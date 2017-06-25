Characterization of gfp expression in lck 1 gfp transgenic mice

Nnah Austin H. Characterization of GFP expression in Lck-1 transgenic mice
Why this research is relevant? T-lymphocytes play a paramount role in both physiological and pathogenic processes. Their m...
Agenda Why is this research relevant? In order to study T-lymphocyte migration in vivo in several disease state, we need a...
Background Lck-1 GFP transgenic mice is a gene modified mice that has a GFP gene linked to the Lck-1 promoter GFP GFP is a...
Background GFP (contd) It is a bioluminescent and fluorescent non-endogenous protein first isolated from jelly fish – Aequ...
Background By linking the GFP gene to a T-cell specific promoter (Lck-1 promoter) GFP is expressed specifically in T-lymph...
Objective To demonstrate the specificity of GFP expression in T-lymphocytes of newly generated Lck-1 GFP transgenic mice
Method Flow cytometry 1. Blood collection 2. Isolation of lymphoid organs Spleen, axillary and mesenteric lymph nodes were...
Method 4. Centrifugation and re-suspension of lymph node cell sediments in 10Ml PBS - 1000rpm, 5mins 5. Ficoll centrifugat...
Observation Flow cytometry (Spleen- Lck-1 GFP)
Observation Flow cytometry (Spleen- Control)
Observation Flow cytometry (lymph node- Lck-1 GFP)
Observation Flow cytometry (Lymph node- control)
Observation Flow cytometry (blood)
Observation
Method Immunohistochemistry 1. Isolation of lymphoid organs spleen and lymph node from an Lck-1 transgenic mice and a cont...
Method 6. Immunohistochemical staining with anti-CD5 and anti-B220 antibodies Anti-CD5 is a T-cell marker. It is conjugate...
Results Immunohistochemistry (spleen)
Observation Immunohistochemistry (lymph node)
Conclusion From our developed Lck-1 transgenic mice, we could demonstrate that GFP was specifically expressed in T-lymphoc...
A research on the efficiency of T-cell marking by the use of the Lck-1 promoter.

  1. 1. Nnah Austin H. Characterization of GFP expression in Lck-1 transgenic mice
  2. 2. Why this research is relevant? T-lymphocytes play a paramount role in both physiological and pathogenic processes. Their migration in itself is significant in these processes. Central-peripheral migration Beginning from the development of the progenitor cells from HSCs in the bone marrow, their migration to the thymus – expansion and differentiation of their progenitor cells to immature thymocytes – positive selection and negative selection – mature thymocytes and finally migration to peripheral tissues. Peripheral-peripheral migration • Physiological: occurs during normal response to antigenic stimuli • Pathological: occurs when T-cells are abnormally activated and migrate in response to abnormal antigens- IBDs, T-cell lymphomas, T-cell deficiency disorders, etc. Agenda
  3. 3. Agenda Why is this research relevant? In order to study T-lymphocyte migration in vivo in several disease state, we need a marker which is specific to T-cells. So why not use anti-CD3? (a general T-cell marker) WITH LCK-1 GFP TRANSGENE, THERE IS NO NEED FOR ANTIBODY LABELLING.
  4. 4. Background Lck-1 GFP transgenic mice is a gene modified mice that has a GFP gene linked to the Lck-1 promoter GFP GFP is a fluorescent protein consisting of a Beta-barrel polypeptide concealing a chromophore.
  5. 5. Background GFP (contd) It is a bioluminescent and fluorescent non-endogenous protein first isolated from jelly fish – Aequorea victoria
  6. 6. Background By linking the GFP gene to a T-cell specific promoter (Lck-1 promoter) GFP is expressed specifically in T-lymphocytes. Lck (Lymphocyte Kinase): Lck is a tyrosine kinase involved in signal transduction in T-cells. It phosphorylates the CD3 which leads to ZAP-70 activation culminating in T-cell activation, differentiation or apoptosis. Lck has two promoters: Lck-1 (proximal) and Lck-2 (distal) It's gene is constitutively expressed. Therefore, an Lck-1 GFP transgene will be expressed constitutively also. GFP can now be analyzed specifically in T-cells.
  7. 7. Objective To demonstrate the specificity of GFP expression in T-lymphocytes of newly generated Lck-1 GFP transgenic mice
  8. 8. Method Flow cytometry 1. Blood collection 2. Isolation of lymphoid organs Spleen, axillary and mesenteric lymph nodes were isolated from Lck-1 transgenic mice and a control mice. 3. Homogenization of tissue samples Homogenize smearing the tissues using two glass slides. Filter the cells from the tissue debris with cotton wool.
  9. 9. Method 4. Centrifugation and re-suspension of lymph node cell sediments in 10Ml PBS - 1000rpm, 5mins 5. Ficoll centrifugation on the spleen and blood 1Ml Ficoll solution, 2000rpm, 20mins 6. Cell counting 10^6 cells are required 7. Antibody labeling with anti-CD3 and anti-B220 Anti-CD3 is a T cell general marker. It is conjugated with a fluorescent dye – APC CY7A (red dye) Anti-B220 is a B cell general marker. It is conjugated with a fluorescent dye – PE CY7A (green dye) 8. Flow cytometry analysis
  10. 10. Observation Flow cytometry (Spleen- Lck-1 GFP)
  11. 11. Observation Flow cytometry (Spleen- Control)
  12. 12. Observation Flow cytometry (lymph node- Lck-1 GFP)
  13. 13. Observation Flow cytometry (Lymph node- control)
  14. 14. Observation Flow cytometry (blood)
  15. 15. Observation
  16. 16. Method Immunohistochemistry 1. Isolation of lymphoid organs spleen and lymph node from an Lck-1 transgenic mice and a control mice. 2. Frozen section block preparation 3. Micro-cutting of frozen tissue block drying for one day 4. Fixation with acetone 5. Blocking to prevent non-specific antibody binding Tween solution or PBS azide solution.
  17. 17. Method 6. Immunohistochemical staining with anti-CD5 and anti-B220 antibodies Anti-CD5 is a T-cell marker. It is conjugated with a fluorochrome – PE Anti-B220 is a B-cell marker. It is conjugated with a fluorochrome – Alexa 640 6. Fluorescent microscopy
  18. 18. Results Immunohistochemistry (spleen)
  19. 19. Observation Immunohistochemistry (lymph node)
  20. 20. Conclusion From our developed Lck-1 transgenic mice, we could demonstrate that GFP was specifically expressed in T-lymphocytes. What next? Lck-1 GFP transgene is now being used in our lab for the study of rheumatoid arthritis in mouse models. Collagen induced arthritis in mice -> T-cell isolation from the arthritic mice -> injection of isolated T- cells into healthy mice -> study of T-cell migration with Lck-1 GFP transgenic mice.

