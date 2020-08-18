Successfully reported this slideshow.
Photosynthesis BY BN NTHITE 218023104
Learning outcomes  What is photosynthesis?  Overview of photosynthesis?  Chloroplasts  Why are plants green?  South A...
What is Photosynthesis • Plants are called autotrophs because they can use the suns energy to make their own food • This i...
Photosynthesis in Overview • In this process plants and other autotrophs store the energy of sunlight into sugars. • Requi...
Chloroplasts •Photosynthesis occurs in chloroplasts, organelles in certain plants All green plant parts have chloroplasts ...
Chloroplasts continued.. http://www.skinnerscience.com/Biology/gcse%20unit2%20revision%20notes.ht m
But why are plants green? • Light which can be seen by the human eye-visible light spectrum,appears in several colours fro...
Lihops –a type of South African living stone  This unique plant that lives underground uses multiple mechanisms to boost ...
South African living stone plant adapts to extreme conditions in new ways
Factors affecting the rate of Photosynthesis LIGHT INTENSITY TEMPRETURE CO2
Photosynthetic Reactions  There are two phases in photosynthesis ;There are light dependant and light independent reactio...
Light process . Light Reaction (Electron Flow ) • Occurs in the Thylakoid membranes • During the light reaction, there are...
Processes Calvin cycle • In plants,CO2 enters the interior of a leave through the stomata and diffuses into the stroma of ...
References  https://www.slideshare.net/eLearningJa/int-sc-m1u2l4-photosynthesisprocess- final/15  https://www.slideshare...
Photosynthesis
Powerpoint presentation by Bontle Nthite
