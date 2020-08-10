Eye instillation and ointment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTILLATION OF EYE DROPS & EYE OINTMENT
Definition  Eye drop instillation is the dispensation of a sterile ophthalmic medication into a patient’s eye.
Purposes  To treat a number of eye disorders  To anesthetize an eye before treatment.  During a routine eye examination...
Indications  Eye examination and treatment of disease. Contraindications  Allergies to the medications.
Charting  Record time on which the medication was instilled.  Type, strength and amount (dosage) of the medication  The...
Equipment  Sterile solution of medication  Small gauze squares or cotton balls  Gloves
Safety considerations  Perform hand hygiene.  Check room for additional precautions.  Introduce yourself to patient.  ...
Nursing Interventions & Rationale  The following are the nursing interventions and rationale for instilling eye drops.
Nursing Interventions  Check the patient’s name  Check physician’s directives.  Wash hands prior to instilling medicati...
 Use each cotton ball or pledget for only one stroke, moving from the inner to the outer canthus of the eye.  Tilt the p...
 Using forefinger, pull lower lid down gently.  Instruct patient to look upward.  Hold the dropper close to the eye but...
 Release the lower lid after the drops are instilled. Instruct the patient to close eyes slowly, move the eye and not to ...
 Eye ointment: Apply about 1.5 cm of ointment along conjunctival sac, moving from inner to outer canthus.
THANK YOU
