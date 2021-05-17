Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TASK - RECRUITMENT ARTICLES AND POSTS SUBIA SYED
Different and Effective ways of Recruiting. Organizations employ a variety of recruitment tactics in order to attract the ...
The 12 most eﬀective recruitment tactics you should be aware of are- 1. Direct advertising 2. Talent pool databases 3. Emp...
How to ask for a referral on LinkedIn in 2021? There are three steps to receiving a successful LinkedIn referral: 1.Look f...
What should you send in the message? To choosing what to send, follow these DOs and DON'Ts. •Cut the small talk and get ri...
What to do after sending the message? You’ll almost certainly get a lot of recommendations from several outstanding people...
THANKYOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Recruiting & HR
20 views
May. 17, 2021

Task recruitment articles and posts

#GRIPMAY21

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Task recruitment articles and posts

  1. 1. TASK - RECRUITMENT ARTICLES AND POSTS SUBIA SYED
  2. 2. Different and Effective ways of Recruiting. Organizations employ a variety of recruitment tactics in order to attract the best employees. Each job has its own set of qualifications, and each organization has its own set of requirements. That implies firms must adopt hiring strategies that are compatible with their environment and appealing to the prospects they want. There are two types of recruitment- 1.Internal recruitment 2.External recruitment Internal or external recruitment drives: which is better? Neither one is superior to the other. Both have advantages and disadvantages, depending on your business and the position you need to fill. Internal recruitment, in a nutshell, is when you look for individuals from your current staff to fill a position. When you travel outside of your firm to hire people you’ve never met before, you’re doing external recruitment. New ideas, a fresh attitude, and renewed enthusiasm are all brought in through external recruitment.
  3. 3. The 12 most eﬀective recruitment tactics you should be aware of are- 1. Direct advertising 2. Talent pool databases 3. Employee referrals 4. Boomerang employees 5. Promotions and transfers 6. Employment exchanges 7. Recruitment agencies 8. Professional organizations 9. Internships and apprenticeships 10. Recruitment events 11. Word of mouth 12. Bulletin boards
  4. 4. How to ask for a referral on LinkedIn in 2021? There are three steps to receiving a successful LinkedIn referral: 1.Look for the appropriate individual. 2.Send the appropriate message 3.Following-up Whom should you send the message to? •Find people who work for the company you want to work for. •People who work in the same domain are preferred. As an example, if you’re a frontend developer, you should ask another frontend developer to refer you for the open position. Based on your resume and skills, they can make a better assessment of you •You can only send messages to a certain amount of individuals on LinkedIn. People who have been active on LinkedIn in the last month are preferred. A like/comment/post/share is an example of an activity.
  5. 5. What should you send in the message? To choosing what to send, follow these DOs and DON'Ts. •Cut the small talk and get right to the subject. Don’t start a conversation with a “Hi” and then wait for the other person to react. •Make sure the context is correct. Don’t just ask, “Can you refer me?” and leave it at that. •Maintain the message’s helpful character. Send your message with the correct job id and opening URL (from the company career page, LinkedIn, etc). •Make a template for yourself. It will be easier for you to apply to several roles if you use an appropriate referral message template that incorporates the above items.
  6. 6. What to do after sending the message? You’ll almost certainly get a lot of recommendations from several outstanding people if you send the appropriate message to the appropriate individuals. Because people are busy, they may not answer or even read your message right away. If you don’t hear back within a few days, send a follow-up message. Send no more than 2–3 follow-ups over the course of 10–15 days. If that doesn’t work, try looking for a referral from someone else.
  7. 7. THANKYOU

×