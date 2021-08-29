Energy industry - Yuri Shafranik

Successfully reported this slideshow.
YURI SHAFRANIK BIO, ENERGY EXPERT PROFILE Public figure, Entrepreneur, Expert in energy industry, Doctor of Economics, Cha...
Energy Analytics, observations, real data, dialogue, decision makers, involved in the energy industry. Striking overview o...
1 2 3 Energy industry needs techforce #activistventure is now an even more important attribute Truly straight forward and ...
YURI SHAFRANIK WHO IS - LINKEDIN Yuri Shafranik is the initiator of creation and the elected Chairman of the Supreme Minin...
YURI SHAFRANIK WHO IS - LINKEDIN Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Energy Strategy. The founder and p...
Yuri Shafranik 06 Yuri Shafranik was born in Karasul, Siberian village in Tyumen oblast. He graduated from the Tyumen Indu...
Activity [Source: LinkedIn] Global Experience Dartmouth Conference International partnerships across several countries Rus...
Activity [Source: LinkedIn] 08 Chairman of the Board of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia OPEC
Experience [Source: LinkedIn] 09
Energy Coal, oil, and natural gas remain the primary global energy sources even as renewables have begun rapidly increasin...
World energy supply and consumption is global production and preparation of fuel, generation of electricity, energy transp...
Size of the Market is huge and, in the same time, very different in each country on the planet. 1.9 BILLION Total Availabl...
Energy Management Production Management
Energy Production Coal in areas with high potential Oil in areas with high potential Natural gas in areas with high potent...
Energy Production Approach End users The ultimate goal is to improve continuosly the mass production of energy. Researches...
Everyone enjoys clean climate.
Future Roadmap What are the next steps and goals? How much support do we need from investors and all energy experts from e...
Free Resources Use these free sources to find out more about energy leading experts: Yuri Shafranik - LinkedIn The green e...
Energy industry - Yuri Shafranik

Leadership & Management
Aug. 29, 2021
35 views

Yuri Shafranik and Energy Industry

Who is Yuri Shafranik?
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Energy Strategy,
Chairman of the Supreme Mining Council of Russia,
Chairman of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia, Chairman of the Committee on Energy Strategy and Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation,
Founder and permanent president of the World Politics and Resources Foundation,
Member of Russian International Affairs Council,
Member of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Cochairman of Russian delegation to the Dartmouth Conference,
Was Chairman of the Tyumen Regional Council of People's Deputies,
Was Governor of the region Tyumen,
Was Minister of Energy,
Founded the Group “SoyuzNefteGaz” and he is Chairman of the Board

Chairman of multiple energy related association, firm, non-commercial, state department related to Energy Strategy

Public figure, Entrepreneur, Expert in energy industry, Doctor of Economics, Chairman of multiple energy related unions, firm, non-commercial, state department related to Energy Strategy

Why energy experts have international meetings?
We need energy experts, unions, state departments, companies and great leadership. Energy experts do analytics, dialogues, and togheter with decision makers, they must be involved in the energy industry. International partnerships across countries are the premise of an efficient energy industry. Resources of coal, oil, natural gas, renewables are producing energy.

This is a free source to learn more about energy leading experts and the energy industry. Share with others to spread the word.

#Yuri Shafranik #Energy Industry #Worldwide

Energy industry - Yuri Shafranik

  YURI SHAFRANIK BIO, ENERGY EXPERT PROFILE Public figure, Entrepreneur, Expert in energy industry, Doctor of Economics, Chairman of multiple energy related unions, firm, state department related to Energy Strategy LinkedIn Profile
  Energy Analytics, observations, real data, dialogue, decision makers, involved in the energy industry. Striking overview of the energy worldwide: we need a clean environment. Increasing number of energy users, both domestic and industrial. We need energy experts, unions, state departments, companies, leadership.
  Energy industry needs techforce #activistventure is now an even more important attribute Truly straight forward and big value. Yuri Shafranik Public figure, entrepreneur, expert in energy industry, Doctor of Economics
  YURI SHAFRANIK WHO IS - LINKEDIN Yuri Shafranik is the initiator of creation and the elected Chairman of the Supreme Mining Council and of the Union of Oil & Gas Producers of Russia. Chairman of the Committee on Energy Strategy and Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.
  YURI SHAFRANIK WHO IS - LINKEDIN Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Energy Strategy. The founder and permanent president of the World Politics and Resources Foundation. Member of Russian International Affairs Council. Member of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. Co-chair of Russian delegation to the Dartmouth Conference.
  Yuri Shafranik was born in Karasul, Siberian village in Tyumen oblast. He graduated from the Tyumen Industrial Institute and made a successful industrial career in the oil industry. Yuri Sharanik's political career began in 1990, when he was elected the Chairman of the Tyumen Regional Council of People's Deputies. He was the youngest leader of the region in the USSR then. In September 1991 he was appointed the Governor of the region. From 1993 till 1996 Yuri Shafranik was Minister of Energy. After leaving the government in 1997, he took up entrepreneurship and got involved in public activity. In 2000 he founded the International Group of Companies "SoyuzNefteGaz". WHO IS - LINKEDIN
  Activity [Source: LinkedIn] Global Experience Dartmouth Conference International partnerships across several countries Russia and the United States dialogue
  Activity [Source: LinkedIn] Chairman of the Board of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia OPEC
  Experience [Source: LinkedIn]
  Energy Coal, oil, and natural gas remain the primary global energy sources even as renewables have begun rapidly increasing.
  World energy supply and consumption is global production and preparation of fuel, generation of electricity, energy transport and energy consumption Energy production is 80% fossil. Energy production increases slowly, except for solar and wind energy which grows more than 20% per year. Produced energy is processed to make it suitable for consumption by end users. The supply chain between production and final consumption involves many conversion activities and much trade and transport among countries.
  Size of the Market is huge and, in the same time, very different in each country on the planet. 1.9 BILLION Total Available Market (TAM) 53 M Serviceable Available Market (SAM) 10.6M Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
  Energy Management Production Management
  Energy Production Coal in areas with high potential Oil in areas with high potential Natural gas in areas with high potential Renewables including hydro, nuclear, other renewables
  Energy Production Approach End users The ultimate goal is to improve continuosly the mass production of energy. Researches on Energy Production for new ways and means to produce energy High-tech for production and consumption optimization
  Everyone enjoys clean climate.
  Future Roadmap What are the next steps and goals? How much support do we need from investors and all energy experts from entire world? WE ARE ALL INVOLVED! Step 1 Q1 2021 Step 2 Q2 2021 Step 3 Q3 2021 Step 4 Q4 2021
  Free Resources Use these free sources to find out more about energy leading experts: Yuri Shafranik - LinkedIn The green energy can improve fossil fuels' emissions Shafranik Bio Prabook

    Be the first to comment

Yuri Shafranik and Energy Industry Who is Yuri Shafranik? Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Energy Strategy, Chairman of the Supreme Mining Council of Russia, Chairman of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia, Chairman of the Committee on Energy Strategy and Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Founder and permanent president of the World Politics and Resources Foundation, Member of Russian International Affairs Council, Member of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Cochairman of Russian delegation to the Dartmouth Conference, Was Chairman of the Tyumen Regional Council of People's Deputies, Was Governor of the region Tyumen, Was Minister of Energy, Founded the Group “SoyuzNefteGaz” and he is Chairman of the Board Chairman of multiple energy related association, firm, non-commercial, state department related to Energy Strategy Public figure, Entrepreneur, Expert in energy industry, Doctor of Economics, Chairman of multiple energy related unions, firm, non-commercial, state department related to Energy Strategy Why energy experts have international meetings? We need energy experts, unions, state departments, companies and great leadership. Energy experts do analytics, dialogues, and togheter with decision makers, they must be involved in the energy industry. International partnerships across countries are the premise of an efficient energy industry. Resources of coal, oil, natural gas, renewables are producing energy. This is a free source to learn more about energy leading experts and the energy industry. Share with others to spread the word. #Yuri Shafranik #Energy Industry #Worldwide

