General Ghulam Faruq Yaqubi CAN TEACH THE US LEADERS SOMETHING -ITS GREY MATTER THATS MISSING FROM US POLICY or is it simply deceiving its own public ?
Few know that most of the so called Mujahid heroes had secret protocols with DRA regime , this includes not only non Pashtuns but
many famous Pashtun so called Mujahid leaders General Ghulam Faruq Yaqubi-Sublime Genius, Outstanding Intelligence Operator
General Ghulam Faruq Yaqubi General Ghulam Farooq Yaqubi , a great human being and a committed leftist,head of KHAD from 1...
handed over Kabul by the leftists were and are run by old leftists. When Kabul was handed over to Mujahids they headed for...
documents were shifted to the USSR in 1989.
There is no doubt that the Russians had completely penetrated the so called
Mujahids by 1985 and the post 1992 Northern Alliance was a Russian created show.Just like Taliban were a Pakistani state s...
Iran sustained the Northern Alliance. Assasination of Ahmad Shah Massoud was clearly an insider attack and had no link wit...
All along USA was in contact with Haqqani group via the Haqqani residence near Indira Gandhi hospital in Wazeer Akbar Khan...
The WHOLE US war in Afghanistan had no strategic aim . All along the public was fooled with drone strikes against nobodies...
’
GENERAL GHULAM FARUQ YAQUBI COULD TEACH THE AMERICANS SOME LESSONS

GENERAL GHULAM FARUQ YAQUBI COULD TEACH THE AMERICANS SOME LESSONS

  1. 1. General Ghulam Faruq Yaqubi CAN TEACH THE US LEADERS SOMETHING -ITS GREY MATTER THATS MISSING FROM US POLICY or is it simply deceiving its own public ? Agha H Amin
  2. 2. Few know that most of the so called Mujahid heroes had secret protocols with DRA regime , this includes not only non Pashtuns but
  3. 3. many famous Pashtun so called Mujahid leaders General Ghulam Faruq Yaqubi-Sublime Genius, Outstanding Intelligence Operator Agha H Amin
  4. 4. General Ghulam Faruq Yaqubi General Ghulam Farooq Yaqubi , a great human being and a committed leftist,head of KHAD from 1986 to 1992 made a brilliant plan in 1986.To infiltrate the so called Mujahids with leftists slowly and gradually.The Northern Alliance parties who were
  5. 5. handed over Kabul by the leftists were and are run by old leftists. When Kabul was handed over to Mujahids they headed for the Ministry of National Security (KHAD) and shot General Yaqubi dead.Later they falsely proclaimed that he had committed suicide.The Mujahids destroy many secret documents but an Afghan intelligence colonel disclosed that many
  6. 6. documents were shifted to the USSR in 1989.
  7. 7. There is no doubt that the Russians had completely penetrated the so called
  8. 8. Mujahids by 1985 and the post 1992 Northern Alliance was a Russian created show.Just like Taliban were a Pakistani state show all along from the start in 1994. However a stage came when in 1998 Russians abandoned Northern Alliance. During this critical time from 1998 to 2001 only
  9. 9. Iran sustained the Northern Alliance. Assasination of Ahmad Shah Massoud was clearly an insider attack and had no link with Al Qaeda.Massoud was too independent for the Americans and was thus eliminated in September 2001. Some figures like Haqqani were all along used by the USA to fool its public.
  10. 10. All along USA was in contact with Haqqani group via the Haqqani residence near Indira Gandhi hospital in Wazeer Akbar Khan. Most interestingly when an Afghan intelligence colonel having a blood feud to settle with Haqqani approached NATO with 8 figure coordinates of haqqani , NATO showed no interest in eliminating him (2006).
  11. 11. The WHOLE US war in Afghanistan had no strategic aim . All along the public was fooled with drone strikes against nobodies while US forces were pointlessly sent to Helmand and Kunnar and distributed in penny packets like sitting ducks.
