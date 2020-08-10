Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDIAN RED CROSS SOCIETY
About IRCS  The Indian Red Cross is a voluntary humanitarian organization having a network of over 1100 branches througho...
ABOUT IRCS  Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) was established in 1920 under the Indian Red Cross Society Act.  The IRCS ha...
ABOUT IRCS  The National Managing Body consists of 19 members.  The Chairman and 6 members are nominated by the Presiden...
Governance Structure  President (Hon’ble President of India): Mr Shri Ram Nath KOVIND  Chairman (Hon'ble Minister of Hea...
MISSION  The Mission of the Indian Red Cross is to inspire, encourage and initiate at all times all forms of humanitarian...
Origin of Indian Red Cross Society  During the first world war in 1914, India had no organization for relief services to ...
 A bill to constitute the Indian Red Cross Society, Independent of the British Red Cross, was introduced in the Indian Le...
Origin of Indian Red Cross Society  Indian Red Cross Society is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and...
Red Cross Emblem  Red Cross on a white background, is the Emblem of Red Cross, recognized in 1864 as the distinctive sign...
Programmes and Activities The Indian Red Cross's programmes are grouped into four main core areas:  Promoting humanitaria...
 Red Cross promotes the Humanitarian values , which encourage respect for other human beings and a willingness to work to...
 The sharp increase in the number of natural disasters countrywide in recent years has prompted the Red Cross to devote m...
OTHER ACTIVITIES  Blood bank services  Hiv/aids prevention  Hospital services for sick and wounded men of the defence f...
Seven Fundamental Principles of Red Cross  1. Humanity : The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, born of a...
 2. Impartiality : It makes no discrimination as to nationally, race, religious beliefs, class or political opinions.  I...
 3. Neutrality : In orders to enjoy the confidence of all, the Movement may not take sides in hostilities or engage in co...
 4. Independence : The Movement is independent. The National Societies, while auxiliaries in the humanitarian services of...
 5. Voluntary service : It is voluntary relief movement not prompted in any manner by desire for gain. Seven Fundamental ...
 6. Unity : There can be only one Red Cross Or Red Crescent in any one country.  It must be open to all.  It must carry...
 7. Universality : The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, in which all societies have equal status and sh...
THANK YOU
