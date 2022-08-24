Abinash Raipur City Scan.pptx

3.
RAIPUR is the capital city of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
Raipur is also the administrative headquarters of Raipur district and Raipur
division, and the largest city of the state.
It was a part of Madhya Pradesh before the state of Chhattisgarh was formed
on 1 November 2000.
It has exponential industrial growth, and has become a major business hub in
central India.
The city is well connected with Rail, Road and Air network.
It is ranked 7th in Ease of Living Index 2019 by Union Ministry of Housing and
Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
Raipur Master Plan 2021 recognizes the need for planned development to
take the pressure off the downtown core and meet the need for green spaces
and bodies of water in that area.
The plan calls for dense housing in new subdivisions on the outskirts and well-
planned high-rise commercial and industrial development along the NH-6 as
well as on the north side of the city.
INTRODUCTION RAIPUR CITY :-
Raipur is located near the center of a large plain, sometimes referred as the "rice bowl of India", where
hundreds of varieties of rice are grown.
The Mahanadi River flows to the east of the city of Raipur, and the southern side has dense forests.
The Maikal Hills rise on the north-west of Raipur; on the north, the land rises and merges with the Chota
Nagpur Plateau, which extends north-east across Jharkhand state.
On the south of Raipur lies the Deccan Plateau.
GEOGRAPHY & CLIMATE:-
Raipur has a tropical wet and dry climate, temperatures remain moderate
throughout the year, except from March to June, which can be extremely
hot.
The temperature in April–May sometimes rises above 48 °C (118 °F). These
summer months also have dry and hot winds.
The city receives about 1,300 millimetres (51 in) of rain, mostly in the
monsoon season from late June to early October.
Winters last from November to January and are mild, although lows can fall
to 5 °C (41 °F) making it reasonably cold.
This case study elucidates the present status quo of the water and sanitation infrastructure in the city of Raipur,
Chhattisgarh.
The focus of this document is on nine key issues identified within the City Sanitation Plan (CSP) under the
National Urban Sanitation Policy (NUSP); like access to toilet, condition of waste water treatment &
management, solid waste management, institutional, governance and financial sustainability among others.
The concluding part of this document will entail information regarding post-CSP interventions by Deutsche
Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) that are aimed
towards ensuring sustainable sanitation practices and link up to the key issues identified.
RAIPUR CITY :-
The population growth and migrations
already has a great impact on city’s
lifestyle arising major issues related to
infrastructure sanitation and socio-
economic developments.
The major challenges are sanitation,
drainage, and waste management
around the city.
Key Issue 1: Inadequate and deficiently designed, operated & managed
individual and community toilets in the urban poor areas resulting in open
defecation and severe health impacts.
Key Issue 2: Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste in open areas and storm
water drains and unscientific management of the dump sites receiving the
waste from the entire city and lack of treatment and ultimate scientific
disposal
Key Issue 3: Higher risk due to improper septic tanks and seepage
management leading to contamination of water bodies/water supply
distribution system and incidences of water borne diseases.
Key Issue 4: The coverage of centralized sewer network in Raipur is
insufficient and the willingness of households to get connected low.
Key Issue 5: The existing sewage treatment system consisting of 7 oxidation
ponds is defunct and the total sewage generated in the city is untreated.
Key Issue 6: Poor maintenance and non-integration of the available storm
water drainage network renders it underutilized leading to a considerable
number of water logging areas and hence unhealthy conditions.
Key Issue 7: Sub-standard quality of water supplied or accessed in several
areas in the city.
Key Issue 8: The existing Institutional and Governance Framework of RMC is
not equipped adequately to administer the sanitation development and
management services
Key Issue 9: Existing financial management system doesn’t meet the demands
of the current and future sanitation requirements
Key Issue 10: Maintenance of beautification is lacking as there’s no strict
rules to vandalism and against sticking bills to city’s mural arts.
ISSUES RAIPUR CITY IS FACING:-
Lack of ample parking space in every corner of the city. Specially
in major market areas like Gol Bazar, Sastri Bazar & Sadar Bazar
areas increasing dense traffic and traffic congestions.
Lack of public transport leading people buy their own vehicle and
increasing the traffic day by day.
Lack of integrated traffic management system.
Awareness among the people regarding social, political and
environmental level.
Increasing informal sectors indulging into illegal activities.
Increasing pollution and degrading air quality.
Invalidated shops along side footpaths and roads narrowing down
the transit space.
Lack of safety provisions and convenience for risk zones like
railway crossing barricades, zebra crossing etc.
Unwanted, unnecessary and unfinished projects like sky walk etc.
at place disturbing present as well as future aspects and scope.
No plans to tackle environmental issues.
OTHER CHALLENGES THE CITY IS
FACING:-