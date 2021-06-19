Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE SPARKS FOUNDATION GRIP(GRADUATE ROTATIONAL INTERNSHIP PROGRAM) By : Adrash Kumar Talent Acquisition (Human Resource) I...
TASK 1: Recruitment Article and Posts 2
Sources Of Recruitment 3
4
Internal Recruitment ▰ Internal recruitment involves generating active, voluntary participation of current employees. ▰ Cu...
External Recruitment ▰ When an organization has exhausted its internal supply of applicants, it must turn to external sour...
7
Recruitment Agencies ▰ Recruitment agencies help employers find the best possible job candidates. ▰ The gives the responsi...
Internships or Job Fairs ▰ An internship is a way the company can try individuals and then offer them permanent jobs. ▰ Jo...
How to get referrals from people on LinkedIn ▰ 3 steps need to be followed ○ Find the right person ○ Send the right messag...
Whom should you send the message ▰ Individuals who are working in your desired company. ▰ Individuals working in the same ...
What to message ▰ Get to the point. ▰ Cut the small talk. ▰ Give proper context. ▰ Your message needs to be informative. ▰...
Example: ▰ "Dear Charlie, I am interested in applying to positions 1, 2 and 3 in your company. Do you mind referring me fo...
Follow-up ▰ When your referral is filed, it takes a week or two to get the attention from the recruiting team. ▰ With the ...
Recruitment using social media ▰ The use of social media platforms to identify, engage the individuals the company want to...
▰ Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and other websites and blogs are powerful tools for social media...
Benefits: ▰ There are many key benefits of social media recruiting versus traditional ways of recruiting. ○ Connect with r...
○ Generates wide pool of candidates. ○ Increases diversity and mix of employees. 18
THANKYOU 19
Recruitment Articles and Posts

