HOSPITAL CORNEAL RETRIEVAL
MAGNITUDE  Out of 13 million blind people in India, about 1 million are corneal blind, who can be treated by corneal tran...
METHODS  There are two methods of procuring donor eyes : 1 . From those who have signed a pledge form during life to dona...
Hospital Corneal Retrieval Programme (HCRP)  To get more number of corneas , Eye Bank Association of India have started H...
DEFINITION  The Hospital Cornea Retrieval Programme (HCRP) aims at the retrieval of cornea tissues from eligible and will...
ADVANTAGES OF HCRP: The HCRP focuses on multispecialty hospitals to retrieve eye ball or corneal tissue because of various...
What is Grief Counselling?  Grief is defined as a state when one experiences loss or a distressing situation. Communicati...
HCRP-GRIEF COUNCELLOR  Under this programme, trained counselors (Grief Counselors / Eye Donation Counselors) are involved...
How to counsel & Motivate the relatives of deceased for eye Donation ?  People coming to hospitals may be sensitized for ...
STEPS IN COUNSELLING  On the event of death, Grief counselor should reach the ward as soon as possible on getting informa...
STEPS IN COUNSELLING:  Confidentiality about the donor and recipient  Certificate of Appreciation  Assurance that eyes ...
STEPS IN OBTAINING CONSENT  Understanding and sharing the grief  Learn as much information as possible from the family ...
CONCLUSION  By implementing Hospital Corneal Retrieval Programme, various Eye Banks have been able to collect more number...
