unit Two: Humanities and Social sciences (10) 2.1 The necessity of Religion 2.2 Literary Colonialism; books in the third world 2.3 Civilization in history and today 2.4 Psychoanalysis Today 2.5. Opening Keynote address Source: Expanding Horizons in English  identify and review the characteristics of globalization Unit Three: Language and Globalization(10) 3.1. Globalization and language; review of academic literature
  2. 2. 2  acquaint with the Fairclough's approach to globalization 3.2. Fairclough’s approach to globalization and language 3.3. Discourses of globalization Source: Language and Globalization Fairclough, N. 2006  read and interpret the texts on science and environment Unit Four: Science and Environment (8) 4.1 The Birth of Sex Harmon 4.2 The Science of Heredity 4.3 Ecological Imperialism 4.4 Our Picture of the Universe 4.5 Return of the Rhino Source: Expanding Horizon’s in English  develop creativity through critical thinking Unit Five: Creative and Critical Thinking (7) 5.1 Marriage is a private affair 5.2 The Savage Male 5.3 King John and the Abbot of Canterbury 5.4 The Burden of Skepticism 5.5 Mr. Know All Source: Adventures in English 4. Methodology and Techniques Modes of instruction:  Lecture  Seminar  Exercises  Guided study  Tutorial  Independent study  Project work Modes of learning:  Attending lectures,  Doing assignments,  Writing papers,  Independent and private study,  Reading books, reviewing journals and papers,  Critiquing  Group study  Peer discussion 5. Evaluation Scheme  Internal 40%  External 60%
  3. 3. 3 The internal examination will be conducted as follow: a) Regularity and class participation 5% b) Quizzes: 3 5% c) Class presentation: 1 20% d) Term paper/assignment: 1 20% e) Mid-term Exam 20% f) Investigative Project Work: 1 20% g) Group Work and Pair Work/Group Project: 1 10% References 1) Awasthi et al. (2010). Expanding Horizons in English. Kathmandu: Vidyarthi Prakashan Pvt.Ltd. 2) Awasthi et al.( 2011).Reading beyond the Borders. Kathmandu: Vidyarthi Prakashan Pvt .Ltd. 3) Fairclough, N. (2006). Language and Globalization. New York: Routledge. 4) Gardner, S.P.(2005). New Directions. Cambridge: CUP. 5) Nissani M. and Lohani S.(2006). Adventures in English. Kathmandu: Ekta Books.

×