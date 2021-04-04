Successfully reported this slideshow.
Classification exam

ingles

Classification exam 1

  1. 1. CLASIFICATION EXAMINATION STUDENT´S COPY Name :__carlosviamonte_______C.I24721434_______Date : 21/11/2020________ FILL THE BLANKS WITH THE CORRECT FORM OF THE VERB OR THE CORRECT EXPRESSION. PART.A 1.-______is________your book open ? (Be) 2.-________are____you a dentist ? (Be) 3.-My brother_________eats_____ __eggs with sour cream every morning. (Eat) 4.-Why______do_______you_____want______to visit your last Boss? (Want) 5.-_____does_______your sister_____likes_________italian food ? (Like) 6.-_does not________the Millers______plays_____soccer ? not (Play) 7.-My car _does_not have_______ new insurance. (Not have) PART B : EXAMPLE : Mr. Nelson doesn´t sell cars, does he ? 1.-My lawyer has a big office,_____________ ? 2.-That is my boyfriend’s car, ___________ ? 3.-There aren´t many sushi restaurants near your office,________ ? 4.-The Smiths plan to move soon,__________ ? 5.-Mr. Ocala isn´t a Butcher,____________ ? PART C : 1.-Whose car____are______you __fixs___________now ? (Fix) 2.-My brother__stirs_________the milk in the pan this morning. (stir )
  2. 2. 3.-Who usually _____order__________Seafood at your office ? (Order) 4.-Mr. And Mrs. Tucker _______visits_________ Miami now. (Visit) 5.-________are_____your father _____buys_________ Burritos today ? (Buy) PART D : 1.-My brother __does not smoke___________early tomorrow. not Smoke) 2.-Mr. Owik______is_____sad the other day because he lost his job. (Be) 3.-My father ____drove___________to Okland yesterday. (Drive) 4.- ___will____ Edward______go__________to Cincinnati next week ? (Go) 5.-Where__did_____you __get________those groseries ? I__got_________them at Publix. (Get) (Get) PART E : 1.-I__________Diandra _____________overtime yesterday . (Ask) (Work) 2.-My mother never lets me____stay out_______late. (Stay Out) 3.-Carolyn ___marry____________Sofia Jones next week. (Marry) 4.-When ___do______you ___stay______ at The Floridian Hotel? . (Stay) 5.-We__________make some coffee befor we left, did we ? (Have to) PART F : 1.-Could you _____________the numbers in Spanish in when you were Seven. No, I__________. (Say, Tell) (Can, Could) 2.-Do you______________Work in a bank ? No, I don t work there _____________. (Still, Anymore) (Still, Anymore) 3.-Only five students are here today. Where are _________________________. (Another, Others, The Others) 4.-Can you _________jokes in English ? No, I _________. (Say, Tell) (Can, Can t) 5.-I have to buy_________________________shampoo soon. (Another, Others, The Others) PART G:
  3. 3. 1.-What do most American dogs do? a.- Help police officers b.-Live with families and pets c.-Visit nursing homes 2.- What kind of people do some dogs assist? a.- People who are blond b.- People who work on computers c.- People who are blind. What’s the name for dogs that help their owners? a.- Therapy dogs b.- Helpers dogs c.- Assistance dogs.

