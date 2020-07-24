Successfully reported this slideshow.
Target Volume Definition Prof Amin E AAmin Dean of the Higher Institute of Optics Technology Prof of Medical Physics Radiation Oncology Department Faculty of Medicine Ain Shams University
Developments in Radiotherapy • Advances in imaging have been integrated with technological developments in radiotherapy de...
Target volume definition • ICRU target volume definitions showing GTV, CTV, PTV, treated and irradiated volume. (ICRU repo...
Target Volume Definition
A Schematic Representation Of Tumor Volume And Target Volume
References • ICRU Report 50 – Prescribing, Recording and Reporting Photon Beam Therapy (1993) • ICRU Report 62 – Prescribi...
Gross Tumor Volume • The GTV is the gross palpable or visible/demonstrable extent and location of the malignant growth.
Gross Tumor Volume (GTV) • The gross tumor volume (GTV) is the demonstrable extent and location of the malignant growth. •...
Gross Tumor Volume • Gross tumor volume (GTV) is the primary tumor or other tumor mass shown by clinical examination, at e...
Gross Tumor Volume • A GTV may consist of primary tumor (GTV-T) and/or metastatic lymphadenopathy (GTV-N) or distant metas...
Clinical Target Volume (CTV) • The GTV is generally surrounded by a region of normal tissue, which may be invaded by subcl...
Clinical Target Volume (CTV) • A region to account for uncertainties in microscopic tumor spread . • A tissue volume that ...
Clinical Target Volume • Clinical target volume (CTV) contains the GTV when present and/or subclinical microscopic disease...
Clinical Target Volume • A CTV containing a primary tumor may lie in continuity with a nodal GTV/CTV to create a CTV-TN (e...
Clinical Target Volume (CTV) • Delineation is based on purely anatomical-topographic and biological considerations, before...
Clinical Target Volume ICRU illustrations to show (a) GTV-T plus GTV-N in continuity (CTV-TN) and (b) CTV-T and CTV-N at a...
Clinical Target Volume • CTV can be denoted by the dose level prescribed, as for example, CTV-T50 for a particular CTV giv...
Clinical Target Volume • Variation in CTV delineation by the clinician (‘doctor’s delineation error’) is the greatest geom...
Planning Target Volume • When the patient moves or internal organs change in size and shape during a fraction of treatment...
Planning Target Volume • These margins allow for physiological organ motion (internal margin) and variations in patient po...
Planning Target Volume (PTV) • The volume that includes CTV with an Internal Margin (IM) as well as a set-up margin (SM) f...
Internal Margin (IM) A margin that must be added to the CTV to compensate for expected physiologic movements and the varia...
Internal Margin The motion occurs when the CTV position changes on a day-to-day level and is mainly associated with organs...
Set-Up Margin (SM) The uncertainties depends on different factors: • variations in patient positioning • mechanical uncert...
Set-Up Margin (SM) The margin that must be added to account specifically for uncertainties (inacuracies and lack of reprod...
Planning Target Volume (PTV) The PTV is a geometrical concept, and it is defined to selcet appropriate beam sizes and beam...
Internal Target Volume (ITV) • ICRU Report 62 recommends that an internal margin (IM) be added to the CTV to compensate fo...
Organ Motion/Internal Margin • Variations in organ motion may be; – small (e.g. brain), – larger and predictable (e.g. res...
Organ Motion/Internal Margin • When treating lung tumors, the displacement of the CTV caused by respiration can be dealt w...
Organ Motion/Internal Margin • Uncertainties from organ motion can also be reduced by using fiducial markers. Radio-opaque...
Set-Up Margin (SM) • To account specifically for uncertainties in patient positioning and alignment of the therapeutic bea...
Sources Of Set-Up Uncertainty • Uncertainties depend on different types of factors, such as: – variations in patient posit...
Set-Up Variations/Set-up Margin • During a fractionated course of radiotherapy, variations in patient position and in alig...
Set Up Systematic Errors • Systematic errors may result from; – incorrect data transfer from planning to dose delivery, or...
Set Up Random Errors • Random errors in set-up may be operator dependent, or result from changes in patient anatomy from d...
Set Up Random Errors • Accuracy of set-up may be improved with better immobilization, attention to staff training and/or i...
Treated Volume • Additional margins must be provided around the target volume to allow for limitations of the treatment te...
Treated Volume • This is the volume of tissue that is planned to receive a specified dose and is enclosed by the isodose s...
Treated Volume-Reasons For Identifying • The shape and size of the Treated Volume relative to the PTV is an important opti...
Conformity Index • This is the ratio of PTV to the treated volume, and indicates how well the PTV is covered by the treatm...
Irradiated Volume • This is the volume of tissue that is irradiated to a dose considered significant in terms of normal ti...
Irradiated Volume • The volume of tissue receiving a significant dose (e.g., ≥50% of the specified target dose) is called ...
Irradiated Volume The irradiated volume is that tissue volume which receives a dose that is considered significant in rela...
Irradiated Volume • Depend on treatment technique used, comparison of Treated Volume and Irradiated Volume for different b...
Reminder • Palpable tumor (1cm3) = 109cells !!! • Large mass (1kg) = 1012 cells - need three orders of magnitude more cell...
Strategies For Margins • Margins are most important for clinical radiotherapy - they depend on: – organ motion - internal ...
Irradiated Volume • The volume of tissue receiving a significant dose (e.g., 50% of the specified target dose) is called ...
Scenario A • A margin is added around the GTV to take into account potential “subclinical” invasion. – The GTV and this ma...
Scenario A
Scenario B • The simple (linear) addition of all factors of geometric uncertainty (case A) often leads to an excessively l...
Scenario B
Scenario C • In the majority of clinical situations, a “global” safety margin is adapted. – In some cases, the presence of...
Scenario C
Example Of Treatment Volumes
Treatment Volumes GTV CTV ITV PTV
Organs At Risk • These are critical normal tissues whose radiation sensitivity may significantly influence treatment plann...
OAR • An OAR is a critical structure located very close to the target for which the dose of radiation must be severely con...
Organs At Risk • Any movements of the organs at risk (OAR) or uncertainties of set- up may be accounted for with a margin ...
Organs at risk • Any movements of the organs at risk (OAR) or uncertainties of set-up may be accounted for with a margin s...
Planning Organ At Risk Volume • The organ(s) at risk (OR) needs adequate protection just as CTV needs adequate treatment. ...
Organs At Risk • Where a PTV and PRV are close or overlap, a clinical decision about relative risks of tumor relapse or no...
OAR May Be Divided Into Three Different Classes • Class I organ: Radiation lesions are fatal or result in severe morbidity...
Planning Organ at Risk Volume (PRV) • As with the PTV, any movements of the Organ(s) at Risk during treatment, as well as ...
Functional Sub Units • The FSU-concept suggests that, for the purpose of evaluation of the volume-fractionation-response, ...
Different Tissue Types • Serial organs (e.g. spine) • Parallel organs (e.g. lung)
Different Tissue Types • Serial organs (e.g. spine) • Parallel organs (e.g. lung) Effect of radiation on the organ is diff...
Organ Types • Serial organs - e.g. spinal cord • Parallel organ - e.g. lung What difference in response would you expect? ...
Functional Sub Units
• Examples of tissue organization structures in the parallel- serial model: a) a serial string of subunits (e.g., the spin...
In practice not always that clear cut ❖ICRU report 62 ❖Need to understand anatomy and physiology ❖A clinical decision Func...
Radiobiology: Normal Tissues • Sparing of normal tissues is essential for good therapeutic outcome • The radiobiology of n...
Different Tissue Types • Serial organs (e.g. spine) • Parallel organs (e.g. lung) Effect of radiation on the organ is diff...
Volume Effects • The more normal tissue is irradiated in parallel organs – the greater the pain for the patient – the more...
Planning Organ At Risk Volume (PRV) Process of Outlining PTV and PRV
In Many Organs, Dose And Volume Effects Are Linked Dose (Gy) Rectal volume(%) >65 40 >70 30 >75 5 This is just an example ...
Example Of Treatment Volumes
GTV
GTV
GTV
GTV
CTV
CTV
CTV
CTV
PTV
PTV
Treatment Volumes GTV CTV ITV PTV
Treatment Volumes
Target volume definition
Target volume definition

Target Volume Definition

Published in: Health & Medicine
Target volume definition

  1. 1. Target Volume Definition Prof Amin E AAmin Dean of the Higher Institute of Optics Technology Prof of Medical Physics Radiation Oncology Department Faculty of Medicine Ain Shams University
  2. 2. Developments in Radiotherapy • Advances in imaging have been integrated with technological developments in radiotherapy delivery so that 3D planning of volumes has replaced 2D field arrangements. • Major developments in tumor localisation have included the publication of ICRU reports on target definition (Report 62 in 1999 and Report 71 in 2004) and the possibility of registration of different imaging modalities including CT, MRI and PET. In treatment delivery, • multi-leaf collimation has enabled treatments to be shaped to tumors and intensity-modulated dose plans have provided solutions to previous planning dilemmas. • Accuracy of treatment delivery has been ensured by development of portal imaging and daily image-guided and adaptive radiotherapy techniques.
  3. 3. Target volume definition • ICRU target volume definitions showing GTV, CTV, PTV, treated and irradiated volume. (ICRU report 50).
  4. 4. Target Volume Definition
  5. 5. A Schematic Representation Of Tumor Volume And Target Volume
  6. 6. References • ICRU Report 50 – Prescribing, Recording and Reporting Photon Beam Therapy (1993) • ICRU Report 62 – Prescribing, Recording and Reporting Photon Beam Therapy (Supplement to ICRU Report 50) (1999) • ICRU Report 71 – Prescribing, Recording and Reporting Electron Beam Therapy (2004)
  7. 7. Gross Tumor Volume • The GTV is the gross palpable or visible/demonstrable extent and location of the malignant growth.
  8. 8. Gross Tumor Volume (GTV) • The gross tumor volume (GTV) is the demonstrable extent and location of the malignant growth. • This extent can be determined by palpation or direct visualization, or indirectly through imaging techniques. • GTV cannot be defined if the tumor has been surgically removed. – An outline of the tumor bed can be substituted by examining preoperative and postoperative images.
  9. 9. Gross Tumor Volume • Gross tumor volume (GTV) is the primary tumor or other tumor mass shown by clinical examination, at examination under anaesthetic or by imaging. • Tumor size, site and shape may appear to vary depending on the imaging technique used and an optimal imaging method for each particular tumor site must therefore also be specified.
  10. 10. Gross Tumor Volume • A GTV may consist of primary tumor (GTV-T) and/or metastatic lymphadenopathy (GTV-N) or distant metastases (GTV-M). • GTV always contains the highest tumor cell density. • If Surgery is performed before radiotherapy, it removes the gross tumor volume (GTV) so that GTV is absent and a clinical target volume (CTV) must be used for planning.
  11. 11. Clinical Target Volume (CTV) • The GTV is generally surrounded by a region of normal tissue, which may be invaded by subclinical microscopic extensions of the tumor. • Additional volumes may exist with presumed subclinical spread, such as to regional lymph nodes. • These volumes are designated clinical target volumes (CTV). • The CTV is an anatomical concept, representing the volume of known or suspected tumor.
  12. 12. Clinical Target Volume (CTV) • A region to account for uncertainties in microscopic tumor spread . • A tissue volume that must be eliminated. • This volume must be treated adequately in order to achieve the aim of radical therapy.
  13. 13. Clinical Target Volume • Clinical target volume (CTV) contains the GTV when present and/or subclinical microscopic disease that has to be eradicated to cure the tumor. • This volume has to be treated adequately in order to achive the aim of the therapy: cure or palliation.
  14. 14. Clinical Target Volume • A CTV containing a primary tumor may lie in continuity with a nodal GTV/CTV to create a CTV-TN (e.g. tonsillar tumor and ipsilateral cervical nodes). • When a potentially involved adjacent lymph node which may require elective irradiation lies at a distance from the primary tumor, separate CTV-T and CTV-N are used (as shown in the next slide), e.g. an anal tumor and the inguinal nodes.
  15. 15. Clinical Target Volume (CTV) • Delineation is based on purely anatomical-topographic and biological considerations, before choice of treatment modality and technique. • anatomical-clinical concept • local invasive capacity of tumor regional lymph nodes • CTV I: GTV + surrounding volume of local subclinical involvement (often a margin of about 1 cm) • CTV II, CTV III etc.: additional volumes with presumed subclinical spread (e.g., regional lymph nodes)
  16. 16. Clinical Target Volume ICRU illustrations to show (a) GTV-T plus GTV-N in continuity (CTV-TN) and (b) CTV-T and CTV-N at a distance (ICRU, 2004).
  17. 17. Clinical Target Volume • CTV can be denoted by the dose level prescribed, as for example, CTV-T50 for a particular CTV given 50 Gy. • For treatment of breast cancer, three CTVs may be used for an individual patient: – CTV-T50 (50 Gy is prescribed to the whole breast); – CTV-T66 (66 Gy to the tumor bed); – and CTV-N50 (50 Gy to regional lymph nodes).
  18. 18. Clinical Target Volume • Variation in CTV delineation by the clinician (‘doctor’s delineation error’) is the greatest geometrical uncertainty in the whole treatment process. • Delineation of CTV assumes that there are no tumor cells outside this volume. • The CTV must receive adequate dose to achieve the therapeutic aim.
  19. 19. Planning Target Volume • When the patient moves or internal organs change in size and shape during a fraction of treatment or between fractions (intra- or inter-fractionally), the position of the CTV may also move. • Therefore, to ensure a homogeneous dose to the CTV throughout a fractionated course of irradiation, margins must be added around the CTV.
  20. 20. Planning Target Volume • These margins allow for physiological organ motion (internal margin) and variations in patient positioning and alignment of treatment beams (set-up margin), creating a geometric planning target volume. • The planning target volume (PTV) is used in treatment planning to select appropriate beams to ensure that the prescribed dose is actually delivered to the CTV.
  21. 21. Planning Target Volume (PTV) • The volume that includes CTV with an Internal Margin (IM) as well as a set-up margin (SM) for patient movement and set-up uncertainties is called the planning target volume (PTV). • To delineate the PTV, the IM and SM are not added linearly but are combined rather subjectively. • The margin around CTV in any direction must be large enough to compensate for internal movements as well as patient-motion and set-up uncertainties.
  22. 22. Internal Margin (IM) A margin that must be added to the CTV to compensate for expected physiologic movements and the variations in size, shape and position of the CTV during therapy in relation to the Internal Reference Point and its corresponding Coordinate System.
  23. 23. Internal Margin The motion occurs when the CTV position changes on a day-to-day level and is mainly associated with organs that are part of or adjacent to the digestive or breath system. Changes in the patient’s condition, such as weight gain/loss, can also affect the relative position of the CTV.
  24. 24. Set-Up Margin (SM) The uncertainties depends on different factors: • variations in patient positioning • mechanical uncertainties of the equipment • dosimetric uncertainties (light-radiation field agreement) • transfer set-up errors • human related uncertainties
  25. 25. Set-Up Margin (SM) The margin that must be added to account specifically for uncertainties (inacuracies and lack of reproducibility) in patient positioning and aligment of the therapeutic beams during treatment planning and through all treatment sessions.
  26. 26. Planning Target Volume (PTV) The PTV is a geometrical concept, and it is defined to selcet appropriate beam sizes and beam arrangements, taking into consideration the net effect of all the possible geometrical varaitions and inaccuracies in order to ensure that the prescribed dose is actually absorbed in the CTV.
  27. 27. Internal Target Volume (ITV) • ICRU Report 62 recommends that an internal margin (IM) be added to the CTV to compensate for internal physiological movements and variation in size, shape, and position of the CTV during therapy in relation to an internal reference point. • The volume that includes CTV with these margins is called the internal target volume (ITV).
  28. 28. Organ Motion/Internal Margin • Variations in organ motion may be; – small (e.g. brain), – larger and predictable (e.g. respiration or cardiac pulsation), or – unpredictable (e.g. rectal and bladder filling).
  29. 29. Organ Motion/Internal Margin • When treating lung tumors, the displacement of the CTV caused by respiration can be dealt with in several ways: – by increasing the CTV-PTV margin eccentrically to include all CTV positions during a respiratory cycle; – by using suspended respiration with a technique such as the active breathing control (ABC) device; – or by delivery of radiation using gating or respiratory correlated CT scanning and treatment.
  30. 30. Organ Motion/Internal Margin • Uncertainties from organ motion can also be reduced by using fiducial markers. Radio-opaque markers are inserted and imaged at localisation using CT or MRI, and at treatment verification, using portal films, electronic portal imaging devices (EPIDs) or online cone beam CT image- guided radiotherapy (IGRT). • The internal margin therefore allows for inter- and intra- fractional variations in organ position and shape which cannot be eliminated.
  31. 31. Set-Up Margin (SM) • To account specifically for uncertainties in patient positioning and alignment of the therapeutic beams during treatment planning and through all treatment sessions, a Set-up Margin (SM) for each beam is needed. • Uncertainties to be compensated for may vary with different anatomical directions, and thus the size of such margins depends on the selection of beam geometries.
  32. 32. Sources Of Set-Up Uncertainty • Uncertainties depend on different types of factors, such as: – variations in patient positioning, – mechanical uncertainties of the equipment (e.g., sagging of gantry, collimators, and couch), – dosimetric uncertainties, – transfer set-up errors from CT and simulator to the treatment unit, – human factors.
  33. 33. Set-Up Variations/Set-up Margin • During a fractionated course of radiotherapy, variations in patient position and in alignment of beams will occur both intra- and inter-fractionally, and a margin for set-up error must be incorporated into the CTV-PTV margin. • Errors may be systematic or random.
  34. 34. Set Up Systematic Errors • Systematic errors may result from; – incorrect data transfer from planning to dose delivery, or – inaccurate placing of devices such as compensators, shields, etc. • Such systematic errors can be corrected.
  35. 35. Set Up Random Errors • Random errors in set-up may be operator dependent, or result from changes in patient anatomy from day to day which are impossible to correct.
  36. 36. Set Up Random Errors • Accuracy of set-up may be improved with better immobilization, attention to staff training and/or implanted opaque fiducial markers, such as gold seeds, whose position can be determined in three dimensions at planning, and checked during treatment using portal imaging or IGRT. Translational errors can thereby be reduced to 1 mm and rotational errors to 1°.
  37. 37. Treated Volume • Additional margins must be provided around the target volume to allow for limitations of the treatment technique. • The minimum target dose should be represented by an isodose surface which adequately covers the PTV to provide that margin. • The volume enclosed by this isodose surface is called the treated volume. • The treated volume is, in general, larger than the planning target volume and depends on a particular treatment technique.
  38. 38. Treated Volume • This is the volume of tissue that is planned to receive a specified dose and is enclosed by the isodose surface corresponding to that dose level, e.g. 95 per cent. • I.e. the TV is the volume enclosed by an isodose surface, selected and specified by the radiation oncologist as being appropriate to achive the purpose of treatment (e.g., tumor eradication, palliation).
  39. 39. Treated Volume-Reasons For Identifying • The shape and size of the Treated Volume relative to the PTV is an important optimization parameter • Recurrence within the treated volume but outside the PTV may be considered to be a “true”, “in-field” recurrence due to inadequate dose and not a “marginal” recurrence due to inadequate volume.
  40. 40. Conformity Index • This is the ratio of PTV to the treated volume, and indicates how well the PTV is covered by the treatment while minimizing dose to normal tissues.
  41. 41. Irradiated Volume • This is the volume of tissue that is irradiated to a dose considered significant in terms of normal tissue tolerance, and is dependent on the treatment technique used. • The size of the irradiated volume relative to the treated volume (and integral dose) may increase with increasing numbers of beams, but both volumes can be reduced by beam shaping and conformal therapy.
  42. 42. Irradiated Volume • The volume of tissue receiving a significant dose (e.g., ≥50% of the specified target dose) is called the irradiated volume. • The irradiated volume is larger than the treated volume and depends on the treatment technique used.
  43. 43. Irradiated Volume The irradiated volume is that tissue volume which receives a dose that is considered significant in relation to normal tissue tolerance.
  44. 44. Irradiated Volume • Depend on treatment technique used, comparison of Treated Volume and Irradiated Volume for different beam arrangements can be used as a part of optimization procedure • If the volume is reported, the significant dose level must be expressed either in absolute values or relative to the specified dose to the PTV • Tissue volume which receives a dose that is considered significant in relation to normal tissue tolerance
  45. 45. Reminder • Palpable tumor (1cm3) = 109cells !!! • Large mass (1kg) = 1012 cells - need three orders of magnitude more cell kill • Microscopic tumor, micrometastasis = around 106 cell - need less dose
  46. 46. Strategies For Margins • Margins are most important for clinical radiotherapy - they depend on: – organ motion - internal margin – patient set-up and beam alignment - external margin • Margins can be non-uniform but should be three dimensional • A reasonable way of thinking would be: “Choose margins so that the target is in the treated field at least 95% of the time”
  47. 47. Irradiated Volume • The volume of tissue receiving a significant dose (e.g., 50% of the specified target dose) is called the irradiated volume. • The irradiated volume is larger than the treated volume and depends on the treatment technique used.
  48. 48. Scenario A • A margin is added around the GTV to take into account potential “subclinical” invasion. – The GTV and this margin define the CTV. • An IM is added for the variations in position and/or shape and size of the CTV. • A SM is added to take into account all the variations/uncertainties in patient-beam positioning. • CTV + IM + SM define the PTV on which the selection of beam size and arrangement is based.
  49. 49. Scenario A
  50. 50. Scenario B • The simple (linear) addition of all factors of geometric uncertainty (case A) often leads to an excessively large PTV – Incompatible with the tolerance of the surrounding normal tissues. • Instead of adding linearly the IM and SM, a compromise has to be sought, and a smaller PTV has to be accepted.
  51. 51. Scenario B
  52. 52. Scenario C • In the majority of clinical situations, a “global” safety margin is adapted. – In some cases, the presence of ORs dramatically reduces the width of the acceptable safety margin. • Since the incidence of subclinical invasion may decrease with distance from the GTV, a reduction of the margin for subclinical invasion may still be compatible with chance for cure, albeit at a lower probability rate.
  53. 53. Scenario C
  54. 54. Example Of Treatment Volumes
  55. 55. Treatment Volumes GTV CTV ITV PTV
  56. 56. Organs At Risk • These are critical normal tissues whose radiation sensitivity may significantly influence treatment planning and/or prescribed dose.
  57. 57. OAR • An OAR is a critical structure located very close to the target for which the dose of radiation must be severely constrained. • This is because overdosing with radiation within the critical structure may lead to medical complications. • OAR is also termed as “sensitive structure” or “critical structure“ in the literature.
  58. 58. Organs At Risk • Any movements of the organs at risk (OAR) or uncertainties of set- up may be accounted for with a margin similar to the principles for PTV, to create a planning organ at risk volume (PRV). • The size of the margin may vary in different directions. Where a PTV and PRV are close or overlap, a clinical decision about relative risks of tumor relapse or normal tissue damage must be made. • Shielding of parts of normal organs is possible with the use of multi-leaf collimation (MLC). • Dose–volume histograms (DVHs) are used to calculate normal tissue dose distributions.
  59. 59. Organs at risk • Any movements of the organs at risk (OAR) or uncertainties of set-up may be accounted for with a margin similar to the principles for PTV, to create a planning organ at risk volume (PRV). • The size of the margin may vary in different directions.
  60. 60. Planning Organ At Risk Volume • The organ(s) at risk (OR) needs adequate protection just as CTV needs adequate treatment. • Once the OR is identified, margins need to be added to compensate for its movements, internal as well as setup. • Thus, in analogy to the PTV, one needs to outline planning organ at risk volume (PRV) to protect OR effectively.
  61. 61. Organs At Risk • Where a PTV and PRV are close or overlap, a clinical decision about relative risks of tumor relapse or normal tissue damage must be made. • Shielding of parts of normal organs is possible with the use of multi-leaf collimation (MLC). Dose–volume histograms (DVHs) are used to calculate normal tissue dose distributions.
  62. 62. OAR May Be Divided Into Three Different Classes • Class I organ: Radiation lesions are fatal or result in severe morbidity • Class II organ: Radiation lesions results in moderate to mild morbidity • Class III organ: Radiation lesions are mild, transient, and reversible, or result in no significant morbidity provisional
  63. 63. Planning Organ at Risk Volume (PRV) • As with the PTV, any movements of the Organ(s) at Risk during treatment, as well as uncertainties in the set-up during the whole treatment course, must be considered. – In particular, Internal and Set-up margins can be identified. • This leads, in analogy with the PTV, to the concept of a Planning Organ at Risk Volume (PRV). • Note that a PTV and a PRV may overlap.
  64. 64. Functional Sub Units • The FSU-concept suggests that, for the purpose of evaluation of the volume-fractionation-response, the tissues of an Organ at Risk can be considered to be functionally organized as either “serial,” “parallel,” or “serial-parallel” structures.
  65. 65. Different Tissue Types • Serial organs (e.g. spine) • Parallel organs (e.g. lung)
  66. 66. Different Tissue Types • Serial organs (e.g. spine) • Parallel organs (e.g. lung) Effect of radiation on the organ is different
  67. 67. Organ Types • Serial organs - e.g. spinal cord • Parallel organ - e.g. lung What difference in response would you expect? High dose region Serial organ High dose region Parallel organ
  68. 68. Functional Sub Units
  69. 69. • Examples of tissue organization structures in the parallel- serial model: a) a serial string of subunits (e.g., the spinal cord) b) a parallel string of subunits (e.g., the lungs) c) a serial-parallel string of subunits (e.g., the heart) d) a combination of parallel and serial structures (e.g., a nephron) Functional Sub Units
  70. 70. In practice not always that clear cut ❖ICRU report 62 ❖Need to understand anatomy and physiology ❖A clinical decision Functional Sub Units
  71. 71. Radiobiology: Normal Tissues • Sparing of normal tissues is essential for good therapeutic outcome • The radiobiology of normal tissues may be even more complex as the one of tumors: – different organs respond differently – there is a response of a cell organization not just of a single cell – repair of damage is in general more important
  72. 72. Different Tissue Types • Serial organs (e.g. spine) • Parallel organs (e.g. lung) Effect of radiation on the organ is different
  73. 73. Volume Effects • The more normal tissue is irradiated in parallel organs – the greater the pain for the patient – the more chance that a whole organ fails • Rule of thumb - the greater the volume the smaller the dose should be • In serial organs even a small volume irradiated beyond a threshold can lead to whole organ failure (e.g. spinal cord)
  74. 74. Planning Organ At Risk Volume (PRV) Process of Outlining PTV and PRV
  75. 75. In Many Organs, Dose And Volume Effects Are Linked Dose (Gy) Rectal volume(%) >65 40 >70 30 >75 5 This is just an example for the probability of complications increasing with both dose and volume.
  76. 76. Example Of Treatment Volumes
  77. 77. GTV
  78. 78. GTV
  79. 79. GTV
  80. 80. GTV
  81. 81. CTV
  82. 82. CTV
  83. 83. CTV
  84. 84. CTV
  85. 85. PTV
  86. 86. PTV
  87. 87. Treatment Volumes GTV CTV ITV PTV
  88. 88. Treatment Volumes

×