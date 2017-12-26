Successfully reported this slideshow.
Celebration in the UK

  1. 1. BOXING DAY
  2. 2. When? • It is celebrated on the 26th of December, St. Stephen’s day, just after Christmas Day.
  3. 3. Where? • It is a holiday in England and in many other English-speaking countries: New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
  4. 4. What did people use to do? • Servants received gift boxes from their employers • Collecting boxes in churches were opened to distribute the money among the poor • Children used to go around collecting money in boxes
  5. 5. What do people do now? • It is a bank or public holiday • Shops and supermarkets open but offices are mostly closed • People go shopping as there are winter sales • By 松林 Ｌ from Toronto, Canada - IMG_2768.JPGUploaded by Skeezix1000, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66 70577 • By I See Modern Britain - Flickr
  6. 6. What do people do now? • It is also a day for sport. • There are matches in all the major leagues: football, rugby, etc. • By Pierre-Yves Beaudouin / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36 011122
  7. 7. What do people eat? • Leftovers from Christmas lunch • Baked ham • By Andrew Nash from Vienna, Austria - Leftover Turkey Dec09 - 9, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=55 217901
  8. 8. Enjoy Boxing Day!!

