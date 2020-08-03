Unit-2 swing and mvc architecture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advanced Java Programming by Amol S. Gaikwad Lecturer, Government Polytechnic Gadchiroli
Advanced Java Programming Unit-II Swings and MVC Architecture
Unit Outcomes Differentiate between AWT and Swing on the given aspect Develop Graphical User Interface (GUI) programs usin...
Swing is used for creating Graphical User Interface (GUI) Additional components like tabbed panes, scroll panes, trees and...
Features of Swing Swing LightWeight Pluggable Look & Fill Components are lightweight Written entirely in java and don't de...
Components and Containers Components are single visual controls like : push buttons checkbox label TextField etc. Containe...
Classes in Swing AbstractButton ButtonGroup ButtonGroup ImageIcon JApplet JCheckBox JComboBox JLabel JRadioButton JScrollP...
AWT Swing Less powerfull and less flexible More powerfull and more flexible Don't have tabbed panes, scroll panes,trees, t...
JApplet class If your applet uses swing then it must be subclass of JApplet class JApplet extends Applet class JApplet has...
ImageIcon class and Icon interfacce ImageIcon class is used to create icons (image) Constructors of ImageIcon class : Imag...
Labels - JLabel class JLabel class is usedto create labels. JLabel class is child subclass of JComponent class JLabel(Ico...
Labels - JLabel class Functions in JLabel class : Icon getIcon() - returns icon used in label String getText() - returns t...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JLabelExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public class J...
TextField - JTextField class JTextField class is used to create single line text entry JTextField class inherits JTextComp...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JTextFieldExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public cla...
Buttons in Swing Using swing we can create button with icons Swing buttons are subclass(child) class of AbstractButton cla...
Buttons - JButton class It is used to create push buttons We can create buttons with string, icon or both Constructors of ...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JButtonExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public class ...
Checkboxes - JCheckBox class It is used to create two state checkbox JCheckBox is subclass (child) class of JTogglebutton ...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JCheckBoxExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public clas...
Radio Buttons - JRadioButton class It is used to create radio buttons JRadioButton is subclass (child) class of JTogglebut...
Radio Buttons - JRadioButton class Constructors of JRadioButton class : JRadioButton(Icon i) - creates radio button with i...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JRadioButtonExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public c...
Combo Boxes - JComboBox class Combo box is combination of text field and drop down list JComboBox class is subclass (child...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JComboExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public class J...
Tabbed Panes - JTabbedPane class Tabbed pane is group of folders in file cabinet, each folder has a name Only one folder c...
Tabbed Panes - JTabbedPane class Procedure to create tabbed pane in applet Create object of JTabbedPane class Add tabs to ...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; import javax.swing.tree.*; /* <applet code="JTabExample" width=250 height=150> </...
Output of Program
Scroll Panes - JScrollPane class Scroll pane is a rectangular area in which other component can be seen Scroll pane is cre...
Scroll Panes - JScrollPane class Constants in JScrollPane class : HORIZONTAL_SCROLLBAR_ALWAYS - always used hoizontal scro...
Scroll Panes - JScrollPane class Procedure to create scroll pane in an applet Create object of JComponent class Create obj...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JScrollExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public class ...
Trees - JTree class Tree is a component that shows heirarchical ( level by level) view of data We can expand or collapse e...
Trees - JTree class Object of TreePath class stores information about tree node that was selected TreePath class also stor...
Trees - JTree class Procedure to create tree in an applet Create object of JTree class Create object of JScrollPane class ...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; import javax.swing.tree.*; /* <applet code="JTreeExample" width=250 height=150> <...
Output of Program
Tables - JTable class Table is a component that displays data in rows and columns Tables are created using JTable class , ...
Tables - JTable class Procedure to create tree in an applet Create object of JTable class Create object of JScrollPane cla...
import java.awt.*; import javax.swing.*; /* <applet code="JTableExample" width=250 height=150> </applet> */ public class J...
Output of Program
Progress Bar - JProgressBar class JProgressBar class is used to display progress of a task JProgressBar class inherits JCo...
Progress Bar - JProgressBar class Functions of JProgressBar class : void setStringPainted(boolean b) - decides to show str...
Sample Program of JProgressBar import javax.swing.*; public class ProgressBarExample extends JFrame{ JProgressBar jp; int ...
Output of Program Progress bar
Tooltips Tooltip is text that appears when the cursor moves over that component Tooltip can be used with any component in ...
import javax.swing.*; public class TooltipExample { public static void main(String[] args) { JFrame f=new JFrame("Tooltip ...
MVC Architecture A visual component has three distinct aspects How it looks on screen How it reacts to user State informat...
MVC Architecture In MVC, View decides how the component is displayed on screen, considering current state or information i...
Architectures Model ControllerView MVC Architecture UI Delegate View + Controller Model Model-Delegate or Separable Model ...
Supplemental Video https://nptel.ac.in/courses/106/105/1 06105191/
Additional Resources https://www.tutorialspoint.com/java https://www.javatpoint.com/free-java- projects
Summary of Class Lesson Recap 1 Swing vs AWT Lesson Recap 2 GUI Using Swing Lesson Recap 3 Buttons in GUI 21 3 3 Lesson Re...
Refrences The Complete Reference Java Seventh Edition - Herbert Schildt,McGraw Hill Publication
Thank You For Attending!
