A registered firm can also be transferred easily to a corporate entity, should the need arise for the same. Certain types of companies also protect the personal interest/assets of Partners/Directors in case of losses or debts.

Following are the common types of business structures prevalent in India and their notable features to help decide the best legal structure for your proposed entity.
The four main forms of business ownership are
Proprietorship, Partnership , Co-operatives ,Corporation and franchise.

  1. 1. Anil Kumar , Lecturer (Textile Design) Pandit Lakhmichand State University of Performing & Visual Arts , Rohtak E-mail-anilvns143@gmail.com Mobile no. +919729138649 Types of Business Ownership
  2. 2. Types of business The four main forms of business ownership are listed below. • Proprietorship • Partnership • Co-operatives • Corporation Entrepreneurship Development  A franchise is a combination, or hybrid, of the four forms of ownership.
  3. 3. Sole Proprietorships Entrepreneurship Development •It is a business owned by one person who is known as the proprietor. •The proprietor has a wide range of responsibilities including arranging displays and selling to customers. •Funds to run the business usually come from the owner’s savings, friends, family, or from a bank loan. •If the business prospers, the owner receives all of the profits. If the business does poorly, the owner is responsible for its losses. • This is called unlimited liability. •Unlimited liability: The responsibility for all of the business’s debts and liabilities could mean that the owner loses his/her home or other personal assets. • Unlimited liability is the greatest disadvantage of a sole proprietorship. •This form of business ownership is easier and less expensive than the other forms of business ownership. •Business income is declared on the owner’s personal income tax rather than filing a separate business tax form.
  4. 4. Partnerships Entrepreneurship Development •It refers to a type of business in which two or more individuals share the costs and responsibilities of owning and operating it. •The terms of the partnership are recorded in the partnership agreement. •The most common form of partnership is a general partnership. •When two individuals form a limited partnership, the partners are only responsible for the funds they both invested in the initial business. •This is called limited liability. •Examples :- Baskin-Robbins, Black & Decker, and Proctor & Gamble. •A general partnership means that all partners have unlimited liability for the firm’s debts. With this form of unlimited liability each partner could be held responsible for the other partner(s)’ business-related arrears. •With a limited partnership there is limited liability, this means that each partner is only responsible for paying back the amount they invested in the partnership. If the business fails, their personal savings and other assets cannot be used to pay the partnership’s debts. •The working relationship between partners can be an advantage of a partnership.
  5. 5. Corporations Entrepreneurship Development A corporation is a business granted legal status with rights, privileges, and liabilities that are distinct from those of the people who work for the business. Corporations can be small such as a one-person business or large such as A multinational that conducts business in several different countries. Small portions of corporate ownership that are owned publicly are called stocks or shares. Individuals who own shares of a corporation are called shareholders and become owners of the business. Shareholders have limited liability. A board of directors runs a corporation that is owned by shareholders. A publicly traded corporation that makes a profit may pay out dividends to shareholders.
  6. 6. Contd….. Entrepreneurship Development •Multinational corporations are also know as transnational. •Most corporations are owned entirely by individuals, families, and small groups. •Large corporations require funds, therefore the original owners divide the corporation’s ownership into small parts called shares or stocks and sell them through a stock exchange. •Examples of stock exchanges are the TSX, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the New York Stock Exchange. •Once shares are sold the corporation becomes a publicly traded (or publicly owned) corporation. •The more shares that a shareholder has the more control he or she has. One share usually equals one vote. •With so many owners, a board of directors is designated to run the corporation beyond the amount originally invested. •Shareholders have limited liability, they cannot be held legally responsible for the debts of the corporation. •If the corporation loses money, investors only lose the amount invested, if the business makes a profit it can be reinvested and/or paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends.
  7. 7. Types of corporation Entrepreneurship Development Private corporations: •Only a few people control all the shares or stock, therefore the business. •Shares are not listed for sale on a stock exchange. Public corporations: •Available to anyone, shares in these corporations are bought and sold on the stock exchange. •Selling shares raises money for the corporation. •Shareholders are the owners of the business. •The more shares an individual owns, the more impact they have on the business. One share means one vote. Crown corporations: •A business owned by the provincial or federal government. •Examples include the Business Development Bank of Canada, Canada Post, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Municipal corporations: •In an effort to provide local citizens with services towns and cities can be incorporated.
  8. 8. Co-operative Entrepreneurship Development •A co-operative is owned by the workers or members who buy the products or use the services that the business offers. •This type of business is motivated by service and not profit. Adaptations of this business model include consumer, retail, and worker co- operatives. •The motivation is not profit. •Members make up the board of directors that run the co-operative. •Regardless of the number of shares owned, each member has only one vote. •Profits of a co-operative are distributed according to how much each member spends. •A local credit union is an example of consumer co-operative. •IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance) is an example of a retail co- operative. •A worker co-operative is created to provide work for its members. •Some co-operatives are not-for-profit such as health care, child-care, and housing.
  9. 9. Franchises Entrepreneurship Development The franchiser licenses the rights to its name, operating procedure, designs, and business expertise to another business called the franchisee. A franchise agreement can provide the franchisee with • a ready made, fully operational business • brand recognition that is appealing to consumers Requirements before a franchise is awarded may include • paying the franchise fee • agreeing to pay a monthly percentage fee as well as any national or local advertising costs • purchasing all supplies centrally from the franchiser • participating in franchiser standards training •Examples of franchise operations include; hotels, motels, fast-food restaurants, and automobile dealerships Paid to the franchiser, the franchise fee can range from thousands to millions of dollars. •A monthly franchise fee might be 5% of total monthly sales. •Local and/or national advertising costs are roughly 1% of monthly sales.

