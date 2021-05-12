Flying ad hoc network

-
FANETs have become an emerging research field, which consists of a group of small UAVs connected in ad-hoc mode. Such networks are distinguished by a high mobility, frequent topology changes and 3D-space movement of the nodes, which constitutes networking issues. To overcome such kind of issues, choosing an appropriate communication architecture and reliable routing protocols are mandatory to authenticate robust communication between the UAVs.
