3dadang-solihin.blogspot.com Name : Dr. Dadang Solihin, SE, MA Place of Birth : Bandung 6 November 1961 Ocupation : Direct...
Content • The Legal Basis • The Fundamental Elements • General Framework of BR • Bureaucratic Reform Qualitative/Quantitat...
5 The Legal Basis • It is the first priority under the 2nd phase (2010- 2014) of the Mid-Term Development Plan (RPJMN II) ...
6 The Fundamental Elements • Governance : A clean government, free from corruption, collusion and nepotism • Accountabilit...
77 ChangingMindsetandCultureSet Clean and Free from Corruption, Collusion and Nepotism Bureaucracy Improvement of Capacity...
8 Bureaucratic Reform Qualitative/Quantitative Indicators (as stated in Presidential Regulation No. 81/2010) 8 *) Scale of...
9 9 Governance Indicator- Corruption Perception Index (CPI) • Published annually by Transparency International. • Percepti...
10 10 The consideration to use CPI as an indicator: 1. It may reflect the condition/ situation of governance, especially c...
11 11 Governance Indicator: Unqualified Opinion • The best category of audit opinion conducted by Indonesia’ Supreme Audit...
12 12 Governance Indicator: Unqualified Opinion • There are 4 (four) types of audit opinion: 1. unqualified opinion (best)...
13 Indicator of Public Service: Integrity of Public Service Agencies • Index score reflects whether the public service law...
14 Indicator of Public Service: Ease of Doing Business • Ease of Doing Business is measured through the survey on regulato...
15 Indicator of Accountability and Capacity of Bureaucracy Government Effectiveness Index • It is one of the component in ...
16 Indicator of Accountability and Capacity of Bureaucracy Government Effectiveness Index • It consists of six main index ...
17 Indicator of Accountability and Capacity of Bureaucracy- Government Accountability • It is obtained based on an evaluat...
18 Indicator of Accountability and Capacity of Bureaucracy- Government Accountability • The consideration of the utilizati...
Level of Implementation Macro Meso Micro Improvement of laws and regulations on bureaucratic reform Coordinating the imple...
20 National Steering Committee on Bureaucratic Reform Chaired by the Vice President Member: Coordinating Minister of Econo...
Discussion Questions 1. To what extent does the indicator bear a strong and direct link to the goal? 2. What concrete poli...
Logic Model Theory 23 The developmental results of achieving specific outcomes What we aim to changeIMPACTS The medium ter...
Means of Verification • How should the information be collected, eg. sample survey • What source is most appropriate? • Wh...
Indicators Kriteria: SMART • Specific-crystal clear, not invite multiple interpretations. • Measureable-can be measured, w...
Indicators Formulation Criteria 1. Relevant: indicators logically and directly related to the duties of institutions, as w...
Indicators Formulation Criteria 3. Measurable: indicators used were measured with a specific grading scale that was agreed...
Indicators Formulation Criteria 4. Appropriate: The selected indicators should be in accordance with efforts to increase t...
Indonesia’s Plan on ANSSR Bureaucratic Reform Measurement and Implementation
×