Gastronomia del Vallès Oriental Pau P. Xavi Aitana Carla
Explicar com és la gastronomia del Vallès Oriental. En el Vallès Oriental ha sigut sempre una terra de pas per a els que t...
Enumerar els productes típics i tradicionals del V.O. Fer una llista d’uns 10. Borregos de Cardedeu Pedres del Montseny Ga...
Buscar plats típics del V.O Carquinyolis, de Caldes de Montbui. borregos, a Cardedeu. Pedres del Montseny. Garrics De la G...
Copiar tres receptes posant atenció a la quantitat de cada ingredient i per quantes persones és al recepta. Empedrat de mo...
Sopa de fredolics La sopa de fredolics és un plat típic del Vallès Oriental, que ben feta té un gust exquisit. Ingredients...
Els cartinyolis. Aquest menjar és un postres tradicional del Vallès Oriental. Consta d’aquest ingredients: ● 175g de farin...
Tria una de les receptes anteriors. Sopa de fredolics Per a tota la classe. De fredolics necessitem 500g, de pa tallat i l...
Buscar Restaurants de la comarca del V.O. Restaurant el petit mont vell- Granollers Restaurant casa font d’Europa- la roca...
Ordenar la informació en una taula. Restaurant el petit mont bell Està situat a la carretera Masnou a Granollers, al km 8,...
Fer una conclusió de com és la Gastronomia al Vallès Oriental La gastronomia es tradicional i moderna els aliments que es ...
  1. 1. Gastronomia del Vallès Oriental Pau P. Xavi Aitana Carla
  2. 2. Explicar com és la gastronomia del Vallès Oriental. En el Vallès Oriental ha sigut sempre una terra de pas per a els que traginaven a Catalunya.
  3. 3. Enumerar els productes típics i tradicionals del V.O. Fer una llista d’uns 10. Borregos de Cardedeu Pedres del Montseny Garrits de la garriga Sadurnins de Sant Celoni La coca de vidre Galetes de Sant Llorenç Empedrats de mongetes de pedres Sopa de pedrolins Carquinyolis del Vallès Anna de can mongetes de ganxet
  4. 4. Buscar plats típics del V.O Carquinyolis, de Caldes de Montbui. borregos, a Cardedeu. Pedres del Montseny. Garrics De la Garriga. Codinets de Sant Feliu Celonins de Montseny
  5. 5. Copiar tres receptes posant atenció a la quantitat de cada ingredient i per quantes persones és al recepta. Empedrat de mongetes de ganxetes L’empedrat és una amanida senzilla i refrescant molt típica a comarca del Vallès Oriental. És un plat fàcil de fer i molt nutritiu que consta d’aquests ingredients: ● 300g de mongetes del ganxet. ● 400g de tonyina amb oli o bacallà remullat. ● 4tomaquets d’amanida. ● 1pebrot verd o vermell. ● 4ous durs. ● 2-3 cebes tendres. ● Olives negres. ● Oli, sal i pebre. ● Vinagre de modena
  6. 6. Sopa de fredolics La sopa de fredolics és un plat típic del Vallès Oriental, que ben feta té un gust exquisit. Ingredients: ● 250g de fredolics. ● 200g de pa tallat a llesques primes. ● 1l d’aigua o brou vegetal. ● 1 ceba. ● Avellanes torrades, 1all, julivert i uns brins de safrà(per la picada) ● Oli, sal i pebre.
  7. 7. Els cartinyolis. Aquest menjar és un postres tradicional del Vallès Oriental. Consta d’aquest ingredients: ● 175g de farina ● 100g de sucre. ● 1 ou. ● 100g d’ametlles creues amb pela o 100g de nous. ● Llevat en pols (sobre) . ● Ratlladures de llimona per aromatitzar. ● Canyella en pols(2 cullerades).
  8. 8. Tria una de les receptes anteriors. Sopa de fredolics Per a tota la classe. De fredolics necessitem 500g, de pa tallat i llesques primes necessitem 400g, 2 litres d’aigua i 2 cebes.
  9. 9. Buscar Restaurants de la comarca del V.O. Restaurant el petit mont vell- Granollers Restaurant casa font d’Europa- la roca Cuynes- Sant Celoni
  10. 10. Ordenar la informació en una taula. Restaurant el petit mont bell Està situat a la carretera Masnou a Granollers, al km 8,5. El menjar que fan és tradicional. Restaurant casa font d’Europa Està situat al Camí Ral de la Mercè, 468 a la roca El menjar és tradicional Cuynes Està situat a el carrer de Marià Sans, 20 a Sant Celoni El menjar és tradicional.
  11. 11. Fer una conclusió de com és la Gastronomia al Vallès Oriental La gastronomia es tradicional i moderna els aliments que es troben principalment son: productes frescos i que venen de l’hort.

