(8) Lesson 4.4

Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Find each function value. 1. f(3) if f(x) = x + 12 2. f(5) if f(x) = 4x 3. f(6) if f(x) = 2x – 1 4. f...
Course 3, Lesson 4-4 ANSWERS 1. 15 2. 20 3. 11 4. 23 5. f(c) = 5.43c 6. y = 2x + 3
HOW can we model relationships between quantities? Functions Course 3, Lesson 4-4
To represent a function by • writing an equation, • completing a table, • graphing the function on the coordinate plane Co...
• linear function • continuous data • discrete data Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Functions
1 Need Another Example? 2 3 Step-by-Step Example 1. The school store sells book covers for $2 each and notebooks for $1. T...
Answer Need Another Example? During a clearance sale, a store is selling DVDs for $3 and CDs for $1. Graph the equation y ...
1 Need Another Example? 2 3 4 Step-by-Step Example 2. Graph y = x + 2. Make a function table. Select any four values for t...
Answer Need Another Example? Graph y = x – 3.
Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Functions Words The value of y is one less than the corresponding value of x. Equation y = x – 1 Orde...
1 Need Another Example? Step-by-Step Example 3. Each person that enters a store receives a coupon for $5 off his or her en...
Answer Need Another Example? Each member of a health club receives two free guest passes. Write a function to represent th...
1 Need Another Example? Step-by-Step Example 4. Each person that enters a store receives a coupon for $5 off his or her en...
Answer Need Another Example? Each member of a health club receives two free guest passes. Make a function table to show th...
1 Need Another Example? 2 Step-by-Step Example 5. Each person that enters a store receives a coupon for $5 off his or her ...
Answer Need Another Example? Each member of a health club receives two free guest passes. Graph the function. Is the funct...
Write how what you learned in the previous lesson about functions help you understand today’s topic of representing functi...
  4. 4. Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Common Core State Standards © Copyright 2010. National Governors Association Center for Best Practices and Council of Chief State School Officers. All rights reserved. Functions • 8.F.1 Understand that a function is a rule that assigns to each input exactly one output. The graph of a function is the set of ordered pairs consisting of an input and the corresponding output. • 8.F.3 Interpret equation y = mx + b as defining a linear function, whose graph is a straight line.
  5. 5. Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Common Core State Standards © Copyright 2010. National Governors Association Center for Best Practices and Council of Chief State School Officers. All rights reserved. Functions • 8.F.4 Construct a function to model a linear relationship between two quantities. Determine the rate of change and initial value of the function from a description of a relationship or from two (x, y) values, including reading these from a table or from a graph. Interpret the rate of change and initial value of a linear function in terms of the situation it models, and in terms of its graph or a table of values. Mathematical Practices 1 Make sense of problems and persevere in solving them. 3 Construct viable arguments and critique the reasoning of others. 4 Model with mathematics. 7 Look for and express regularity in repeated reasoning.
  6. 6. To represent a function by • writing an equation, • completing a table, • graphing the function on the coordinate plane Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Functions
  7. 7. • linear function • continuous data • discrete data Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Functions
  8. 8. 1 Need Another Example? 2 3 Step-by-Step Example 1. The school store sells book covers for $2 each and notebooks for $1. Toni has $5 to spend. The function y = 5 – 2x represents the number of book covers x and notebooks y she can buy. Graph the function. Interpret the points graphed. Choose values for x and substitute them in the function to find y. Graph the ordered pairs (x, y). She cannot buy negative amounts. So she can buy 0 covers and 5 notebooks, 1 cover and 3 notebooks, or 2 covers and 1 notebook.
  9. 9. Answer Need Another Example? During a clearance sale, a store is selling DVDs for $3 and CDs for $1. Graph the equation y = 6 – 3x to find all possible values of DVDs x and CDs y Bill can buy with $6. 0 DVDs and 6 CDs; 1 DVD and 3 CDs; 2 DVDs and 0 CDs
  10. 10. 1 Need Another Example? 2 3 4 Step-by-Step Example 2. Graph y = x + 2. Make a function table. Select any four values for the domain x. Substitute these values for x to find the value of y, and write the corresponding ordered pairs. Graph each ordered pair. Draw a line that passes through each point. The line is the complete graph of the function. The ordered pair corresponding to any point on the line is a solution of the equation y = x + 2. Check It appears that (–2, 0) is also a solution. Check this by substitution. y = x + 2 0 = –2 + 2 0 = 0 Write the function. Replace x with –2 and y with 0. Simplify. ?
  11. 11. Answer Need Another Example? Graph y = x – 3.
  12. 12. Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Functions Words The value of y is one less than the corresponding value of x. Equation y = x – 1 Ordered Pairs (0, –1), (1, 0), (2, 1), (3, 2) Table Graph
  13. 13. 1 Need Another Example? Step-by-Step Example 3. Each person that enters a store receives a coupon for $5 off his or her entire purchase. Let y represent the total value of the coupons and x represent the number of people. The function is y = 5x. Write a function to represent the total value of the coupons given out.
  14. 14. Answer Need Another Example? Each member of a health club receives two free guest passes. Write a function to represent the situation. y = 2x
  15. 15. 1 Need Another Example? Step-by-Step Example 4. Each person that enters a store receives a coupon for $5 off his or her entire purchase. Make a function table to find the total value of the coupons given out to 5, 10, 15, and 20 customers.
  16. 16. Answer Need Another Example? Each member of a health club receives two free guest passes. Make a function table to show the number of guest passes given out to 10, 20, 30, and 40 members.
  17. 17. 1 Need Another Example? 2 Step-by-Step Example 5. Each person that enters a store receives a coupon for $5 off his or her entire purchase. Graph the function. Is the function continuous or discrete? Explain. Use the ordered pairs from the function table to graph the function. There can only be a whole number amount of customers. The function is discrete. So, the points are not connected.
  18. 18. Answer Need Another Example? Each member of a health club receives two free guest passes. Graph the function. Is the function continuous or discrete? Explain. The function is discrete. The number of healthclub members can only be represented by whole numbers.
  19. 19. How did what you learned today help you answer the HOW can we model relationships between quantities? Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Functions
  20. 20. How did what you learned today help you answer the HOW can we model relationships between quantities? Course 3, Lesson 4-4 Functions Sample answers: • You can represent an equation for a function like y = 5x using function notation, f(x) = 5x. • To graph a function, create a function table to find input and output values, then graph the ordered pairs on the coordinate plane. • A function where the graph is a straight line is a linear function.
  21. 21. Write how what you learned in the previous lesson about functions help you understand today’s topic of representing functions with tables, graphs, and equations. Ratios and Proportional RelationshipsFunctions Course 3, Lesson 4-4

