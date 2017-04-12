COMPUTER FORENSICS BY – SARFRAJ ANSARI
1.INTRODUCTION 1.1 DEFINITION “Forensic computing is the process of identifying, preserving, analyzing and presenting digi...
1.2 CHARECTERISTICS OF COMPUTER FORENSICS • IDENTIFYING • PRESERVING • ANALYZING • PRESENTING
1.3 NEEDS OF COMPUTER FORENSICS oTo produce evidence in the court that can lead to the punishment of the actual. oTo ensur...
1.4 HISTORY OF COMPUTER FORENSICS o Began to evolve more than 30 years ago in US when law enforcement and military investi...
1.5 GOAL OF COMPUTER FORENSICS o The main goal of computer forensic experts is not only to find the criminal but also to f...
2. CYBER CRIME & EVIDENCE 2.1 CYBER CRIME Cyber crime occurs when information technology is used to commit or conceal an o...
• TYPES OF CYBER CRIME o Breech of Computer Security o Fraud/Theft o Copyright Violations o Identity Theft o Narcotics Inv...
2.2 DIGITAL EVIDENCE “Any data that is recorded or preserved on any medium in or by a computer system or other similar dev...
2.2.1 TYPES OF DIGITAL EVIDENCE 1) PERSISTANT DATA, Meaning data that remains intact when the computer is turned off. E.g....
2.2.2. 5 RULES OF EVIDENCES 1) Admissible, • Must be able to be used in court or elsewhere. 2) Authentic, • Evidence relat...
2.3 TOP 10 LOCATION FOR EVIDENCE 1) Internet History Files 2) Temporary Internet Files 3) Slack/Unallocated Space 4) Buddy...
3.COMPUTER FORENSICS METHODOLOGY 1) Shut Down the Computer 2) Document the Hardware Configuration of The System 3) Transpo...
CONT… 8) Evaluate the Windows Swap File 9) Evaluate File Slack 10) Evaluate Unallocated Space (Erased Files) 11) Search Fi...
4. APPLICATIONS OF COMPUTER FORENSICS 4.1 APPLICATIONS • FINANCIAL FRAUD DETECTION • CRIMINAL PROSECUTION • CIVIL LITIGATI...
4.2 Skills Required For Computer Forensics Application o Programming or computer-related experience o Broad understanding ...
CONCLUSION
This field will enable crucial electronic evidence to be found, whether it was lost, deleted, damaged, or hidden, and used...
THANK YOU
×