Emotional intelligence and it's models

Models of emotional intelligence Psychology of individual differences BPH 202 SUBMITTED BY- Aishwarya Tyagi Roll no.7
Emotional Intelligence Emotional intelligence is the capability of individuals to recognize their own emotions and those o...
DEVELOPED BY PETER SALOVEY OF YALE UNIVERSITY AND JOHN MAYER OF UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE ABILITY MODEL 01 DEVELOPED BY ...
Ability Model The ability-based model views emotions as useful sources of information that help one to make sense of and n...
Ability Model- Example of emotion POSSIBLE ACTION REASONING EMOTION Anger Feel treated unfairly Peace- making Revenge With...
Ability Model- Manage emotions An Individual Must Understand emotions To convey information successfully
Mixed Model 1. Self-awareness – the ability to know one's emotions, strengths, weaknesses, drives, values and goals and re...
Emotional Intelligence Self Awareness Empathy Self Regulation/ Management Social Skills Mixed Model
Trait Model Basically, from this model, emotional intelligence is seen as an individual’s self-perceptions of their emotio...
Emotional Self- Perception Emotional Traits Part of an Individual’s personality Trait Model
Conclusion Emotional intelligence capacity to monitor one’s own and other people’s emotions, discriminate between emotions...
https://blog.cognifit.com/emotional-intelligence/ http://theimportanceofemotionalintelligence.weebly.com/the3models.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emotional_intelligence
