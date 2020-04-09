Zmr Heating Hontrol 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEATING CONTROL
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 What is a heating Control for The Controller is the BRAIN of your Heating system Ener...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Heat Losses from Buildings Ti=20°C To=0°C Heat Losses 2m 0m Flow of Water ∆H=2m ∆T1=T...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Ti=20°C To=0°C 2000W 2000W 2m 0m 2000l/h 2000l/h How to maintain the indoor temperatu...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 To=0°C 2m 0m 0l/h What if we turned the heating system OFF Ti=20°C 0W 1.5m 1m 0.5m Ti...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Ti=20°C To=0°C 2000W 2000W Ts=80°C Tr=60°C >80°C Design Temperature Tm=70°C Design Te...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Variable Flow Temperature Ti=20°C 2000W Tm=70°C Ti=20°C Ti=20°C To=0°C To=8°C To=12°C...
Types of CONTROL
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 No control Mechanical Electro mechanical Weather- compensated heating controllers IoT...
Mechanical CONTROL
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Thermostatic Radiator Valve Swimming pool Bathroom Work room or children’s bedroom Li...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Thermostatic Radiator Valve Installation Underfloor convector Built-in cabinet Incorr...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Mechanical Control Valves
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Thermostatic Mixing Valve MIN T
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Return Temperature Limiter
Electro-Mechanical CONTROL
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 STB Boiler Basic Controller
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 SPDT Thermostat (single-pole, double-throw)
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Room thermostat
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Advanced Room thermostat
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Door opening zone 20cm Min Room Thermostat Installation
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Electromechanical Control Applications
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 21 18 23 23 21 21 18 Individual Room Thermostat
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Connecting Block
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Room Temperature Indoor Temperature To Tday Tnight Dwellings Living, Bed room, Kitche...
Weather-compensated heating controllers
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Outdoor Reset
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Heating Curve Ti=20°C Tm=70°C To=0°C Ts=80°C Tr=60°C Ti=20°C To=20°C Tm=20°C Ts=20°C ...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Heating Curve Stiffness (Slope) Slope = Rise Run = y2 − y1 x2 − x1 (𝒙 𝟐, 𝒚 𝟐) (𝒙 𝟏, 𝒚...
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Different Heating Systems
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Outdoor Reset
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Day Setback and Night Setback
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Temperature Control
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Boiler Control
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Controllers
Hot Water Production
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Domestic Hot Water Control
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Scalding LegionellaDHWSafeTemperature Domestic Hot Water Areas of Risk
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 DHWControl DHWCirculation DHWPriority SolarWaterHeating Domestic Hot Water Control
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 DHWOptimizationDHWSetback OptimumStart Domestic Hot Water Control HWDesinfection
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Forced Circulation
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Forced Circulation
IoT Controller
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 IOT
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 WIFI Room thermostat
Electrical Valves
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Spring Loaded valve with Actuator
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Spring Loaded valve – Diverting only
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Ball Motorized Valve
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Solenoid Valve
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Three way Mixing Valves – Spring Loaded
HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Three way Mixing Valves – Motorized
2019 ISO 9001:2015 By Bureau Veritas. 2019 Energy Globe Award - Austria 2018 EGBC - Mena Green Building Award Dubai 2019 A...
Zmr Heating Hontrol 2020

  1. 1. HEATING CONTROL
  2. 2. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 What is a heating Control for The Controller is the BRAIN of your Heating system Energy Saving Thermal Comfort Longer life for your system Ease of Use
  3. 3. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Heat Losses from Buildings Ti=20°C To=0°C Heat Losses 2m 0m Flow of Water ∆H=2m ∆T1=Ti-To=20°C
  4. 4. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Ti=20°C To=0°C 2000W 2000W 2m 0m 2000l/h 2000l/h How to maintain the indoor temperature
  5. 5. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 To=0°C 2m 0m 0l/h What if we turned the heating system OFF Ti=20°C 0W 1.5m 1m 0.5m Ti=15°CTi=10°CTi=5°C 2000W1500W1000W500W
  6. 6. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Ti=20°C To=0°C 2000W 2000W Ts=80°C Tr=60°C >80°C Design Temperature Tm=70°C Design Temperature 80-60/20 ∆T2=Tm-Ti ∆T2=50°C 80°C 60°C 80°C 65°C 75°C 60°C 75°C 65°C
  7. 7. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Variable Flow Temperature Ti=20°C 2000W Tm=70°C Ti=20°C Ti=20°C To=0°C To=8°C To=12°C 2000W 1200W 800W ∆T1=20°C High season ∆T1=12°C Medium season ∆T1=8°C Low season 1200W Tm=50°C 800W Tm=40°C ∆T2=50°C ∆T2=30°C ∆T2=20°C
  8. 8. Types of CONTROL
  9. 9. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 No control Mechanical Electro mechanical Weather- compensated heating controllers IoT ON/OFF Switch Thermostatic Radiator Valve Mechanical Actuator Room thermostat SPDT thermostat Manual Radiator Valve Low pressure switch Boiler Control STB Actuator Timer Connecting Block Electronic Controller Room Sensor Room Controller Immersion Sensor Outdoor Sensor WIFI Thermostat WIFI Controller Online Server Mobile Application Types of Heating control
  10. 10. Mechanical CONTROL
  11. 11. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Thermostatic Radiator Valve Swimming pool Bathroom Work room or children’s bedroom Living or dining rooms (Basic setting) Hobby room, bedroom All rooms at night (nighttime reduction) Stairway, vestibule Basement/cellar rooms (frost protection setting) Kitchen, corridor
  12. 12. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Thermostatic Radiator Valve Installation Underfloor convector Built-in cabinet Incorrect The thermo- static head with built-in sensor may not be mounted vertically. Correct The remote sen- sor enables an unhindered reading of the air temperature in the room. Correct Circulation of air around the thermostatic head is not hindered. Incorrect The thermosta- tic head with built-in sensor may not be covered by curtains. Supply Return 3/4” 25 100 50 30
  13. 13. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Mechanical Control Valves
  14. 14. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Thermostatic Mixing Valve MIN T
  15. 15. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Return Temperature Limiter
  16. 16. Electro-Mechanical CONTROL
  17. 17. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 STB Boiler Basic Controller
  18. 18. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 SPDT Thermostat (single-pole, double-throw)
  19. 19. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Room thermostat
  20. 20. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Advanced Room thermostat
  21. 21. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Door opening zone 20cm Min Room Thermostat Installation
  22. 22. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Electromechanical Control Applications
  23. 23. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 21 18 23 23 21 21 18 Individual Room Thermostat
  24. 24. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Connecting Block
  25. 25. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Room Temperature Indoor Temperature To Tday Tnight Dwellings Living, Bed room, Kitchen, Dining, Dressing room 21 °C 17 °C Bath, Shower 23 °C 17 °C Entrance, Release, Corridor, Stairway, laundry, Store 18 °C 15 °C Schools, Universities Classroom, Library, Permanence 19 to 21 °C 15 °C Access, Halls, Releases, Circulations, Stairway 15 °C 12 °C Gymnasium, Workshops 18 °C 15 °C Light workshops 21 °C 17 °C Shower 23 °C 17 °C Polyvalent rooms, Restaurants 18 °C 15 °C Dorms, chambers, Cloakroom 21 °C 17 °C Administration, Ganitor 21 °C 17 °C Indoor Temperature To Tday Tnight Offices Offices 21 °C 17 °C Hospital, Private clinic Patients rooms 20 - 22 °C 17 °C Operating rooms 26 °C Rooms of radio 22 °C Rooms of consultation 22 °C Rooms of breeding of the premature ones 25 - 30 °C Infants 22 °C Rooms of spectacle Removed external clothing 18 °C Preserved external clothing 14 °C
  26. 26. Weather-compensated heating controllers
  27. 27. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Outdoor Reset
  28. 28. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Heating Curve Ti=20°C Tm=70°C To=0°C Ts=80°C Tr=60°C Ti=20°C To=20°C Tm=20°C Ts=20°C Tr=20°C OutsidedesignTemperature Supply design Temperature Desired Room Temperature DesiredRoomTemperature
  29. 29. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Heating Curve Stiffness (Slope) Slope = Rise Run = y2 − y1 x2 − x1 (𝒙 𝟐, 𝒚 𝟐) (𝒙 𝟏, 𝒚 𝟏) 𝐒 = 𝐓𝐬 − 𝐓𝐢 𝐓𝐢 − 𝐓𝐨
  30. 30. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Different Heating Systems
  31. 31. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Outdoor Reset
  32. 32. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Day Setback and Night Setback
  33. 33. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Temperature Control
  34. 34. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Boiler Control
  35. 35. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Controllers
  36. 36. Hot Water Production
  37. 37. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Domestic Hot Water Control
  38. 38. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Scalding LegionellaDHWSafeTemperature Domestic Hot Water Areas of Risk
  39. 39. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 DHWControl DHWCirculation DHWPriority SolarWaterHeating Domestic Hot Water Control
  40. 40. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 DHWOptimizationDHWSetback OptimumStart Domestic Hot Water Control HWDesinfection
  41. 41. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Forced Circulation
  42. 42. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Forced Circulation
  43. 43. IoT Controller
  44. 44. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 IOT
  45. 45. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
  46. 46. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
  47. 47. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
  48. 48. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Kelvin
  49. 49. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 WIFI Room thermostat
  50. 50. Electrical Valves
  51. 51. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Spring Loaded valve with Actuator
  52. 52. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Spring Loaded valve – Diverting only
  53. 53. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Ball Motorized Valve
  54. 54. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Solenoid Valve
  55. 55. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Three way Mixing Valves – Spring Loaded
  56. 56. HEATING CONTROLZMERLY ACADEMY - 2020 Three way Mixing Valves – Motorized
  57. 57. 2019 ISO 9001:2015 By Bureau Veritas. 2019 Energy Globe Award - Austria 2018 EGBC - Mena Green Building Award Dubai 2019 AEE - Best Corporate Energy Management in the Middle East - Washington 2019 UNDP, IPT - Energy Awareness Award - Lebanon www.zmerly.com Thank you ‫مالحظة‬:،‫محفوظة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫لدينا‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تعميم‬ ‫بهدف‬ ‫التوزيع‬ ‫و‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫بإمكانكم‬‫فائدة‬.

