Silicone conductor cover overhead sleeve

Technical Data Sheet Silicone Conductor Cover Sleeve
Centroid Polymer Technologies Silicone Conductor Cover Sleeve provide high quality electrical insula on for substa on lead...
STRUCTURE www.centroidpolymer.com
SR.NO 1 2 3 4 5 5.1 Proper es Electrical Strength Test Volume Resis vity Dielectric Constant Shore Hardness Mechanical Pro...
PRODUCTFEATURES Ÿ SiliconeRubber Ÿ ExcellentUVresistance Ÿ Excellentarcresistance Ÿ Excellentozoneresistance Ÿ Gooddielect...
Head Office: Centroid Polymer Technologies KINFRA Integrated Industrial & Textile Park Plot no. P32(4),P32(5), 0491 297197...
silicone bird protection conductor/overhead line cover sleeves.Custom sizes for all conductors in grey, brick red, blue, yellow

Engineering
  Technical Data Sheet Silicone Conductor Cover Sleeve
  2. 2. Centroid Polymer Technologies Silicone Conductor Cover Sleeve provide high quality electrical insula on for substa on leads and jumpers. These covers are made from a non-tracking silicone material that is suitable for medium voltage outdoor environments. Use silicone rubber material, an -aging, corrosion resistance, with good resistance to corona resistance, high temperature performance, especially suitable for the protec on of the bare wire. Widely used in substa on protec on works and railwaycatenarysystem,asigniﬁcanteﬀectinthecross-lines. PROPERTIES Ÿ CommonName:Silicone ASTMD-2000Classiﬁca on:FC,FE,GE ChemicalDeﬁni on:Polysiloxane Ÿ TemperatureRange LowTemperatureUsage:-60°to-150°F|-50°Cto-100°C HighTemperatureUsage:Upto480°F|Upto250°C Ÿ TensileStrength TensileRange:200-1500P.S.I. Elonga on:700%Maximum Excellentmechanicalproper es(hightearstrength,highelonga on) Ÿ Addi onalProper es AgingWeather-Sunlight:Excellent Ÿ AdhesiontoMetals:Good Durometer(Hardness)Range:30-90ShoreA CompressionSet:Good Resilience/Rebound:Good Ÿ Repelswater&forms ghtseals Ÿ Flame retardant, will not ignite easily. Some products received UL94 V-0 cer ﬁca on according to the UL94(USA)standardsforﬂammabilityclassiﬁca on. Ÿ Goodexcellentinsula onproper es Ÿ Excellentresistancetoa ackbyoxygen,ozoneandsunlight Ÿ Readilyresistanttoelectromagne candpar cleradia on(UV,alpha,betaandgammaray) Silicone Conductor Cover Sleeves www.centroidpolymer.com
  3. 3. STRUCTURE www.centroidpolymer.com
  4. 4. SR.NO 1 2 3 4 5 5.1 Proper es Electrical Strength Test Volume Resis vity Dielectric Constant Shore Hardness Mechanical Proper es Before heat ageing Tensile Strength Unit kV/mm Ω·cm A Mpa Standard Data ≥20 14 ≥1×10 2～3 70±5 ≥4.0 Test Results 22 14 2×10 2.3 71 5.5 Elonga on at break TECHNICAL DATA A er Heat ageing (180℃, 7d) Tensile Strength Change Elonga on Change Low Temperature Elonga on(-15℃, 2h) Low Temperature Flexibility(-50℃, 4h) High Temperature Crack Resistance(155 , 2h) % % % % - - ≥200 ±30 ±30 ≥20 No cracks No cracks No cracks No cracks 243 13 -22 190 5.2 6 7 8 Voltage(KV) Thickness ≤10KV 2.0±0.3 mm 2.6±0.4 mm 4.0±0.5 mm 6.0±1.0 mm ≤35KV ≤110KV ≤220KV VOLTAGE RATINGS www.centroidpolymer.com
  5. 5. PRODUCTFEATURES Ÿ SiliconeRubber Ÿ ExcellentUVresistance Ÿ Excellentarcresistance Ÿ Excellentozoneresistance Ÿ Gooddielectricstrength Ÿ Goodcoldweatherinstalla on Ÿ Goodconformability Ÿ MunselGrey(skyblue)color,Brickred,Widecolourspectrum Ÿ Voltageclass:10KV,35KV,110KV,220KV Ÿ LongitudinalBiasCut Ÿ Increasedcreepagedistance Ÿ Easyﬁeldinstalla on Ÿ Simple,quick,toolfreeandwraparoundinstalla on Ÿ Servicelife20+years www.centroidpolymer.com
  Head Office: Centroid Polymer Technologies KINFRA Integrated Industrial & Textile Park Plot no. P32(4),P32(5), 0491 2971972/73, +91 9946231123 www.centroidpolymer.com info@centroidpolymer.com Kanjikode - 678621, Palakkad, Kerala, India

