Energy and power source

Energy Source and Power Source. Condition for energy source or power source. 4 0.1 Energy Energy is the quantitative property that must be transferred to a body or physical system to perform work on the body. Its SI unit is Joule and also referred as Calorie. 0.1.1 Energy Source An energy source has capacity to supply the desired quantity of energy at a steady rate over a long period of time. Ideally, energy of source declines with time and in long and finite duration, its energy decreases to zero. In reality, no energy source can have infinite energy. Total energy (E) of an energy source in infinite time duration is finite. 0 < E < ∞ Power of an energy source is non zero initially but after sufficient long time, power becomes zero as energy exhausted. For infinite duration, average total power is zero. Pavg = lim t=∞ P Et t = E ∞ = 0 X Et = E is finite energy in infinite time.