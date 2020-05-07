Building Modular Renewable Energy Smart Homes - Webinar Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agenda 1. Modular Construction 2. Renewable Energy 3. Partnerships 4. Housekeeping
1985-1997 Commercial Brokerage 1997-2008 Converted 4,000 apts to condos 2009-2017 Real Estate Auction Brokerage 2018- Co-f...
• Since 1997 Home Buying and Building • 2nd generation developer • Produced over $15M in Development Projects • Licensed B...
What is Modular ? 1) Bldg is constructed off-site 2) Property is built in a factory 3) Same materials as "stick built" 4) ...
Advantages 1) Time 2) Price 3) Strength 4) No outside elements 5) Neighbors 6) Contractors 7) Reduced theft and vandalism ...
Disadvantages 1) Overcoming the perception 2) Not all homes can be built 3) Financing 4) Factories build what they want 5)...
Seven Steps STEP 1) Feasibility Study STEP 2) Conceptual Design & Budget STEP 3) Construction Agreement STEP 4) Engineerin...
The Modules
Modules
Modules
The Factory
The Factory
Factory The Factory
The Factory
Transporting
Transporting
Transporting
Transporting
Setting
Setting Modules
Setting Modules
Setting Modules
Setting Modules
Finished Modular Homes
S2A Modular Homes
Renewable Energy Smart Homes
• Over 25 Years in the technology industry • Specializes in renewable business development and expert in combining the sma...
Net Zero (NZEB) The TESLA powerwall home battery, TESLA solar roof tiles, PVGraf Solar Panels and a variety of specialized...
Net Metering The surplus energy created is sent back to grid and requires owner to be compensated. An Annual “True Up” eli...
TESLA Powerwall Battery
Renewable Energy Smart Homes
TESLA Powerpack
Solar Panels Solar Roof Tiles
. Solar panels
Graphene Solar Panels S2A Exclusive Builder Graphene – Miracle Material 1. 20-Worldwide Patents 2. Thinnest (1 Atom Thick)...
1. 20-Worldwide Patents 2. Outperform all other Tier 1 solar Graphene vs. Standard Solar Panels Lowest Degradation of any ...
1. 20-Worldwide Patents 2. Outperform all other Tier 1 solar
Specialized Smart Home Components 1. Windows 2. Doors 3. Insulation 4. Heating Systems 5. Cooling Systems 6. Electrical/Li...
What Sets Us Apart? Key Differentiators: Emerging Technologies 1.Graphene Solar Panels 2. Revolutionary Lighting 3. Insula...
S2A Modular/Factory Partnership Opportunity
1. Build My Home 2. Sales Manager Positions 3. S2A Certified Installer Positions 4. Investors S2A Modular/Factory Partners...
Receive a Quote to Build a Modular Product 1. Feasibility Study A) $3,500 residential B) $5,000+ commercial/apartments C) ...
Pricing Structure (based on net zero-property)
Next Steps 1. Type “Feasibility Study” 2. Website-Contact - Build My Home
Sales Manager Positions Requirements 1. Broker’s License 2. 3-5+ yrs experience in area 3. Shift license to “GreenLux Prop...
Commission Structure (based on 3% of construction contract) (based
Next Steps 1. Type “Sales Manager Interview” 2. Website-Contact – Broker or Realtor
S2A Certified Installer Positions Requirements 1. Contractors License 2. 3-5+ yrs experience in area 3. Go through S2A cer...
Construction Pay Structure
Next Steps 1. Type “S2A Certified Installer” 2. Website-Contact- Builder/Developer OR Certified Installer
Investing in S2A Modular (Factory Ownership)
S2A is raising $150M from “accredited investors” $150M Capital Raise This material does not constitute an offer to sell se...
S2A is raising $150M from accredited investors for 50% ownership in: $150M Capital Raise 1) $15M-Northern CA Factory (Patt...
$15M Per Factory 1) $4.5M: 30-40 acres of land 2) $5.5M: build factory (phase one) 3) $1.6M: office, showroom, 2-model hom...
$150,000 is the lowest denomination and equals 0.50% ownership IRA retirement account allowed LLC, entities allowed $15M R...
S2A Investors Incentives 1. ROI 2. Priority on the assembly line 3. Discount from normal mark-up Different Incentive Packa...
Hemet, CA Riverside County Factory #1
Factory Layout
Factory Layout
Factory Layout
Factory Layout
Factory Layout
Factory Layout
Factory Layout
The Land 26.53 acres Patterson, CA Stanislaus County Northern California
27-Acre Site1255 State St, Hemet, CA 32+ Acres
Revenue Model HOW MUCH DOES THE COMPANY MAKE FOR EACH UNIT BUILT?
ADU-10,000+ sq.ft. Mansion Apartment-Hotel Commercial Factory/Construction Co
Averages Agreed Upon 1. 2,200 sq ft home 2. $85 sq ft cost for construction 3. $105 sq ft cost for factory 4. $190 total (...
Revenue Model HOW MUCH DOES THE COMPANY MAKE FOR EACH UNIT BUILT? $50,000
Cost and Profits
Projected Amount of Homes Built from 2021-2025 (Revenue Projections based on $50,000 Per Unit minus corporate expenses)
Distributions/Growth 2019: 2021: $15M of original capital returned $8M for Phase 2 Factory 2022: $33M in net revenue 2023:...
$150,000 invested = 0.50% Ownership 2021: 100% of capital back 2022: Distributions: $ 83,155 2023: Distributions: $114,911...
Pre-orders 1. 72-Bahia Village, Lake Elsinore 2. 80-Robert Allen Homes, Murrieta 3. 82-McCall Mixed-Use, Menifee 4. 78-Uni...
1. 400-homes-Cesar Chavez Trust 2. 100+-unit hotel in Palo Alto 3. 113-unit hotel in Redwood City 4. 100-200 unit hotel in...
Competition Factory_OS (Vallejo, CA) Guerdon (Idaho) Competition
Guerdon (Idaho) Guerdon Modular Buildings, Idaho
Market Trends
Market Trends
Market Trends
Market Trends
Market Trends
Benchmark #1 December 2020 1. Finalize Strategic Partners for $150M Raise 2. Identify 25-50 acres of land in 8-locations 3...
Benchmark #2 December 2021 1. Build 500-units per location John Rowland President & Co-Founder Brian Kuzdas CEO & Co-Found...
Benchmark #3 December 2021 2000-units under contract per location
Summary By December 2021 1. Benchmark #1-infrastructure (2020) 2. Benchmark #2-build 500 units (2021) 3. Benchmark #3-2000...
Factory Locations By 2023
1. Benchmark #1-infrastructure (2020) 2. Benchmark #2-build 500 units (2021) 3. Benchmark #3-2000 units (2021) Bonus: Nati...
Recession Proof? 1. Build apts and tiny homes 2. No loans, debt free 3. No utility bills, factory net zero
Next Steps 1. Type “Investor” 2. Website-Investors-fill out form-PPM in 10-seconds
Final Step Read Executive Summary Package Private Placement Memorandum Zoom Meeting Brian Kuzdas Brian@S2Amodular.com 650-...
Building Modular Renewable Energy Smart Homes - Webinar Presentation

S2A Modular is conducting a free webinar to teach investors all about modular construction integrated with renewable energy smart home technology. This will be hosted by the CEO, Brian Kuzdas and Dean DeLisle the CMO of S2A Modular.

The webinar will break down the differences between the "traditional stick built" method of construction versus the "modular" method. You'll learn the advantages and disadvantages of the modular process along with how we're integrating renewable energy smart home components to create net-zero (NZEB) properties. The heart of the concept is the inclusion of a residential storage battery, such as the Tesla Powerwall for example and Tesla solar roof tiles, while adding high energy efficient windows, doors, insulation, heating, etc. to maximize the battery's use.

Who is this webinar for?
1. The buyer who is looking to build a new home and would like to get the process done 30%-40% faster at a cost savings of 10%-20% of the original stick built method while building a stronger product.
2. The consumer interested in sustainability, renewable energy, smart home technology, energy efficient home components integrated with green living.
3. The "Developer" that wants to build a community or subdivision of hundreds of homes and/or the developer that wants to build apartment or hotel doors quicker, stronger and for less money.
4. The accredited investor that would like to be involved at the start of something that could quickly grow and potentially disrupt an industry.
5. The strategic investor who wants to partner with a company not only to get a strong ROI on their investment, but to have priority on the assembly line and a discount from normal mark-up.
6. The construction professional, the architect, the salesperson, the civil engineer, the supplier of building materials and anyone else that may want to learn more about modular construction and smart home technology and how to partner with S2A Modular.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
Be the first to comment

  Be the first to like this

  • Be the first to like this

Building Modular Renewable Energy Smart Homes - Webinar Presentation

  1. 1. • Over 30 Years of Real Estate Marketing • Marketed Over Three Decades of Change • B2B Digital Thought Leader • Speaker, Author, Podcast Host • Recently joined S2A Modular as the CMO • Loves the gym, martial arts, family, music, connecting and networking (mostly online now) Dean DeLisle Chief Marketing Officer
  2. 2. Agenda 1. Modular Construction 2. Renewable Energy 3. Partnerships 4. Housekeeping
  3. 3. 1985-1997 Commercial Brokerage 1997-2008 Converted 4,000 apts to condos 2009-2017 Real Estate Auction Brokerage 2018- Co-founded S2A Modular Loves working out, NFL, building companies, wine, Tony Robbins Brian Kuzdas Co-Founder and CEO
  4. 4. • Since 1997 Home Buying and Building • 2nd generation developer • Produced over $15M in Development Projects • Licensed Broker and GC in CA • Creator of “EV Destinations” and Bahia Villages • Both daughters, Lauren and Ashley in RE • 2018 he Co-founded S2A Modular • Loves relaxing on the beach, family time, live music, ATV riding at the dunes, grew up riding motocross. John Rowland Co-Founder and President
  5. 5. What is Modular ? 1) Bldg is constructed off-site 2) Property is built in a factory 3) Same materials as "stick built" 4) Same codes and standards 5) Produced in modules 6) Link together-identical design intent 7) No compromise
  6. 6. Advantages 1) Time 2) Price 3) Strength 4) No outside elements 5) Neighbors 6) Contractors 7) Reduced theft and vandalism 8) State Inspections
  7. 7. Advantages 1) Time 2) Price 3) Strength 4) No outside elements 5) Neighbors 6) Contractors 7) Reduced theft and vandalism 8) State Inspections
  8. 8. Disadvantages 1) Overcoming the perception 2) Not all homes can be built 3) Financing 4) Factories build what they want 5) Limited ”Finish Work"
  9. 9. Seven Steps STEP 1) Feasibility Study STEP 2) Conceptual Design & Budget STEP 3) Construction Agreement STEP 4) Engineering STEP 5) Permitting STEP 6) Site Construction/Modules STEP 7) Onsite Completion
  10. 10. The Modules
  11. 11. Modules
  12. 12. Modules
  13. 13. The Factory
  14. 14. The Factory
  15. 15. Factory The Factory
  16. 16. The Factory
  17. 17. Transporting
  18. 18. Transporting
  19. 19. Transporting
  20. 20. Transporting
  21. 21. Setting
  22. 22. Setting Modules
  23. 23. Setting Modules
  24. 24. Setting Modules
  25. 25. Setting Modules
  26. 26. Finished Modular Homes
  27. 27. S2A Modular Homes
  28. 28. Renewable Energy Smart Homes
  29. 29. • Over 25 Years in the technology industry • Specializes in renewable business development and expert in combining the smartest, greenest, and most superior solutions in the industry • Recently joined S2A Modular as the CSO • Loves the lake and being outside, Tech Geek, Addicted to Shark Tank Ryan Leusch Chief Sales Officer
  30. 30. Net Zero (NZEB) The TESLA powerwall home battery, TESLA solar roof tiles, PVGraf Solar Panels and a variety of specialized smart home components allows the consumer to operate everything inside the building at net zero (NZEB). The total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site.
  31. 31. Net Metering The surplus energy created is sent back to grid and requires owner to be compensated. An Annual “True Up” eliminates monthly billing.
  32. 32. TESLA Powerwall Battery
  33. 33. Renewable Energy Smart Homes
  34. 34. TESLA Powerpack
  35. 35. Solar Panels Solar Roof Tiles
  36. 36. . Solar panels
  37. 37. Graphene Solar Panels S2A Exclusive Builder Graphene – Miracle Material 1. 20-Worldwide Patents 2. Thinnest (1 Atom Thick) and strongest materials known to man 3. Super Conductor! Extraordinary thermal and electrical conductivity (hour before and after Tier 1 panels of today) 4. Smaller system / manufacture direct pricing / factory labor, lower costs significantly 5. Longest warranty in the industry (30 years) 6. Graphene is immune to high heat and cold
  38. 38. 1. 20-Worldwide Patents 2. Outperform all other Tier 1 solar Graphene vs. Standard Solar Panels Lowest Degradation of any Tier 1 Panel (96.5% production after 25yrs) Google: Graphene Solar Panels
  39. 39. 1. 20-Worldwide Patents 2. Outperform all other Tier 1 solar
  40. 40. Specialized Smart Home Components 1. Windows 2. Doors 3. Insulation 4. Heating Systems 5. Cooling Systems 6. Electrical/Lighting 7. Technology Resulting In: Lowest Voltage, Lowest Amperage Buildings in the World
  41. 41. What Sets Us Apart? Key Differentiators: Emerging Technologies 1.Graphene Solar Panels 2. Revolutionary Lighting 3. Insulation 4. Lowest voltage, lowest amperage engineered buildings on the planet 5. Organic building materials 6. S2A App – Smart Home 7. Advanced engineering design 8. Heated Floors
  42. 42. S2A Modular/Factory Partnership Opportunity
  43. 43. 1. Build My Home 2. Sales Manager Positions 3. S2A Certified Installer Positions 4. Investors S2A Modular/Factory Partnership Opportunity
  44. 44. Receive a Quote to Build a Modular Product 1. Feasibility Study A) $3,500 residential B) $5,000+ commercial/apartments C) Free if you move forward and build 2. Study takes two-three weeks 3. Cost of Home/Apt Bldg/Hotel determined from study
  45. 45. Pricing Structure (based on net zero-property)
  46. 46. Next Steps 1. Type “Feasibility Study” 2. Website-Contact - Build My Home
  47. 47. Sales Manager Positions Requirements 1. Broker’s License 2. 3-5+ yrs experience in area 3. Shift license to “GreenLux Properties” Brokerage 4. Desire and ability to manage 5-10 sales agents 5. All-star, all-in, manage hundreds of weekly leads Compensation 1. Monthly Salary 2. Commissions 3. Ownership interest in land and factory Areas 1. Seattle 2. Phoenix 3. Dallas 4. Boston 5. New York 6. Miami 7. Charlotte 8. Washington DC
  48. 48. Commission Structure (based on 3% of construction contract) (based
  49. 49. Next Steps 1. Type “Sales Manager Interview” 2. Website-Contact – Broker or Realtor
  50. 50. S2A Certified Installer Positions Requirements 1. Contractors License 2. 3-5+ yrs experience in area 3. Go through S2A certified training 4. Modular experience a plus Areas 1. Seattle 2. Phoenix 3. Dallas 4. Chicago 5. Boston 6. Miami 7. Charlotte 8. Washington DC 9. California 10. New York
  51. 51. Construction Pay Structure
  52. 52. Next Steps 1. Type “S2A Certified Installer” 2. Website-Contact- Builder/Developer OR Certified Installer
  53. 53. Investing in S2A Modular (Factory Ownership)
  54. 54. S2A is raising $150M from “accredited investors” $150M Capital Raise This material does not constitute an offer to sell securities. An offer may be made only by distribution of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (“Memorandum”) to a potential investor. Reference is made to the Memorandum for a statement of risks and terms of the offering. The information set forth herein is qualified in its entirety by the Memorandum. All potential investors must read the Memorandum and no person may invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the Memorandum. The securities may be sold only to “accredited investors,” which for natural persons are investors who meet certain minimum annual income or net worth thresholds. The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and are not required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act. The Commission has not passed upon the merits of or given its approval to the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials. The securities are subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities. Investing in securities involves risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their investment. The securities offered are not subject to the protections of the Investment Company Act.
  55. 55. S2A is raising $150M from accredited investors for 50% ownership in: $150M Capital Raise 1) $15M-Northern CA Factory (Patterson, CA) 2) $15M-Seattle Area Factory 3) $15M-Phoenix Area Factory 4) $15M-Dallas Area Factory 5) $15M-Chicago Area Factory 6) $15M-Boston Area Factory 7) $15M-New York Area Factory 8) $15M-Miami Area Factory 9) $15M-Charlotte Area Factory 10) $15M Washington DC Area Factory First factory raise complete in Hemet, CA (Southern California)
  56. 56. $15M Per Factory 1) $4.5M: 30-40 acres of land 2) $5.5M: build factory (phase one) 3) $1.6M: office, showroom, 2-model homes 4) $1.0M: marketing and capital raise 5) $2.4M: reserves
  57. 57. $150,000 is the lowest denomination and equals 0.50% ownership IRA retirement account allowed LLC, entities allowed $15M Raise Per Factory
  58. 58. S2A Investors Incentives 1. ROI 2. Priority on the assembly line 3. Discount from normal mark-up Different Incentive Packages for $150k-$499k ownership/$500k+ ownership
  59. 59. Hemet, CA Riverside County Factory #1
  60. 60. Factory Layout
  61. 61. Factory Layout
  62. 62. Factory Layout
  63. 63. Factory Layout
  64. 64. Factory Layout
  65. 65. Factory Layout
  66. 66. Factory Layout
  67. 67. The Land 26.53 acres Patterson, CA Stanislaus County Northern California
  68. 68. 27-Acre Site1255 State St, Hemet, CA 32+ Acres
  69. 69. Revenue Model HOW MUCH DOES THE COMPANY MAKE FOR EACH UNIT BUILT?
  70. 70. ADU-10,000+ sq.ft. Mansion Apartment-Hotel Commercial Factory/Construction Co
  71. 71. Averages Agreed Upon 1. 2,200 sq ft home 2. $85 sq ft cost for construction 3. $105 sq ft cost for factory 4. $190 total (Tesla Powerwall and renewable energy smart home components to achieve net-zero) 5. 25% mark-up 6. 5% to sales-team 7. 20% mark-up to S2A
  72. 72. Revenue Model HOW MUCH DOES THE COMPANY MAKE FOR EACH UNIT BUILT? $50,000
  73. 73. Cost and Profits
  74. 74. Projected Amount of Homes Built from 2021-2025 (Revenue Projections based on $50,000 Per Unit minus corporate expenses)
  75. 75. Distributions/Growth 2019: 2021: $15M of original capital returned $8M for Phase 2 Factory 2022: $33M in net revenue 2023: $46M in net revenue 2024: $57M in net revenue 2025: $70M in net revenue Total: $200M in net revenue ($100M in Distributions/$100M in growth) Projected Exit Valuation 2025: $200M+ (based on 3x’s net)
  76. 76. $150,000 invested = 0.50% Ownership 2021: 100% of capital back 2022: Distributions: $ 83,155 2023: Distributions: $114,911 2024: Distributions: $144,007 2025: Distributions: $172,951 Total Distributions: $515,024 $100M growth= $515k Sell S2A for $200M = $1M Total Received = $2,030,000
  77. 77. Pre-orders 1. 72-Bahia Village, Lake Elsinore 2. 80-Robert Allen Homes, Murrieta 3. 82-McCall Mixed-Use, Menifee 4. 78-Unit apt bldg, Oakland, CA 5. 125-unit hotel in Bay Area-confidential 6. 150-units in Tallahassee, FL 7. Home in Paradise, CA 8. Home in Campbell, CA 9. 2-Unit in Redwood City, CA 10. 3-Unit in Berkeley, CA Total: 594-Units/Doors
  78. 78. 1. 400-homes-Cesar Chavez Trust 2. 100+-unit hotel in Palo Alto 3. 113-unit hotel in Redwood City 4. 100-200 unit hotel in San Jose 5. 166-commercial mixed-use LA 6. 134-hotel in Cambria 7. 2000-homes in Escondido 8. 6-homes in Paradise 9. 144-apt units in Vallejo 10. 515-units in Sunnyvale 11. ADU call every third hour 12. Call across the U.S. every day 5,000+ units in the pipeline Pipeline:
  79. 79. Competition Factory_OS (Vallejo, CA) Guerdon (Idaho) Competition
  80. 80. Guerdon (Idaho) Guerdon Modular Buildings, Idaho
  81. 81. Market Trends
  82. 82. Market Trends
  83. 83. Market Trends
  84. 84. Market Trends
  85. 85. Market Trends
  86. 86. Benchmark #1 December 2020 1. Finalize Strategic Partners for $150M Raise 2. Identify 25-50 acres of land in 8-locations 3. Permit and build the factories (6-months) 4. Phase 2 of Website 5. Prepare to build 500-units in 2021 in each of the locations
  87. 87. Benchmark #2 December 2021 1. Build 500-units per location John Rowland President & Co-Founder Brian Kuzdas CEO & Co-Founder Larry Braden Chief Financial Officer Gary Eagleton Chief Operations Officer Dean DeLisle Chief Marketing Officer Lance Lowrey Chief Design Officer Ryan Leusch Chief Sales Officer Alec Marciano Lucy Martinez Damien Cabral Maureen Nesbitt Rob Grable Nicole Surber WeiWei Chen Cat O’Connor Ruben DeSantiago Lauren Rowland Ashley Rowland
  88. 88. Benchmark #3 December 2021 2000-units under contract per location
  89. 89. Summary By December 2021 1. Benchmark #1-infrastructure (2020) 2. Benchmark #2-build 500 units (2021) 3. Benchmark #3-2000 units (2021) Bonus: National Servicing Contracts Bonus: Opportunity Zones
  90. 90. Factory Locations By 2023
  91. 91. 1. Benchmark #1-infrastructure (2020) 2. Benchmark #2-build 500 units (2021) 3. Benchmark #3-2000 units (2021) Bonus: National Servicing Contracts Bonus: Opportunity Zones Summary By December 2021
  92. 92. Recession Proof? 1. Build apts and tiny homes 2. No loans, debt free 3. No utility bills, factory net zero
  93. 93. Next Steps 1. Type “Investor” 2. Website-Investors-fill out form-PPM in 10-seconds
  94. 94. Final Step Read Executive Summary Package Private Placement Memorandum Zoom Meeting Brian Kuzdas Brian@S2Amodular.com 650-575-7025 Dean DeLisle Dean@S2Amodular.com 630-688-3566

