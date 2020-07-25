Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BAYANI NG BUKID Al Q. Perez Inihanda ni: Bb. Czarina E. de Guzman
  2. 2. AKO’Y MAGSASAKANG BAYANI NG BUKID SANDATA’Y ARARO, MATAPANG SA INIT HINDI NATATAKOT KAHIT NA SA LAMIG SA BUONG MAGHAPON, GUMAGAWANG PILIT.
  3. 3. ANG KAIBIGAN KO AY SI KALAKIAN LAGING NAKAHANDA MAGING ARAW- ARAW SA PAG-AARARO AT SA PAGLILINANG UPANG MAIHANDA ANG LUPANG MAYAMAN.
  4. 4. ANG HARING ARAW DI PA SUMISIKAT AKO’Y PUPUNTA NA SA NAPAKALAWAK NA AKING BUKIRING LAGING NASA HAGAP AT TANGING PAG-ASA NG TAONG MASIPAG.
  5. 5. SA AKING LUPAIN DOON NAGMUMULA LAHAT NG PAGKAIN NITONG AKING BANSA ANG LAHAT NG TAO, MAYAMAN O DUKHA SILA’Y UMAASA SA PAWIS KO’T GAWA.
  6. 6. SA AKING PAGGAWA ANG TANGI KONG HANGAD ANG ANI’Y DUMAMI NA PARA SA LAHAT KAPAG ANG BALANA’Y MAY PAGKAING TIYAK UMAASA AKONG PUSO’Y MAGAGALAK.
  7. 7. AT PAGMASDAN NINYO ANG AKING BAKURAN INYONG MAKIKITA ANG MGA HALAMAN DITO NAGMUMULA MASARAP NA GULAY PAUNANG PAMPALAKAS SA ATING KATAWAN.
  8. 8. SA AMING PALIGID MAMAMALAS PA RIN ANG ALAGANG HAYOP KATULAD NG KAMBING BABOY, MANOK, PATO’T ALAY AY PAGKAIN NAGDUDULOT LAKAS SA SARILING ATIN.
  9. 9. AKO’Y GUMAGAWA SA BAWAT PANAHON NASA AKING PUSO ANG TAOS NA LAYON NA SA BAWAT TAO, AKO’Y MAKATULONG AT NANG MABAWASAN ANG PAGKAKAGUTOM.
  10. 10. AKO’Y MAGSASAKANG BAYANI NG BUKID SANDATA’Y ARARO, MATAPANG SA INIT HINDI NATATAKOT KAHIT NA SA LAMIG SA BUONG MAGHAPON, GUMAGAWANG PILIT.
  11. 11. “ANG LAHAT NG TAO, MAYAMAN O DUKHA SILA’Y UMAASA SA PAWIS KO’T GAWA.” -BAYANI NG BUKID

