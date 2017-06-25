GEOLOGY LAB/FIELD ASSIGNMENT BY JUSTIN WATKINS SPRING TERM 2017
INTRODUCTION This project is the lab/field assignment for geology 103 at Lake Tahoe Community College. During this semeste...
PART 1 – GEOLOGICAL CHANGE Glen Alpine Falls – Fallen Leaf Lake After a significant drought, the falls above fallen leaf h...
RANDOM FOSSIL Found off the shore of Topaz Lake, Nevada. Seems to be a fish due to the boney spine and long tail. I think ...
SCELOPORUS OCCIDENTALIS (BLUE BELLY LIZARD) Very common in the basin and Nevada as well, the “Blue Belly” lizard was every...
PART 2 – ROCK IDENTIFICATION Granite - Igneous Kingsbury GradeTwin Peaks Granite is the most common rock type. It has larg...
SAND The sedimentary type of rock, sand is rock that has broken down into fine grains. They often fill other rock and are ...
METAMORPHIC GRANITE This is metamorphic granite within some sedimentary rock as well. The rock cycle process is breaking i...
PART 3 – LAW OF SUPERPOSITION Here you can see different layers from the bottom to top of the formation going back and for...
This formation was also great for explaining unconformities within the strata. You can see the white and grey strata that ...
REFERENCE S Topaz Lake (n.d.) Retrieved June 24, 2017, from http://www.ndow.org/Bodies_Of_Water/Topaz_Lake/ D. (1970, Janu...
