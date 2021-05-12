Successfully reported this slideshow.
National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> FLYING AD-HOC NETWORKS
• Introduction • Computer Networks • Ad Hoc Networks • Flying Ad Hoc Networks • Advantages • Conclusion National Institute...
National Institute of Science & Technology M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 INT...
National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> DEF...
National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> NET...
National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> NET...
National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> AD ...
National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> AD ...
USING AD HOC NETWORK National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar...
TYPES OF AD HOC NETWORK National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Ku...
FLYING AD HOC NETWORK - FANET National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Bina...
ADVANTAGES OF UAVs National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar R...
MULTI - UAV COMMUNICATION National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak ...
FANET Application Scenario National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak...
MANET, VANET and FANET National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kum...
FANET DESIGN CONSIDERATION National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak...
FANET PHYSICAL LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar...
FANET MAC LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Redd...
FANET NETWORK LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar ...
FANET NETWORK LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar ...
CONCLUSION National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201...
QUESTION AND ANSWERS National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558>
National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 23
Flying ad hoc network

FANETs have become an emerging research field, which consists of a group of small UAVs connected in ad-hoc mode. Such networks are distinguished by a high mobility, frequent topology changes and 3D-space movement of the nodes, which constitutes networking issues. To overcome such kind of issues, choosing an appropriate communication architecture and reliable routing protocols are mandatory to authenticate robust communication between the UAVs.

Flying ad hoc network

  1. 1. National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> FLYING AD-HOC NETWORKS by M.Binayak Kumar Reddy Roll-201710558
  2. 2. • Introduction • Computer Networks • Ad Hoc Networks • Flying Ad Hoc Networks • Advantages • Conclusion National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED 2
  3. 3. National Institute of Science & Technology M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 INTRODUCTION 3 • A new wireless sensor network for military monitoring (MILMON) • Energy efficiency • Delay Sensitivity • Fault Tolerance • Scalability
  4. 4. National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> DEFINATION OF NETWORKING 4 Network: • A system consisting of many similar parts that are connected to allow movement or communication between or along the parts. Computer Network: • Several computers that are connected so that they can share information.
  5. 5. National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURES 5 • Operation of a computer network needs a very complex infrastructure and a serious planning effort.
  6. 6. National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURES 6 • Wired network infrastructure consists of some wiring and networking devices such as switches and routers • Wireless network infrastructure consists of the location and capacity assignments of base stations, Wi-Fi points, modems, and/or repeaters
  7. 7. National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> AD HOC NETWORKS 7 • Unfortunately, establishing a new infrastructure is sometimes impossible or not cost-efficient, like military operations, dangerous environment conditions, natural disasters.
  8. 8. National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> AD HOC NETWORK USES 8 • Instead of a preset infrastructure, ad hoc network is a self-configuring and self- coordinated dynamic network. • Each node can behave as a source or a destination or a relay. (MANET)
  9. 9. USING AD HOC NETWORK National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 9 • In a military operation, the wireless nodes can establish an ad hoc network to communicate each other.
  10. 10. TYPES OF AD HOC NETWORK National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 10 • Ad Hoc Networks can have very different design objectives based on their usage area. So, they may have different names; MANET, VANET, Sensor Networks etc.
  11. 11. FLYING AD HOC NETWORK - FANET National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 11 • We proposed a new type of ad hoc network as FANET, where the nodes are UAVs.
  12. 12. ADVANTAGES OF UAVs National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 12 • UAVs are getting smaller and cheaper. The advantages of the multi-UAV systems are • Cost • Scalability • Survivability • Speed-up • Small radar cross-section. • Coordination and collaboration of multiple UAVs can create a system that is beyond the capability of only one UAV.
  13. 13. MULTI - UAV COMMUNICATION National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 13
  14. 14. FANET Application Scenario National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 14 Extending Scalability UAV Swarms Enhancing Reliability
  15. 15. MANET, VANET and FANET National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 15 • FANET is different because of its mobility degree, frequent topology change, converge cast traffic, different delivery strategies.
  16. 16. FANET DESIGN CONSIDERATION National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 16 • Adaptability • Scalability • Delay • UAV platform constraints • Bandwidth requirements
  17. 17. FANET PHYSICAL LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 17 • Radio Propagation Models between UAVs I.Y. Abualhaol, M.M. Matalgah, Performance analysis of cooperative multi-carrier relay-based UAV networks over generalized fading channels, International Journal of Communication Systems 24 (8) (2011) 1049– 1064. • Antenna Development for UAVs Antenna array design for multi-UAVs communication in next generation Flying Ad-Hoc Networks (FANETs) • Open Issues: 3D RPMs, antenna deployment.
  18. 18. FANET MAC LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 18 • Using Multiple Transceivers LODMAC: Location Oriented Directional MAC Protocol for FANETs • Utilization of Directed Antenna A.I. Alshbatat, L. Dong, Adaptive MAC protocol for UAV communication networks using directional antennas, in: Proceedings of International Conference on Networking, Sensing and Control (ICNSC), 2010, pp. 598– 603. • Utilization of Full-Duplex Radio Y. Cai, F. Yu, J. Li, Y. Zhou, L. Lamont, MAC performance improvement in UAV ad-hoc networks with full-duplex radios and multi-packet reception capability, in: Proc. of IEEEInternational Conference on Communications (ICC), Ottawa, Canada, 2012, pp. 523-527.
  19. 19. FANET NETWORK LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 19 • The first studies had used the existing ad hoc network layers, (TBRPF, GPSR, DSR vb.) • Later, UAV specific network layers are proposed,(DOLSR) VB. • Location information-based protocols are more efficient
  20. 20. FANET NETWORK LAYER National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 20 Cluster Head UAV-Satellite Link UAV-UAV LINK • Hierarchic network layers are the most promising structures for FANETs.
  21. 21. CONCLUSION National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 21 FANETs have become an emerging research field, which consists of a group of small UAVs connected in ad-hoc mode. Such networks are distinguished by a high mobility, frequent topology changes and 3D-space movement of the nodes, which constitutes networking issues. To overcome such kind of issues, choosing an appropriate communication architecture and reliable routing protocols are mandatory to authenticate robust communication between the UAVs. In this paper, we first introduced three different decentralized communication architectures, in which we proposed a multi-layer UAV ad hoc network more suitable for FANETs. Subsequently, we investigated various routing protocols along with open research issues. We hope this investigation will help network engineers for FANETs deployment. We also believe that FANETs will be ubiquitous technology in the future.
  22. 22. QUESTION AND ANSWERS National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 22
  23. 23. National Institute of Science & Technology B.Tech Technical Seminar Presentation-2020 M.Binayak Kumar Reddy<201710558> 23

