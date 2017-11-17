- 1 - [2017-01호] 청년민중당 이슈브리핑 2017.11.14 □ 청년주거관련 1. 신촌 낡은 모텔이 창업·주거 공간으로…청년창업꿈터 첫선 (17.11.13) 서울 신촌 지역의 낡은 모텔이 리모델링 공사를 거쳐...
[청년민중당] 청년이슈브리핑 (2017 1호)

[청년민중당] 청년이슈브리핑 (2017 1호)

[청년민중당] 청년이슈브리핑 (2017 1호)

  1. 1. - 1 - [2017-01호] 청년민중당 이슈브리핑 2017.11.14 □ 청년주거관련 1. 신촌 낡은 모텔이 창업·주거 공간으로…청년창업꿈터 첫선 (17.11.13) 서울 신촌 지역의 낡은 모텔이 리모델링 공사를 거쳐 청년 창업자를 위한 업무·주거 공간으로 탈바꿈했다. 서울시는 서대문구 연세로2다길 11-3 옛 '샤인모텔' 건물에 지하 1층, 지상 3층 연 면적 348.6㎡ 규모의 '청년창업꿈터'를 개설했다고 13일 밝혔다. 청년창업꿈터는 '창업을 꿈꾸는 청년이 함께 미래에 도전하고 소통하며 에너지를 뿜는 꿈의 공 간'이라는 의미로, 시민 공모를 통해 선정된 이름이다. 이곳에 입주하는 청년창업기업 8곳은 최 대 2년간 임대료 없이 전기, 수도, 가스 등 관리비만 실비로 부담하면 된다. 2. 부산시, 노인-청년 ‘동거동락 사업’ 추진 (17.11.09) 부산에 혼자 사는 노인 집의 빈방을 개조해 청년과 함께 사는 공동생활주택(셰어하우스)이 생긴 다. 노인 고독사를 예방하고 청년 주거난을 해결하는 데도 도움이 될 것으로 기대된다. 부산시는 12일 이 같은 ‘동거동락(同居同樂)’ 사업을 본격적으로 추진한다고 밝혔다. 내년 1월까지 셰어하 우스 5채에 15가구를 조성해 시범 운영해보고 신청 수요와 운영 결과를 검토해 사업을 확대할지 결정한다. 동거동락 사업에는 GS건설 직원들이 사회공헌을 위해 모은 돈 5000만 원과 시 보조금 1000만 원을 투입한다. 앞서 시는 7월 공유경제촉진사업의 일환으로 주요 건설사에 공동사업을 제안했고 GS건설이 참여 의사를 밝혔다. 신청 대상은 부산에 사는 60세 이상 중 방 2개 이상과 함께 쓸 수 있는 주방, 거실, 화장실을 갖춘 1층 또는 2층 주택을 보유한 시민이다. 채당 1000만∼1500 만 원을 들여 장판과 싱크대 등을 리모델링해 준다. 냉장고 세탁기 등 공동생활집기도 원룸 수준 으로 마련해줄 계획이다. 건강상의 이유로 잦은 안부 확인이 필요한 어르신 주택이 우선 대상이 다. 다음 달 20일까지 신청하면 된다. 지난달 기준 부산 지역 홀몸노인은 10만2000여 명이다. 개조된 주택은 부산 대학생과 부산에 주소를 둔 취업준비생(18∼29세)에게 주변 시세의 3분의 1 수준으로 임대한다. 3. 강남구청에 '발목 잡힌' 역세권 청년주택 (17.11.10) 박원순 서울시장의 대표적 청년주거 정책인 역세권 청년주택 사업이 ‘구청 반대’에 발목 잡혔다. 강남구청이 건축심의에서 역세권 청년주택 사업에 제동을 걸었다. 서울시와 긴장관계에 있는 강
  2. 2. - 2 - 남권 자치구에서 이 같은 일이 줄을 이을 가능성이 있다는 우려가 나온다. … 역세권 청년주택 사업의 구청 리스크는 이제 시작에 불과하다는 것이 업계의 평가다. 구청의 인허가권 비중이 큰 비촉진지구 사업장이 전체의 59%인 데다 대부분 구청의 건축심의를 앞두고 있어서다. … 한 청 년주택 사업자는 “서울시의 인허가는 빠르게 이뤄졌지만 구청 단계로 넘어가면 허송세월하기 일 쑤”라고 말했다. 합정역 청년주택은 마포구청의 인허가가 길어지면서 올 2월 계획했던 착공이 7 개월이나 미뤄졌다. □ 청년정책관련 1. 청년일자리 예산 촘촘한가 (17.11.12) ① 중소기업 청년 추가 고용장려금 (http://www.segye.com/view/20171104000952 ) ② 청년내일채움공제 (http://www.segye.com/view/20171107002055 ) ③ 청년구직촉진수당 지원 방식 (http://www.segye.com/newsView/20171112000507 ) [중소기업 청년 추가 고용장려금] 예정처에 따르면 정부는 중소기업이 청년 3명을 정규직으로 채 용할 경우 한명 분 임금을 지원하는 중소기업 추가채용 제도를 내년에 2만명으로 늘린다. ‘중소 기업 청년고용 장려금 사업’으로 불린다. 청년을 정규직으로 3명 고용한 중소기업에 한 명 분의 임금 전액을 연간 2000만 원 한도로 3년간 지원한다. 기업당 세 명 분까지 지원한다. 청년 9명 을 채용하는 중소기업은 연간 6000만원씩 3년간 총 1억8000만원을 지원받을 수 있는 셈이다. 원래 이 사업은 올해 추경 예산에서 처음 도입됐다. 3000명을 지원하기 위해 추경 예산이 48억 원 편성됐다. [청년내일채움공제] 청년이 중소기업에 다니면서 월 12만5000원씩 2년간 300만원을 적립하면 정 부(900만원)와 기업(400만원)이 돈을 보태 2년 후에 1600만원을 준다. 기업은 정부로부터 700만 원을 지원받아 400만원은 근로자 자산형성으로 적립하고 300만원은 인건비 등으로 쓴다. 2016 년 청년인턴제 사업에서 1만명을 대상으로 시범사업으로 추진됐다가 2017년 5만5000명을 대상 으로 신규사업으로 편성됐다. 내년에는 6만 명으로 확대된다. 예정처는 청년내일채움공제 사업에 대해 “2017년 집행상황을 고려해 2018년 예산을 집행 가능한 수준으로 조정하는 것이 필요하다” 고 지적했다. [청년구직촉진수당 지원 방식] 취업성공패키지지원 사업은 ‘진단 ·상담 → 의욕증진 및 능력개발 → 알선’의 3단계 지원 사업이다. 2018년 예산안은 전년 대비 20.8% 증가한 5329억 원이다. 이 중 청년구직촉진수당은 취업성공패키지에 참여하는 청년(18∼34세)이 3단계 구직 활동시 수당(월
  3. 3. - 3 - 30만원씩 3개월)을 지원하는 사업이다. 올해 일자리 추경 예산에서부터 신규 반영됐다. □ 청년이슈관련 1. 청년 자영업자 10명 중 6명, 창업 2년 안에 문 닫는다. (17.11.12) 12일 한국고용정보원이 발간하는 고용이슈 9월호에 실린 '늘어나고 있는 청년 자영업자'(황광훈 책임연구원)에 따르면 청년들의 자영업 지속기간은 평균 31개월에 불과했다. 1년 미만이 30.1%, 1년 이상∼2년 미만은 25.2%로 창업 후 2년도 안 돼 폐업하는 경우가 55.3%에 달했다. 2년 이 상∼4년 미만은 22.9%, 4년 이상은 21.8%였다. 이번 연구는 청년패널조사 자료를 활용해 청년 자영업자들의 특성을 분석한 것이다. 청년패널조사는 2007년 당시 만15∼29세인 1만명을 표본으 로 추출해 이들의 학교생활, 취업 등 사회경제 활동 등을 매년 추적한 것이다. 청년 자영업자의 월평균 소득은 226만 7000원이었다. 남성은 253만 5000원, 여성은 199만 8000원으로 남녀 소득격차가 50만원을 넘었다. 산업별로는 생계형 소자본 창업이 많은 도소매· 음식업(40.6%) 비중이 높았다. 직업별로는 영업·판매직(35.1%), 서비스 관련직(18.2%), 교육·법률 관련직(17.8%)이 많았다. 학력은 대졸 이상(36.9), 고졸 이하(36.0%), 전문대졸(27.1%) 등의 순이 었다. 2. 학자금에…주거비에…허덕이는 20대 청춘들 (17.11.05) 5일 금융위원회 등이 전국 만 19~31세 성인 남녀 중 대학생이 아닌 청년 850명과 전국 대학생 850명 등 총 1700명을 대상으로 한 실태조사에 따르면 대학생의 월평균 수입은 50만 1000원이 었다. 수입원(복수 응답)은 부모님 등의 용돈(88.4%)과 아르바이트 수입(30.4%)이 다수를 차지했 다. 급여는 1.4%, 사업소득은 0.2%였다. 반면 월평균 지출은 102만 2000원이다. 등록금 등 교육비가 55만 4000원으로 절반 이상이었다. 이 밖에 생활비 36만 8000원, 주거비 9만 6000원 등의 순이었다. 연간 학자금은 응답자의 74.4%가 500만∼1000만원이라고 답했고, 학자금 납부는 88.1%가 부모에게 의존했다. http://news.naver.com/main/read.nhn?mode=LSD&mid=sec&oid=081&aid=0002866477&si d1=001
  4. 4. - 4 - □ 대학이슈관련 1. 사립대학들 "입학금 단계적 폐지 유예"…교육부 장관에 통보(17.11.12) 교육부로부터 입학금 단계적 폐지 계획을 보내달라는 내용의 공문을 받은 사립대학들이 이에 강력히 반발하며 공문 발송 시한인 13일을 하루 앞두고 집단 행동에 나섰다. 12일 교육부에 따 르면 전국 156개 사립대 총장이 참여하는 한국사립대학총장협의회(사총협)는 이달 7일 "사립대학 이 교육부로 (입학금 단계적 감축 계획을)통보하는 것을 당분간 유예토록 공지했음을 알린다"는 내용이 담긴 공문을 교육부 장관 앞으로 보냈다. 2. 대학, 졸업유예자에 강제로 수업료 못 받는다 (17.11.13) 대학들이 취업 준비를 위해 졸업을 유예하는 학생들에게 강제로 필요 없는 수업을 듣게 하고 수업료를 받는 관행이 금지될 전망이다. 정부는 이르면 내년부터 대학의 졸업유예자 수업 강제 이수를 금지하는 방안을 추진한다. 12일 교육계에 따르면, 교육부는 22일 국회 교육문화체육관광 위원회 법안심사소위원회에서 졸업유예 학생에게 대학이 추가 학점 이수를 강제할 수 없도록 하 는 정부안을 내놓을 예정이다. 지난해 안민석 더불어민주당 의원이 발의한 고등교육법 개정안을 큰 틀에서 받아들이는 대신 일부 보완책을 추가하는 형식이다. 이 법안이 통과되면 극심한 취업 난 속에 졸업을 미룬 학생들이 ‘울며 겨자 먹기’로 내야 했던 추가 수업료 부담이 없어진다. 졸 업유예제도는 학점 이수 등 졸업요건을 충족했음에도 학교 승인을 받아 1~4학기 가량 졸업을 미 룰 수 있는 제도다. 졸업생보다는 대학생 신분을 유지하는 것이 취업에 더 유리하다는 인식이 많 아 미취업 학생들이 보편적으로 이용하고 있다. 하지만 올해 1학기 기준 졸업유예제도를 운영중 인 전국 103개교(졸업유예자 1만2,698명) 중 67개 학교가 졸업유예생들에게 의무적으로 추가 학 점을 이수하게 했으며, 이렇게 받은 수업료만 25억원이 넘는다. 1학점 짜리 수업을 들으면서 70 만원 가량을 내기도 한다. (http://www.hankookilbo.com/v/4b7f295335fb434488ff29904d5a8f69 ) □ 청소년관련 1. “특성화고 학생 차별 말아야” 거리로 나선 학생들 (17.11.11) 11일 전국 특성화고·마이스터고 학생, 현장실습생으로 구성된 ‘특성화고등학생 권리 연합회’가 서울 종로 평화시장에서 창립대회를 열었다. 특성화고등학생 권리 연합회측은 사전 보도자료를 통해 “평화시장은 47년 전 전태일 열사가 분신한 장소이자 근로기준법의 보호를 받지 못한 채 장시간·저임금 노동에 혹사당하던 10대의 노동자들이 일하던 장소”라며 “47년이 지난 현재에도 여전히 직업계고 학생들에 대한 차별과 무시, 청소년 노동에 대한 제도적 보호가 이루어지고 있
  5. 5. - 5 - 지 않은 현실을 바꾸고 권리를 찾기 위한 첫 출발의 장소로 선정했다”고 밝혔다. 특성화고등학생 권리 연합회는 지난 7월26일 구의역 9-4 승강장에서 첫 기자회견을 열고 “제2의 구의역 김군, 전주 콜센터 현장실습생 홍양이 만들어지지 않아야 한다”고 밝혔다. 이후 기자회견이 알려지고, 학생들이 연합회를 알려나가며 7월부터 11월까지 전국 16개 시·도(세종시 제외)에서 1000명이 넘는 회원(9일 기준 1,018명)이 모였다.

