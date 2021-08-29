Energy industry - Yuri Shafranik

Yuri Shafranik and Energy Industry Who is Yuri Shafranik? Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Energy Strategy, Chairman of the Supreme Mining Council of Russia, Chairman of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia, Chairman of the Committee on Energy Strategy and Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Founder and permanent president of the World Politics and Resources Foundation, Member of Russian International Affairs Council, Member of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Cochairman of Russian delegation to the Dartmouth Conference, Was Chairman of the Tyumen Regional Council of People's Deputies, Was Governor of the region Tyumen, Was Minister of Energy, Founded the Group “SoyuzNefteGaz” and he is Chairman of the Board Chairman of multiple energy related association, firm, non-commercial, state department related to Energy Strategy Public figure, Entrepreneur, Expert in energy industry, Doctor of Economics, Chairman of multiple energy related unions, firm, non-commercial, state department related to Energy Strategy Why energy experts have international meetings? We need energy experts, unions, state departments, companies and great leadership. Energy experts do analytics, dialogues, and togheter with decision makers, they must be involved in the energy industry. International partnerships across countries are the premise of an efficient energy industry. Resources of coal, oil, natural gas, renewables are producing energy. This is a free source to learn more about energy leading experts and the energy industry. Share with others to spread the word. #Yuri Shafranik #Energy Industry #Worldwide