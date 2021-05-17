Successfully reported this slideshow.
File Transfer Protocol(FTP) Presentation By: Asmita Wagle Praful Nepal Ajay Nemkul Shrestha
Contents  Introduction  OSI Module  Protocol  History Of FTP Server  Usage Of FTP  Merits Of FTP  Demerits Of FTP
Introduction To FTP File Transfer Protocol(FTP) is standard network protocol used to transfer computer files between a cli...
OSI Model S.N. Layer Type Description 1 Application Layer This is an abstraction layer that specifies the shared protocols...
4 Transport Layer This is a conceptual division of methods in the layered architecture of protocols in the network stack i...
Protocol ➲ FTP may run in active or passive mode, which determines how the data connection is established. In both cases, ...
Protocol (Contd) ➲ In an Active FTP connection, the client opens a port and listens and the server actively connects to it...
History  The completion of FTP dates from 1971 when a file transfer system (described in RFC141) between MIT machines (Ma...
Usage Of FTP  Client connects to the FTP server  User provides a login id and password to become authenticated  User ca...
Merits Of FTP  Allows you to transfer multiple files as well as directories  The ability to resume a transfer if the con...
Demerits Of FTP  Usernames, passwords and files are sent in clear text  Filtering active FTP connections is difficult on...
File Transfer Protocol (FTP)
Education
17 views
May. 17, 2021

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Created by Ajay Nemkul Shrestha

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

