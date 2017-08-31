Carat media news_letter-907r

凱絡媒體週報 CARATMEDIAWEEKLYNEWSLETTER No. 907
媒體專題 Media Report 你#世大運了嗎？ 黃靖閔 開幕式前口碑觀察
• 世大運是有史以來台灣主辦規模最大的運動賽事，也是能讓台灣與國際接軌的重要里程碑。2017 年台北世大運邁入尾聲，各項賽事售票率平均高達87%，創下台灣體育賽事難得的票房佳績。 • 從去年的沒沒無聞到今年成為熱議話題，世大運行銷活動、選手表現...
- 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 1月 2月 3月 4月 5月 6月 7月 8月(至18日) 世大運網路討論聲量&佔比 新聞 社群 討論區 開幕前網路討論聲量超過13萬筆，其中新聞網站佔7成...
• 北市府在5月份推出世大運第三波形象廣告，另外，活動式游泳池、中國對世大運的態度也讓整 體討論度提高。6月世大運相關話題聚焦場館及選手村相關新聞，包括開幕式雨備、戴維斯險灌 倒籃球架、網球場館漏水、選手村提供保險套等，但話題分佈較零散，整體關...
7月10日起台北捷運松山新店線推出世大 運彩繪列車，結合大眾運輸工具的大型 家外廣告引起廣泛回響，除了讓市民在 生活中和世大運產生連結，其「拍照、 打卡和分享」的特性也滿足網友需求。 新聞網站上關於捷運車廂的討論焦點多 著重在彩繪列車的效益，如...
新聞網路聲量近10萬，兩岸、主權議題最受關注 ※資料/圖片來源：聯合報(2017.08)、聯合新聞網(2017.08) • 在新聞媒體上的世大運討論聲量近10萬筆，新聞主文佔59%，回文數佔41%， 主文數多於回文數但兩者相差不大；但觀察聲量數...
• 討論區上約有1萬6,000多筆關於世大運的討論文章，網友在 PTT上的討論聲量最高(不含回文)，其次是學生專屬的校園論 壇Dcard。對捷運車廂的討論聲量排名第一，另外關於世大運 柯P網紅行銷的討論也進榜。 討論區熱議柯P xYouTube...
• 社群上的世大運討論聲量有1萬8,000多則，主要集中在 Facebook和YouTube上，Instagram排名第三，且前期皆無 聲量，直到7月瞬間衝到800多筆，多為民眾分享在世大運 捷運宣傳車廂中的照片。 社群聲量集中Facebook...
結語 ※資料/圖片來源：(請附超連結) • 市府去年起成立世大運品牌諮詢小組，打破以往政府廣宣傳統又老派的作風，透過社群的力量讓 世大運在最後幾個月快速地在年輕人心中建立高知名度和影響力。 • 網路聲量最高的話題中，除了關於兩岸、主權、黑箱作業...
問題與建議 如果您對媒體有任何問題，或是對於【凱絡媒體週報】有任何建議，都歡迎您來函不吝批評指 教。我們將由媒體 專業人員針對您的問題，提出詳盡的回答。 來函請寄： carat.weekly@carat.com 電話：(02) 2717-523...
