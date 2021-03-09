Successfully reported this slideshow.
Surviving and Thriving in Graduate School Achieving and Maintaining Balance
NU500 Surviving and Thriving in Graduate School

NU500

NU500 Surviving and Thriving in Graduate School

  1. 1. Surviving and Thriving in Graduate School Achieving and Maintaining Balance
  2. 2. 1. Remember your WHY & WHAT • Why are you pursuing an MSN degree? • What are your professional goals? • What is your motivation?
  3. 3. 2. Consider your HOW • How are you going to balance all the demands on your time? • How are you going to manage your time? • How are going to prepare for and overcome obstacles?
  4. 4. 3. Employ all the TOOLS available • What resources are available? • Are you reaching out for assistance when needed? • You are not alone!
  5. 5. 4. Do NOT… 1. Try to do this alone. 2. Look too far ahead—take one assignment at a time. 3. Forget what motivated you to begin this journey. 4. Focus on school alone. 5. Forget to have fun along the way. 6. Try to do this alone.

