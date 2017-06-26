Geology Field Assignment

INTRODUCTION • This PowerPoint consists two animals on of which was taken outside my house and then the other at Fallen Le...
EAGLE FALLS The rock formation underlying Eagle Falls contains metamorphosed sandstone that was uplifted to the top of the...
IGNEOUS GRANITE Taken on Kingsbury Grade Taken at Twin Peaks The granitic outcrops at Kingsbury Grade and Twin Peaks are b...
METAMORPHOSED SANDSTONE Taken at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay The sediment comprising this metamorphosed sandstone began as ...
IGNEOUS INTRUSION OF METAMORPHIC ROCK The lower right hand corner of this picture is a granitic intrusion into a metamorph...
Angular Unconformity: Angular unconformity is when there is a slant from parallel horizontal strata. When you look at the ...
UNCONFORMITIES Horn, J. (n.d.). Prof. Horn's Geology Home Page. Retrieved June 25, 2017, from http://www2.sunysuffolk.edu/...
CITATIONS • AMERICAN BLACK BEAR. (N.D.). RETRIEVED JUNE 25, 2017, FROM HTTP://WWW.THEANIMALSPOT.COM/AMERICANBLACKBEAR.HTM ...
  1. 1. INTRODUCTION • This PowerPoint consists two animals on of which was taken outside my house and then the other at Fallen Leaf. Then looking how the Geologic change at Eagle Falls. Then I went up to Twin Peaks and stopped along Kingsbury Grade to examine the different types of rocks. I also used pictures from when I visited Eagle Falls. Lastly, I took a look at all my pictures to determine which showed one of the principles or laws from the list we needed. Then documented that. I did the same thing with the unconformities.
  2. 2. TAHOE BEARS-CALIFORNIA BLACK BEARS • Even though that these bears in the picture are not black, black bears are the only type of bears that are located in California and Nevada • The cinnamon brown color is the most common bear found in the two states. Diet: berries, plants, nuts, roots, honey, honeycomb, insects, larvae, carrion, and small mammals. As well as anything left in trashcans Range: They are found all over the North American, but California being the largest. They are also mostly found in elevations over 3,000. Adaptation: According to the Animal Spot the best adaptation was the ability to eat a wide range of food. (Animal Spot, 2008) Another adaptation is being able to hibernate once the temperature gets to cold. During that time the bear’s heart rate will slow down making it easy to sleep for multiple months. Taken in the winter by my house
  3. 3. TAHOE BEARS-CALIFORNIA BLACK BEARS Scientific name: Ursus americanus californiensis Higher classification: American black bear Rank: Subspecies Appearance Description: large-bodied animals that have a small, narrow head, powerful limbs, and small ears. Black bears can run up to 35mph. They are great swimmers as well as tree climbers. Size: Adult females weigh 100 - 200 pounds Adult males weight 150 - 350 pounds Hibernation: large hollow trees 40 to 60 feet off the ground, under rocks and in hollow logs. Reproduction: Bears will mate in June to July. An adult female will carry a fertilized egg in her womb for many months. The cub will be born around the 1st of February. They normally weight less than a pound at birth. Bears can start to reproduce at age 3-4.
  4. 4. GOLDEN MANTEL GROUND SQUIRREL Scientific name: Callospermophilus lateralis Higher classification: Callospermophilus Rank: Species T0 the left shows where the Golden Mantel Ground Squirrel is found Golden-mantled Ground Squirrel - Callospermophilus lateralis - NatureWorks. (2017). Retrieved June 24, 2017, from http://www.nhptv.org/natureworks/go ldensquirrel.htm The Golden Mantel Ground Squirrel is responsible for converting plant energy into a form useable by predators for example, red tailed hawks, coyotes, bobcats, etc. (animaldiversity). They have such a huge role in today evolution by how the predators relay on the food of this squirrel. Also when they dig in the ground it helps the earth dirt aerate.
  5. 5. GOLDEN MANTEL GROUND SQUIRREL Adaptation: The golden brown fur of the squirrel is helps to blend into the surrounding as well as hid from their predators. The sharpness of the nails helps the squirrel to climb up trees. This comes in handing when running from their predators. When the squirrel is standing straight up they are trying to see far away and it enchases their hearing. Lifespan: The average life span is around 4 years while the longest is 10 years.
  6. 6. EAGLE FALLS The rock formation underlying Eagle Falls contains metamorphosed sandstone that was uplifted to the top of the Sierra Nevada’s during the Mesozoic Period. Glaciation during the past 200 thousand years has since then eroded the rock forming a trough through which the water currently flows. When the water freezes during the winter this creates cracks within the rock.
  7. 7. IGNEOUS GRANITE Taken on Kingsbury Grade Taken at Twin Peaks The granitic outcrops at Kingsbury Grade and Twin Peaks are both portions of the Mesozoic-Age Sierra Nevada batholith which was created by the subduction of the Farallon Plate below the North America Plate. They are both Cretaceous-Age Granodiorites. The rock was angular in the Kingsbury Grade exposure because the road had been recently cut through the rock. The rock at Twin Peaks was rounded due to weathering over thousands of years.
  8. 8. METAMORPHOSED SANDSTONE Taken at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay The sediment comprising this metamorphosed sandstone began as mud and sand deposited on the floor of an ancient sea that was buried underneath thousands of feet of similar materials. About 210 millions years ago this material was subducted as part of the Farallon Plate beneath the North America plate. As the ocean plate was forced down the increased temperature and pressure hardened the sandstone. The metamorphosed sandstone was then uplifted to the top of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
  9. 9. IGNEOUS INTRUSION OF METAMORPHIC ROCK The lower right hand corner of this picture is a granitic intrusion into a metamorphosed sandstone which forms a portion of the Mount Tallac roof pendant. The metamorphosed sandstone has been uplifted and tilted 90 degrees to vertical. The Law of Original Horizontality: The layers of sediment in the sandstone were originally deposited horizontality under the action of gravity. The rock has since then been uplifted and tilted 90 degrees. Taken at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay
  10. 10. Angular Unconformity: Angular unconformity is when there is a slant from parallel horizontal strata. When you look at the picture it shows how one strata went diagonal towards the ground. Taken at Kingsbury Grade
  11. 11. UNCONFORMITIES Horn, J. (n.d.). Prof. Horn's Geology Home Page. Retrieved June 25, 2017, from http://www2.sunysuffolk.edu/hornj/ReviewUnconformities.htm There are few if any sedimentary rocks within the Tahoe Basin. Therefore it is difficult to find examples of these unconformities. An example of a nonconformity would be the contact between glacial outwash materials lying on top of a granitic bedrock.
