Analysis of Stacey Dooley Website
Medium long shot – shadowed background and low-key lighting of Dooley depicts her as a professional celebrity with high
Simplistic, black and white colour palette. As there is quite a high text to image ratio, this helps to draw attention t
Example of cross media convergence – Link to her personal Twitter account, enticing the audience to visit it by giving a
textual analysis 2

Textual analysis 2

  1. 1. Analysis of Stacey Dooley Website
  2. 2. • Medium long shot – shadowed background and low-key lighting of Dooley depicts her as a professional celebrity with high status and therefore power. As this is the main body image, it is important that Dooley is represented in this was as it is the first glance that the audience will get of her, therefore dictating the audiences’ opinion of her. Search and contents bar- eases any navigation difficulty for audiences, making it more accessible to older age who may be interested but may not have sufficient knowledge. Audience is able to download a PDF version of the website – allows the website to be available on an increased number of platforms, easing accessibility further.
  3. 3. • Simplistic, black and white colour palette. As there is quite a high text to image ratio, this helps to draw attention to the images selected of Dooley, allowing the images to be more vibrant and exhibit the wide range of topics she investigates and places she goes. This adds to her persona, allowing her to be viewed as a lady with vast knowledge about the world and also courage for investigating the (what can be) dangerous topics that she does. Audiences, in particular, young audiences, may aspire to be like her as a result. A wide range of shots used, sing different angles and lighting. It is important for the audience to get a view of the star from multiple points of view, to ensure the audience does not get bored of seeing the same/similar picture all the time. By exploring the subject from different angles and portraying them is different ways, there is more of a chance of the audience building up a relationship with the star as there will be an increased sense of realism.
  4. 4. • Example of cross media convergence – Link to her personal Twitter account, enticing the audience to visit it by giving a sneak preview of tweets to come ‘LOL at me and Judy in our matching loungewear.’ – Personal pronoun ‘me’ is used to create a relationship between the viewer and Stacey as it seems that she is addressing the audience with a direct mode of address, encouraging them to follow her Twitter. Links to videos of Dooley including thumbnails to give the audience an insight into the content – sells her intended image and persona whilst leaving enigmas as to what will occur in the video, enticing audiences to watch on. Not only does this website link to their own images/articles featuring Dooley, they also give links to Dooley’s own personal page, offering the audience a sense of inclusivity as they can follow the links and get to know her on a more personal level. Again, this is an example of cross-media convergence and I will be looking to do things like this is my own website.

