Agosta mongols honors

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Mongols
I. Background A. The Mongols were nomads from the eastern steppe (fields) in loosely organized clans.
A. Around 1200, a clan leader named Temujin defeated rival clan leaders to unify the Mongols B. In 1206, he accepted the t...
 According to legend, Temujin was born with a blood clot in his fist. In his lifetime, his hands were covered with the bl...
III. The Mongol “War Machine” A. Mongols were skilled horsemen B. Weapons 1. bows, swords, javelins, hooked lances, canons...
C. Strategy- 1. Mock retreats tricked the enemy 2. Flag signals 3. Terrified enemies into surrender If a city refused to o...
D. Many areas invaded by the Mongols never recovered; their populations were wiped out. E. The Mongols also destroyed anci...
Mongol armies developed a system of signal flags used during battle. The black and white flags transmitted orders to Mongo...
 Each Mongol soldier wore a long silk undershirt. When hit with an arrow, he could remove it by carefully pulling on the ...
Mongol soldiers often died of infection from battle wounds caused, in part, to poor hygiene. Mongol warriors rarely washed...
IV. Vast Empire A. Genghis conquered Central Asia by 1225. B. The Mongols continued to conquer Asia.
C. By 1260, the Mongols had divided their huge empire into four regions, or khanates. A descendant of Genghis ruled each k...
D. While ferocious in war, Mongols were tolerant rulers.
V. The Pax Mongolia A. Mongol Peace B. The Mongols provided stability and order across Eurasia. C. Traders and travelers e...
D. Trade between Europe and Asia skyrocketed but disease, like the plague, also spread.
VI. Kublai Khan A. Genghiz Khan’s grandson. B. He founded the Yuan dynasty in China C. The Chinese resented him for reserv...
United China for the first time in over 300 years. Kublai’s Impact on China Opened Asia to greater trade on the Silk Road....
The walls were covered with gold and silver and the Dining Hall was so large that it could easily dine 6,000 people. The p...
D. Marco Polo, an Italian merchant, stayed in Kublai’s court for 17 years. He sparked interest in more trade with Asia whe...
VII. Decline A. Lands were too large and diverse to govern effectively.
B. Mongols had little experience in gov’t.
C. After the death of the Khans, the Mongols got pushed back behind the Great Wall.
D. The Russians resented the Mongols for centuries of isolation
Mongol EmpireTextbook – page 309 From World History: Connections to Today Prentice Hall, 2003
Agosta mongols honors
Agosta mongols honors
Agosta mongols honors
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Agosta mongols honors

9 views

Published on

Hi take this

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Agosta mongols honors

  1. 1. The Mongols
  2. 2. I. Background A. The Mongols were nomads from the eastern steppe (fields) in loosely organized clans.
  3. 3. A. Around 1200, a clan leader named Temujin defeated rival clan leaders to unify the Mongols B. In 1206, he accepted the title Genghis Khan, or “universal ruler.” II. Unification
  4. 4.  According to legend, Temujin was born with a blood clot in his fist. In his lifetime, his hands were covered with the blood of others. When Temujin was about nine, the Tatars, a rival clan, poisoned his father. When in manhood, he fought and defeated the Tatars, slaughtering every male taller than a cart axel. DON’T WRITE THIS!
  5. 5. III. The Mongol “War Machine” A. Mongols were skilled horsemen B. Weapons 1. bows, swords, javelins, hooked lances, canons (new technology used to defeat the Chinese)
  6. 6. C. Strategy- 1. Mock retreats tricked the enemy 2. Flag signals 3. Terrified enemies into surrender If a city refused to open its gates to him, he might kill the entire population upon capture DON’T WRITE THIS!
  7. 7. D. Many areas invaded by the Mongols never recovered; their populations were wiped out. E. The Mongols also destroyed ancient irrigation systems, so the land could not resettle.
  8. 8. Mongol armies developed a system of signal flags used during battle. The black and white flags transmitted orders to Mongol units who moved swiftly while confusing and overwhelming their disorganized opponents. At night, lanterns and flaming arrows were used in place of flags. DON’T WRITE THIS!
  9. 9.  Each Mongol soldier wore a long silk undershirt. When hit with an arrow, he could remove it by carefully pulling on the silk, which usually entered the wound with the arrow. Upon witnessing Mongols pulling arrows from their bodies, some became convinced that the Mongols were superhuman! DON’T WRITE THIS!
  10. 10. Mongol soldiers often died of infection from battle wounds caused, in part, to poor hygiene. Mongol warriors rarely washed. When they did, they used urine from their horses. Their clothing was often worn until it literally rotted off. DON’T WRITE THIS!
  11. 11. IV. Vast Empire A. Genghis conquered Central Asia by 1225. B. The Mongols continued to conquer Asia.
  12. 12. C. By 1260, the Mongols had divided their huge empire into four regions, or khanates. A descendant of Genghis ruled each khanate.
  13. 13. D. While ferocious in war, Mongols were tolerant rulers.
  14. 14. V. The Pax Mongolia A. Mongol Peace B. The Mongols provided stability and order across Eurasia. C. Traders and travelers enjoyed safety along the Silk Road.
  15. 15. D. Trade between Europe and Asia skyrocketed but disease, like the plague, also spread.
  16. 16. VI. Kublai Khan A. Genghiz Khan’s grandson. B. He founded the Yuan dynasty in China C. The Chinese resented him for reserving gov’t jobs for Mongols.
  17. 17. United China for the first time in over 300 years. Kublai’s Impact on China Opened Asia to greater trade on the Silk Road. Tolerated Chinese culture and made few changes to system of govern- ment. Built a new capital in China (Khanbalik), a sign that Kublai was emperor of China.
  18. 18. The walls were covered with gold and silver and the Dining Hall was so large that it could easily dine 6,000 people. The palace was made of cane supported by 200 silk cords, which could be taken to pieces and transported easily when the Emperor moved. There too, the Khan kept a stud of 10,000 white horses, whose milk was reserved for his family and for a tribe which had won a victory for Genghis Khan. DON’T WRITE THIS!
  19. 19. D. Marco Polo, an Italian merchant, stayed in Kublai’s court for 17 years. He sparked interest in more trade with Asia when he returned to Europe.
  20. 20. VII. Decline A. Lands were too large and diverse to govern effectively.
  21. 21. B. Mongols had little experience in gov’t.
  22. 22. C. After the death of the Khans, the Mongols got pushed back behind the Great Wall.
  23. 23. D. The Russians resented the Mongols for centuries of isolation
  24. 24. Mongol EmpireTextbook – page 309 From World History: Connections to Today Prentice Hall, 2003

×