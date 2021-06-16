Successfully reported this slideshow.
Are you an accounting student or a business owner? Do you want to learn how to calculate notes payable, bond issuance, current and long term liabilities? Then you’ve come to the right place. We created this Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course because we realised that many people struggle when it comes to calculating such liabilities.

You will learn the description of notes payable and types of bonds and their characteristics. You will learn to do calculations like how to record the issuance of bonds, how to record bonds issued at a premium and at a discount, how to do present value (PV) calculations using formulas, tables and MS Excel.

You will also learn how to record bond retirement, how to create an amortisation table, adjusting entries for notes payable, how to record current and long term liabilities, calculate the effective amortization method and you’ll be able to Explain what a capital lease and operating lease is.

This is a great course for you if you are interested in learning about these accounting calculations. Enrol now if you’re interested!

  Are you an accounting student or a business owner? Do you want to learn how to calculate notes payable, bond issuance, current and long term liabilities? Then you've come to the right place. We created this Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course because we realised that many people struggle when it comes to calculating such liabilities. You will learn the description of notes payable and types of bonds and their characteristics. You will learn to do calculations like how to record the issuance of bonds, how to record bonds issued at a premium and at a discount, how to do present value (PV) calculations using formulas, tables and MS Excel. You will also learn how to record bond retirement, how to create an amortisation table, adjusting entries for notes payable, how to record current and long term liabilities,
  calculate the effective amortization method and you'll be able to Explain what a capital lease and operating lease is. This is a great course for you if you are interested in learning about these accounting calculations. Enrol now if you're interested! Aims & Goals Of The Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course From the Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course you will learn about: ● How to record the issuance of bonds and notes payable ● How to do Present Value calculations ● How to adjust entries, and build amortization tables related to notes payable and other accounting calculations and topics What Inside?
  3. 3. Who is this course for? The Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course is great for accounting students, finance students, business owners and people who want to learn about accounting. Career possibilities Knowing how to do these accounting calculations will help you in many ways. The Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course will help you kickstart your career as a: ● Accounts officer (average annual salary is £26,991 in the UK) ● Financial Analyst (average annual salary is £40,885 in the UK) ● Administrative Assistant (average salary is £20,108 in the UK) ● Retail Store Manager (average annual salary is £24,338 in the UK) ● Project Manager (average annual salary is £45,000 in the UK) ● Business Analyst (average annual salary is £42,618 in the UK) ● Data Journalist (average salary is £12 per hour in the UK) Requirements The Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course is open to all and it will be especially helpful if you have a basic understanding of financial accounting and debits and credits. There are no specific requirements and you can take the course from anywhere in the world. The course is accessible via any modern device with an internet connection and you can study at your own pace.
  4. 4. Certification After successfully completing the Accounting-Bonds Payable, Notes Payable, Liabilities Course by passing the assessment, you will be qualified to get a CPD accredited certificate. We provide both PDF and hardcopy certificates. You can get a PDF certificate for £4.99, a hardcopy certificate for £9.99, and both for only £11.99.

