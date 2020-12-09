Alg1 power points_-_unit_7_-_exponents_and_exponential_functions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unit Essential Questions How can you simplify expressions involving exponents? What are the key features and essential com...
MACC.912.A-SSE.A.2: Use the structure of an expression to identify ways to rewrite it. MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the propert...
WARM UP Simplify each expression. 1) 2) 3) 4) (12 ¸ 3+ 4)2 64 ¸ 23 3(2 + 5)2 8 ¸(0.5)2 64 8 147 32
KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY PRODUCT OF POWERS PROPERTY POWER OFA POWER PROPERTY For every nonzero number a and integers m ...
Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 1: SIMPLIFYING PRODUCT OF POWERS a3 ( ) a6 ( ) 3xy3 ( ) x3 y2 ( ) -2st2 u3 ( ) -4s5 t2 u( ) a9 ...
Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 2: SIMPLIFYING POWER OF A POWER b2 ( ) 4 23 ( ) 6 t3 ( ) 4 é ë ù û 2 b8 218 t24
EXAMPLE 3: SIMPLIFYING POWER OF A PRODUCT Simplify. a) b) c) -3xy( )2 a2 b9 ( ) 4 2x2 yz3 ( ) 5 9x2 y2 a8 b36 32x10 y5 z15
Express the area as a monomial. a) b) EXAMPLE 4: SIMPLIFYING USING GEOMETRIC FORMULAS r = xyz2 h = x3 y2 b = 2x2 y px2 y2 ...
Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 5: SIMPLIFYING MORE CHALLENGING EXPONENTIAL EXPRESSIONS 5 6 x3æ èç ö ø÷ 2 4y3 ( ) 3 4 xy4æ èç ö...
RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING MULTIPLICATION PROPERTIES OF EXPONENTS MACC.912.A-SSE.A.2: Use the structure of an expression to i...
WARM UP Simplify. 1) 2) 3) 4) 2×104 4×10-2 7.4×105 5×10-3 20,000 0.04 740,000 0.005
KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY QUOTIENT OF POWERS PROPERTY POWER OFA QUOTIENT PROPERTY For every nonzero number a and integer...
Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 1: SIMPLIFYING QUOTIENT OF POWERS y10 y7 a8 b13 c4 ab12 c -4x3 yz6 2xz3 y3 a7 bc3 -2x2 yz3
Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 2: SIMPLIFYING POWER OF A QUOTIENT 2 y æ èç ö ø÷ 4 3a2 5 æ èç ö ø÷ 2 4a5 b2 3c5 æ èç ö ø÷ 3 16 ...
EXAMPLE 3: SIMPLIFYING ZERO EXPONENTS Simplify. a) b) c) 3pxy 4 æ èç ö ø÷ 0 2a2 b3 c5 d13 3abcd æ èç ö ø÷ 0 x2 y3 z0 x0 y ...
Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 4: SIMPLIFYING NEGATIVE EXPONENTS x-4 y3 20a-2 b4 -5ab 4x-3 yz5 x-2 y-3 z2 y3 x4 -4b3 a3 4y4 z3...
Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 5: SIMPLIFYING MORE CHALLENGING EXPONENTIAL EXPRESSIONS 16x2 y-1 ( ) 0 4x0 y-4 z( ) -3 80 c2 d3...
RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING DIVISION PROPERTIES OF EXPONENTS MACC.912.A-SSE.A.2: Use the structure of an expression to identif...
MACC.912.N-RN.A.1: Explain how the definition of the meaning of rational exponents follows from extending the properties o...
WARM UP Simplify. 1) 2) 3) 4) (-3)-4 4xy0 6x-1 y2 -23 x-2 1 81 4x 6y2 x -8 x2
KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY RATIONAL EXPONENTS If the nth root of a b is a real number and m and n are positive integers, ...
Evaluate. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 1: EVALUATING RADICALS 81 1253 814 325 9 5 3 2
Convert to exponential form. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 2: CONVERTING TO EXPONENTIAL FORM x4 a5 b35 (2x)73 x 1 4 a 1 5 b 3 5 2 7 ...
EXAMPLE 3: CONVERTING TO RADICAL FORM Convert to radical form. a) b) c) d) t 1 2 x 3 7 3x 3 2 (4a) 3 5 t x37 3 x3 (4a)35
Evaluate. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 4: EVALUATING AN EXPRESSION WITH A RATIONAL EXPONENT 64 1 6 8 2 3 1 81 æ èç ö ø÷ 1 4 625 3 4...
Solve. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 5: SOLVING EXPONENTIAL EQUATIONS BY REWRITING IN EXPONENTIAL FORM 8x = 64 3x = 27 3x = 243 12x ...
The frequency f in hertz of the nth key on a piano is . If a middle C is the 40th key, what is the frequency of a middle C...
RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING RATIONAL EXPONENTS MACC.912.N-RN.A.1: Explain how the definition of the meaning of rational expone...
MACC.912.F-IF.C.7e: Graph exponential and logarithmic functions, showing intercepts and end behavior, and trigonometric fu...
WARM UP Complete each equation. 1) 2) 3) (x2 ) = x8 (r ) 1 3 = r-12 (x )7 = x6 4 –36 6 7
KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY EXPONENTIAL FUNCTIONS If a ≠ 0 and b >0, then exponential functions are of the form y = abx No...
Does the table represent a linear or an exponential function? Explain your reasoning. a) b) EXAMPLE 1: IDENTIFYING LINEAR ...
Is the function linear or exponential? Explain your reasoning. a) b) EXAMPLE 2: IDENTIFYING LINEAR AND EXPONENTIAL FUNCTIO...
EXAMPLE 3: EVALUATING AN EXPONENTIAL FUNCTION Evaluate for the given value. a) b) c) f (x) =15×(2)x ; f (3) f (x) = -10× 1...
Graph the exponential function. a) b) EXAMPLE 4: GRAPHING AN EXPONENTIAL FUNCTION f (x) = 2×(3)x f (x) = 4 × 1 2 æ èç ö ø÷...
Determine if the graph is exponential, linear, or neither. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 5: IDENTIFYING AN EXPONENTIAL GRAPH Linear Nei...
Order the functions from least to greatest for f(100). a) b) c) EXAMPLE 6: COMPARING LINEAR GROWTH TO EXPONENTIAL GROWTH f...
RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING EXPONENTIAL FUNCTIONS MACC.912.F-IF.C.7e: Graph exponential and logarithmic functions, showing int...
MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expressions for exponential functions. MACC.912.F-LE.A.1a...
WARM UP Explain why each expression is not in simplest form. 1) 2) 3) 4) 53 x2 x4 y-2 x-1 y2 z0 (2x)3 53 = 125 Negative Ex...
KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND DECAY y = abx when b is between 0 and 1 Example: Graph y = 100(0.5)x Ex...
Without graphing, determine whether the function represents exponential growth or decay. Then find the y-intercept. a) b) ...
Write an exponential function to model each situation. Find each amount after the specified time. a) A population of 2,155...
EXAMPLE 3: REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS OF EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND DECAY a) You invested $1000 in a savings account at the end o...
A mother and father were negotiating an allowance with their child. They offered him two scenarios that he could choose fr...
RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND DECAY MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expr...
MACC.912.F-IF.A.3: Recognize that sequences are functions, sometimes defined recursively, whose domain is a subset of the ...
WARM UP Describe the pattern. Find the next 2 terms in each sequence. 1) 2, 4, 8, 16,… 2) -–1, –4, –16, –64 Multiply 2 to ...
KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY Geometric Sequence – has a common ratio, r, between a term and its preceding term that is cons...
For the following sequences, describe the patterns and identify the next 3 terms. a) 1, 4, 16, 48,… b) 2, –4, 8, –16,… EXA...
For the following sequences, identify whether it is a geometric sequence. If it is, find the common ratio. a) 4, –8, 16, –...
EXAMPLE 3: WRITING AN EQUATION FOR A GEOMETRIC SEQUENCE Write an equation for the nth term of the sequence. Then find a6. ...
Identify if the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. Explain. a) 1/2, 1/4, 1/8,… b) 2, –4, 8, 16, –32,… c) 15, 1...
RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING GEOMETRIC SEQUENCES MACC.912.F-IF.A.3: Recognize that sequences are functions, sometimes defined r...
  1. 1. Unit Essential Questions How can you simplify expressions involving exponents? What are the key features and essential components of exponential functions?
  2. 2. MACC.912.A-SSE.A.2: Use the structure of an expression to identify ways to rewrite it. MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expressions for exponential functions.
  3. 3. WARM UP Simplify each expression. 1) 2) 3) 4) (12 ¸ 3+ 4)2 64 ¸ 23 3(2 + 5)2 8 ¸(0.5)2 64 8 147 32
  4. 4. KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY PRODUCT OF POWERS PROPERTY POWER OFA POWER PROPERTY For every nonzero number a and integers m and n, Example: For every nonzero number a and integers m and n, Example: POWER OF A PRODUCT PROPERTY For every nonzero numbers a and b and integer m, Example: am ×an = am+n am ( ) n = am×n x2 ×x8 = x2+8 = x10 x3 ( ) 6 = x3×6 = x18 ab( )m = am bm 2x( )4 = 24 x4 =16x4
  5. 5. Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 1: SIMPLIFYING PRODUCT OF POWERS a3 ( ) a6 ( ) 3xy3 ( ) x3 y2 ( ) -2st2 u3 ( ) -4s5 t2 u( ) a9 3x4 y5 8s6 t4 u4
  6. 6. Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 2: SIMPLIFYING POWER OF A POWER b2 ( ) 4 23 ( ) 6 t3 ( ) 4 é ë ù û 2 b8 218 t24
  7. 7. EXAMPLE 3: SIMPLIFYING POWER OF A PRODUCT Simplify. a) b) c) -3xy( )2 a2 b9 ( ) 4 2x2 yz3 ( ) 5 9x2 y2 a8 b36 32x10 y5 z15
  8. 8. Express the area as a monomial. a) b) EXAMPLE 4: SIMPLIFYING USING GEOMETRIC FORMULAS r = xyz2 h = x3 y2 b = 2x2 y px2 y2 z4 x5 y3
  9. 9. Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 5: SIMPLIFYING MORE CHALLENGING EXPONENTIAL EXPRESSIONS 5 6 x3æ èç ö ø÷ 2 4y3 ( ) 3 4 xy4æ èç ö ø÷ -3x2 y2 ( ) 3x2 ( ) 2 2xy( )2 é ë ù û 3 25 36 x6 -9x3 y9 576x10 y6
  10. 10. RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING MULTIPLICATION PROPERTIES OF EXPONENTS MACC.912.A-SSE.A.2: Use the structure of an expression to identify ways to rewrite it. MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expressions for exponential functions. RATING LEARNING SCALE 4 I am able to • simplify expressions using the multiplication properties of exponents in more challenging problems that I have never previously attempted 3 I am able to • simplify expressions using the multiplication properties of exponents 2 I am able to • simplify expressions using the multiplication properties of exponents with help 1 I am able to • identify the multiplications properties of exponents TARGET
  11. 11. MACC.912.A-SSE.A.2: Use the structure of an expression to identify ways to rewrite it. MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expressions for exponential functions.
  12. 12. WARM UP Simplify. 1) 2) 3) 4) 2×104 4×10-2 7.4×105 5×10-3 20,000 0.04 740,000 0.005
  13. 13. KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY QUOTIENT OF POWERS PROPERTY POWER OFA QUOTIENT PROPERTY For every nonzero number a and integers m and n, Example: For every nonzero numbers a and b and integer m, Example: ZERO EXPONENT PROPERTY NEGATIVE EXPONENT PROPERTY For every nonzero number a, Example: For every nonzero number a and integer n, Example: am an = am-n a b æ èç ö ø÷ m = am bm a0 =1 a-n = 1 an x5 x2 = x5-2 = x3 x 2 æ èç ö ø÷ 4 = x4 24 = x4 16 2xyz p æ èç ö ø÷ 0 = 1 3-4 = 1 34
  14. 14. Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 1: SIMPLIFYING QUOTIENT OF POWERS y10 y7 a8 b13 c4 ab12 c -4x3 yz6 2xz3 y3 a7 bc3 -2x2 yz3
  15. 15. Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 2: SIMPLIFYING POWER OF A QUOTIENT 2 y æ èç ö ø÷ 4 3a2 5 æ èç ö ø÷ 2 4a5 b2 3c5 æ èç ö ø÷ 3 16 y4 9a4 25 64a15 b6 27c15
  16. 16. EXAMPLE 3: SIMPLIFYING ZERO EXPONENTS Simplify. a) b) c) 3pxy 4 æ èç ö ø÷ 0 2a2 b3 c5 d13 3abcd æ èç ö ø÷ 0 x2 y3 z0 x0 y 1 1 x2 y2
  17. 17. Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 4: SIMPLIFYING NEGATIVE EXPONENTS x-4 y3 20a-2 b4 -5ab 4x-3 yz5 x-2 y-3 z2 y3 x4 -4b3 a3 4y4 z3 x
  18. 18. Simplify. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 5: SIMPLIFYING MORE CHALLENGING EXPONENTIAL EXPRESSIONS 16x2 y-1 ( ) 0 4x0 y-4 z( ) -3 80 c2 d3 f 4c-3 d-4 æ èç ö ø÷ -2 3x3 y2 ( ) 3 6x2 y-3 ( ) -2 64z3 y12 16 c10 d14 f 2 972x13
  19. 19. RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING DIVISION PROPERTIES OF EXPONENTS MACC.912.A-SSE.A.2: Use the structure of an expression to identify ways to rewrite it. MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expressions for exponential functions. RATING LEARNING SCALE 4 I am able to • divide expressions using the properties of exponents for more challenging problems that I have never previously attempted 3 I am able to • divide expressions using the properties of exponents • simplify expressions containing negative and zero exponents 2 I am able to • divide expressions using the properties of exponents with help • simplify expressions containing negative and zero exponents with help 1 I am able to • understand the division properties of exponents TARGET
  20. 20. MACC.912.N-RN.A.1: Explain how the definition of the meaning of rational exponents follows from extending the properties of integer exponents to those values, allowing for a notation for radicals in terms of rational exponents. MACC.912.N-RN.A.2: Rewrite expressions involving radicals and rational exponents using the properties of exponents.
  21. 21. WARM UP Simplify. 1) 2) 3) 4) (-3)-4 4xy0 6x-1 y2 -23 x-2 1 81 4x 6y2 x -8 x2
  22. 22. KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY RATIONAL EXPONENTS If the nth root of a b is a real number and m and n are positive integers, then anda 1 n = an a m n = an ( ) m
  23. 23. Evaluate. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 1: EVALUATING RADICALS 81 1253 814 325 9 5 3 2
  24. 24. Convert to exponential form. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 2: CONVERTING TO EXPONENTIAL FORM x4 a5 b35 (2x)73 x 1 4 a 1 5 b 3 5 2 7 3 x 7 3
  25. 25. EXAMPLE 3: CONVERTING TO RADICAL FORM Convert to radical form. a) b) c) d) t 1 2 x 3 7 3x 3 2 (4a) 3 5 t x37 3 x3 (4a)35
  26. 26. Evaluate. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 4: EVALUATING AN EXPRESSION WITH A RATIONAL EXPONENT 64 1 6 8 2 3 1 81 æ èç ö ø÷ 1 4 625 3 4 2 4 1 3 125
  27. 27. Solve. a) b) c) d) EXAMPLE 5: SOLVING EXPONENTIAL EQUATIONS BY REWRITING IN EXPONENTIAL FORM 8x = 64 3x = 27 3x = 243 12x =144 2 3 5 2
  28. 28. The frequency f in hertz of the nth key on a piano is . If a middle C is the 40th key, what is the frequency of a middle C? EXAMPLE 6: MODELING EXPONENTIAL EXPRESSIONS IN REAL-WORLD SITUATIONS f = 440 2 1 2 æ è ç ö ø ÷ n-49 19.45 hertz
  29. 29. RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING RATIONAL EXPONENTS MACC.912.N-RN.A.1: Explain how the definition of the meaning of rational exponents follows from extending the properties of integer exponents to those values, allowing for a notation for radicals in terms of rational exponents. MACC.912.N-RN.A.2: Rewrite expressions involving radicals and rational exponents using the properties of exponents. RATING LEARNING SCALE 4 I am able to • evaluate and rewrite expressions involving radicals and rational exponents in real-world situations or more challenging problems that I have never previously attempted 3 I am able to • evaluate and rewrite expressions involving radicals and rational exponents • solve equations involving expressions with rational exponents 2 I am able to • evaluate and rewrite expressions involving radicals and rational exponents with help • solve equations involving expressions with rational exponents with help 1 I am able to • understand that I can use rational exponents to represent radicals TARGET
  30. 30. MACC.912.F-IF.C.7e: Graph exponential and logarithmic functions, showing intercepts and end behavior, and trigonometric functions, showing period, midline, and amplitude. MACC.912.F-LE.A.2: Construct linear and exponential functions, including arithmetic and geometric sequences, given a graph, a description of a relationship, or two input-output pairs. (include reading these from a table). MACC.912.F-IF.C.9: Compare properties of two functions each represented in a different way (algebraically, graphically, numerically in tables, or by verbal descriptions).
  31. 31. WARM UP Complete each equation. 1) 2) 3) (x2 ) = x8 (r ) 1 3 = r-12 (x )7 = x6 4 –36 6 7
  32. 32. KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY EXPONENTIAL FUNCTIONS If a ≠ 0 and b >0, then exponential functions are of the form y = abx Notice: the variable x is an exponent
  33. 33. Does the table represent a linear or an exponential function? Explain your reasoning. a) b) EXAMPLE 1: IDENTIFYING LINEAR AND EXPONENTIAL FUNCTIONS FROM A TABLE OF VALUES x 1 2 3 4 y 3 6 12 24 x 1 2 3 4 y 10 13 16 19 Exponential Common ratio of 2 Linear Common difference of 3
  34. 34. Is the function linear or exponential? Explain your reasoning. a) b) EXAMPLE 2: IDENTIFYING LINEAR AND EXPONENTIAL FUNCTIONS GIVEN A FUNCTION RULE y = 3x + 4 y = 4 1 3 æ èç ö ø÷ x Linear Equation is in slope-intercept form Exponential Variable is in the exponent
  35. 35. EXAMPLE 3: EVALUATING AN EXPONENTIAL FUNCTION Evaluate for the given value. a) b) c) f (x) =15×(2)x ; f (3) f (x) = -10× 1 3 æ èç ö ø÷ x ; f (-1) f (x) = 200×(5)x ; f (-2) 120 –30 8
  36. 36. Graph the exponential function. a) b) EXAMPLE 4: GRAPHING AN EXPONENTIAL FUNCTION f (x) = 2×(3)x f (x) = 4 × 1 2 æ èç ö ø÷ x
  37. 37. Determine if the graph is exponential, linear, or neither. a) b) c) EXAMPLE 5: IDENTIFYING AN EXPONENTIAL GRAPH Linear Neither Exponential
  38. 38. Order the functions from least to greatest for f(100). a) b) c) EXAMPLE 6: COMPARING LINEAR GROWTH TO EXPONENTIAL GROWTH f(x) f (x) = 3x x 1 2 3 4 y 2 4 8 16 3 – Lowest value at f(100) 1 – Highest value at f(100) 2 – Middle value at f(100)
  39. 39. RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING EXPONENTIAL FUNCTIONS MACC.912.F-IF.C.7e: Graph exponential and logarithmic functions, showing intercepts and end behavior, and trigonometric functions, showing period, midline, and amplitude. MACC.912.F-LE.A.2: Construct linear and exponential functions, including arithmetic and geometric sequences, given a graph, a description of a relationship, or two input-output pairs. (include reading these from a table). MACC.912.F-IF.C.9: Compare properties of two functions each represented in a different way (algebraically, graphically, numerically in tables, or by verbal descriptions). RATING LEARNING SCALE 4 I am able to • evaluate and graph exponential functions in real-world situations or more challenging problems that I have never previously attempted 3 I am able to • evaluate and graph exponential functions • identify data and graphs that represents exponential behavior 2 I am able to • evaluate and graph exponential functions with help • identify data and graphs that represents exponential behavior with help 1 I am able to • understand that exponential functions are non-linear and model an initial amount that is multiplied by the same number TARGET
  40. 40. MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expressions for exponential functions. MACC.912.F-LE.A.1a: Prove that linear functions grow by equal differences over equal intervals, and that exponential functions grow by equal factors over equal intervals. MACC.912.F-LE.A.3: Observe using graphs and tables that a quantity increasing exponentially eventually exceeds a quantity increasing linearly, quadratically, or (more generally) as a polynomial function. MACC.912.A-SSE.B.3c: Use the properties of exponents to transform expressions for exponential functions.
  41. 41. WARM UP Explain why each expression is not in simplest form. 1) 2) 3) 4) 53 x2 x4 y-2 x-1 y2 z0 (2x)3 53 = 125 Negative Exponent Negative Exponent z0 = 1 Distribute Power
  42. 42. KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND DECAY y = abx when b is between 0 and 1 Example: Graph y = 100(0.5)x Exponential Decay y = abx when b>1 Example: Graph y = 1(2)x Exponential Growth Exponential decay model: a = initial amount, r = rate, t = time Exponential growth model: a = initial amount, r = rate, t = time y = a(1- r)t y = a(1+ r)t Compound Interest – the interest earned or paid on both the initial investment and previously earned interest.
  43. 43. Without graphing, determine whether the function represents exponential growth or decay. Then find the y-intercept. a) b) c) y = 0.455(3)x EXAMPLE 1: IDENTIFYING EXPONENTIAL GROWTH OR DECAY y = 3× 2 3 æ èç ö ø÷ x y = 1 3 ×(2)x Decay Growth Growth y-intercept = (0, 3) y-intercept = (0, 1/3) y-intercept = (0, 0.455)
  44. 44. Write an exponential function to model each situation. Find each amount after the specified time. a) A population of 2,155,000 grows 1.3% per year for 10 years. b) A population of 824,000 decreases 1.4% per year for 18 years. c) A new car that sells for $27,000 depreciates 25% each year for 4 years. EXAMPLE 2: WRITING AND SOLVING EXPONENTIAL MODELS y = 2,155,000(1+ 0.013)10 y = 2,452,120 y = 824,000(1- 0.014)18 y = 639,310 y = 27,000(1- 0.25)4 y = $8542.97
  45. 45. EXAMPLE 3: REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS OF EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND DECAY a) You invested $1000 in a savings account at the end of 6th grade. The account pays 5% annual interest. How much money will be in the account after 6 years? b) Each year the local country club sponsors a tennis tournament. Play starts with 128 participants. During each round, half of the players are eliminated. How many players remain after 5 rounds? $1340.10 4 Players
  46. 46. A mother and father were negotiating an allowance with their child. They offered him two scenarios that he could choose from. The first scenario offered the child $20 every week. The second scenario offered $0.01 the first week and the amount would double every week after. Which scenario should the son choose? Explain by graphing each function. EXAMPLE 4: COMPARING EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND LINEAR GROWTH The son should choose the $0.01 option. After around 15 weeks, the allowance is significantly more than the linear $20 a week option.
  47. 47. RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING EXPONENTIAL GROWTH AND DECAY MACC.912.F-IF.C.8b: Use the properties of exponents to interpret expressions for exponential functions. MACC.912.F-LE.A.1a: Prove that linear functions grow by equal differences over equal intervals, and that exponential functions grow by equal factors over equal intervals. MACC.912.F-LE.A.3: Observe using graphs and tables that a quantity increasing exponentially eventually exceeds a quantity increasing linearly, quadratically, or (more generally) as a polynomial function. MACC.912.A-SSE.B.3c: Use the properties of exponents to transform expressions for exponential functions. RATING LEARNING SCALE 4 I am able to • model exponential growth and decay in real-world situations or more challenging problems that I have never previously attempted 3 I am able to • model exponential growth and decay 2 I am able to • model exponential growth and decay with help 1 I am able to • identify growth and decay looking at a model TARGET
  48. 48. MACC.912.F-IF.A.3: Recognize that sequences are functions, sometimes defined recursively, whose domain is a subset of the integers. For example, the Fibonacci sequence is defined recursively by f(0) = f(1) = 1, f(n+1) = f(n) + f(n-1) for n ≥ 1. MACC.912.F-BF.A.2: Write arithmetic and geometric sequences both recursively and with an explicit formula, use them to model situations, and translate between the two forms. MACC.912.F-LE.A.1c: Recognize situations in which a quantity grows or decays by a constant percent rate per unit interval relative to another.
  49. 49. WARM UP Describe the pattern. Find the next 2 terms in each sequence. 1) 2, 4, 8, 16,… 2) -–1, –4, –16, –64 Multiply 2 to each terms 32, 64 Multiply 4 to each term –256, –1024
  50. 50. KEY CONCEPTS AND VOCABULARY Geometric Sequence – has a common ratio, r, between a term and its preceding term that is constant. Common Ratio - the name of the ratio in a Geometric Sequence. 16, 8, 4, 2, 1,… is a geometric sequence with First term: a1 = 16 Common ratio: r = 1/2 Explicit Formula The nth term of a geometric sequence with first term a1 and common ratio r is given by: an = a1rn – 1, for n > 1
  51. 51. For the following sequences, describe the patterns and identify the next 3 terms. a) 1, 4, 16, 48,… b) 2, –4, 8, –16,… EXAMPLE 1: EXTENDING GEOMETRIC SEQUENCES Multiply 4 to each term 192, 768, 3072 Multiply –2 to each term 32, –64, 128
  52. 52. For the following sequences, identify whether it is a geometric sequence. If it is, find the common ratio. a) 4, –8, 16, –32,… b) 3, 9, –27, –81, 243,… EXAMPLE 2: IDENTIFYING A GEOMETRIC SEQUENCE Yes, r = –2 No
  53. 53. EXAMPLE 3: WRITING AN EQUATION FOR A GEOMETRIC SEQUENCE Write an equation for the nth term of the sequence. Then find a6. a) 5, 2, 0.8, 0.32,… b) –2, –6, –18,… an = 5(0.4)n-1 a6 = 0.0512 an = -2(3)n-1 a6 = -486
  54. 54. Identify if the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. Explain. a) 1/2, 1/4, 1/8,… b) 2, –4, 8, 16, –32,… c) 15, 12, 9, 6,… EXAMPLE 4: CLASSIFYING THE SEQUENCE Geometric Has a common ration of 1/2 Neither No Common ratio or difference Arithmetic Common difference of –3
  55. 55. RATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING GEOMETRIC SEQUENCES MACC.912.F-IF.A.3: Recognize that sequences are functions, sometimes defined recursively, whose domain is a subset of the integers. For example, the Fibonacci sequence is defined recursively by f(0) = f(1) = 1, f(n+1) = f(n) + f(n-1) for n ≥ 1. MACC.912.F-BF.A.2: Write arithmetic and geometric sequences both recursively and with an explicit formula, use them to model situations, and translate between the two forms. MACC.912.F-LE.A.1c: Recognize situations in which a quantity grows or decays by a constant percent rate per unit interval relative to another. RATING LEARNING SCALE 4 I am able to • use an explicit formula for a geometric sequence to solve real world problems or more challenging problems that I have never previously attempted 3 I am able to • identify and apply geometric sequences 2 I am able to • identify and apply geometric sequences with help 1 I am able to • define a geometric sequence TARGET

