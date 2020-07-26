Successfully reported this slideshow.
Christian Medical Association of India (CMAI)
Christian Medical Association of India (CMAI)  The Christian Medical Association of India (CMAI) is a forum, a gathering ...
Who they are?  CMAI serves as a Christian network of hospitals and healthcare professionals promoting medical care in har...
How do they do it?  DIRECT HEALTHCARE: By providing relief to human suffering irrespective of caste, creed, community, re...
How do they do it?  MANAGEMENT: By coordinating training doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and others involved...
How do they do it?  DISASTER RELIEF: By rendering healthcare during natural calamities and disasters
History  Founded in 1905 as the Medical Missionary Association (MMA), it supports professionals engaged in holistic heali...
History  CMAI has done pioneering work in several areas, including leprosy, tuberculosis, malaria and HIV and AIDS.
CMAI PRESENT SCENARIO  Today CMAI is a charitable, Christian healthcare network, non- governmental organization, an educa...
 CMAI is a member of the International Christian Medical and Dental Association (ICMDA).  CMAI now has over 330 institut...
VISION AND MISSION Their Vision  That they may have life…and life in its fullness. Their Mission  In response to the lov...
OBJECTIVES  Prevention and relief of human suffering irrespective of caste, creed, community, religion and economic statu...
OBJECTIVES  Implementation of schemes for comprehensive health care, family planning and community welfare.  Rendering h...
Their Programs are • Communicable Diseases • Community Health • Disaster & Humanitarian Assistance • Relief & Rehabilitati...
THANK YOU
CHRISTIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION OF INDIA

×