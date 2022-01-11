Types of Business Ownership

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
A registered firm can also be transferred easily to a corporate entity, should the need arise for the same. Certain types of companies also protect the personal interest/assets of Partners/Directors in case of losses or debts.
Following are the common types of business structures prevalent in India and their notable features to help decide the best legal structure for your proposed entity.
The four main forms of business ownership are
Proprietorship, Partnership , Co-operatives ,Corporation and franchise.
