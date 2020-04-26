textual analysis 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analysis of Stacey Dooley Documentary – Japanese Schoolgirls
Jerky Point of view shot – clearly the cameraman/woman is running into a tense/dangerous situation – this evokes a sense o...
 The last clip is succeeded by dramatic music and text overlapping a blank screen, inbetween which a quick compilation of...
• After a short introduction to the topic being covered, Dooley is seen to interview street ongoers through use of a mediu...
• Subtitles display what the police say to Dooley after she has been scrutinised for filming someone without their permiss...
• Dooley adopts a caring and concerned demeanour, which emphasises the shocking cultural differences between Japan and the...
The documentary ends with a voice-over about further dangers of the issue accompanied by a melancholic track provoking wor...
  1. 1. Analysis of Stacey Dooley Documentary – Japanese Schoolgirls
  2. 2. Jerky Point of view shot – clearly the cameraman/woman is running into a tense/dangerous situation – this evokes a sense of danger and risk taken to access the issue they’re attempting to portray – shows that the interviewer is passionate and willing to take a risk for the subject, enticing the viewer to look on Not much information is given away- all that can be heard is diegetic sound of the conversation going on around the interviewer – gives an increased sense of realism to emphasise that the issue is real and affecting those around it
  3. 3.  The last clip is succeeded by dramatic music and text overlapping a blank screen, inbetween which a quick compilation of images anchor the text Dull two-colour palette of black and white so allow the text to stand out to the audience and also to connote a sense of urgency as the dark background could portray the shady truths, which are going to be explained and explored throughout the documetary Compilation of images which anchor the meaning of the text give the viewers a quick, visual representation of the issue. This technique could be used to make the reader wish to see the photos in more detail, and therefore re-wind the video and pause on the images so they get a better knowledge on what is attempted to be put across – this increases the overall consumption of the media product
  4. 4. • After a short introduction to the topic being covered, Dooley is seen to interview street ongoers through use of a medium-close-up shot In the previous scenes, the issue/purpose has been conveyed. BBC3 are known for being partially intrusive and upfront when interviewing members of the public. Whilst this does not always end with a positive outcome, it ensures the audience are kept on the edge of their seats and therefore engaged with the media product.
  5. 5. • Subtitles display what the police say to Dooley after she has been scrutinised for filming someone without their permission – shows that Dooley is investigating multi- cultural and international issues, therefore informing and educating the audience. As the police do not want to be filmed and Dooley does not want to ‘spend a night in a police cell’, the urban environment I filmed instead. It is common for voiceovers to be heard whilst the cameraman/woman films environmental factors to provide more entertainment to the audience than just a blank screen.
  6. 6. • Dooley adopts a caring and concerned demeanour, which emphasises the shocking cultural differences between Japan and the UK. Although these issues may demand a certain cultural competency of the audience, the trailer is successful in highlighting the issues and informing the audience itself. Dooley continues to interview a group of women who go and offer help to young girls. Dooley’s caring demeanour is portrayed through use of a close-up-shot, whereby her facial expressions are clearly displayed as she talks to the women.
  7. 7. The documentary ends with a voice-over about further dangers of the issue accompanied by a melancholic track provoking worry and sadness from the audience The camera portrays more environmental factors, through use of no shot in particular. Again, this is used to create a sense of realism to ensure the issue is hard-hitting and gets through to the audience as successfully as possible Digital convergence – throughout the video, there is always a logo of the BBC3 youtube channel which when clicked, takes the user to their youtube channel where they can access more, similar content at great ease. There is also another button in the bottom right hand corner where audiences can subscribe with one click, allowing the BBC3 youtube channel to easily gain followers. At the end of the video, the audience is also displayed with a thumbnail of another similar video, which when clicked on, takes the audience straight to the video where they can watch, again, with ease.

