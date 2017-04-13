MOTIVATION By INIYAN JANANI JAYADHARSHINI JOHN VIYAGUL PRIYAN
Meaning of Motivation: Motivation is derived from the Latin word “MOTI” means “to move” and “VATION” means “to activate”.
DEFINITIONS OF MOTIVATION: Motivation refers to the states within a person or animal that drives Behaviour towards some go...
NATURE OF MOTIVATION:  Based on Motives  Affected by Motivating  Goal directed behaviour  Related to satisfaction  Pe...
THEORIES OF MOTIVATION EQUITY THEORY EXPECTANCY THEORY
EQUITY THEORY
Introduction to Equity Theory  First Developed in 1963 by John Stacey Adams.  Employer used to maintain equity between t...
Individual’s outcome < Other’s outcome Individual’s input Other’s input INEQUITY ANGER Individual’s outcome = Other’s outc...
INPUTS & OUTPUTS Inputs Outputs 1.Individual’s contribution 1. Individual’s return to an to an Organisation Organisation 2...
Consequences of Inequity  They change their Inputs.  They change their Outcomes.  They distort perceptions.  They choo...
EXPECTANCY THEORY
 It is one of the motivation theory. It first proposed by VICTOR VROOM Of the Yale School of Management.  This theory ex...
Vroom introduces three variables within the Expectancy theory which are  Expectancy (E)  Instrumentality (I)  Valence (...
Expectancy Model: Components Expectancy: The degree to which you expect that hard work will lead to good performance or hi...
Effort Performance Expectancy Instru- mentality Valence of Rewards Rewards Skills and abilities Job Performance Role perce...
THANK YOU
Motivation

In Organisational Behavior, Motivation is very much important.

Motivation

×